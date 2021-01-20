U.S. markets close in 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,855.09
    +56.18 (+1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,217.55
    +287.03 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,463.32
    +266.14 (+2.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,157.94
    +6.81 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    53.28
    +0.30 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.70
    +29.50 (+1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    +0.61 (+2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2109
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0900
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3654
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.5250
    -0.3670 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,054.03
    +654.05 (+1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    694.93
    -5.68 (-0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,740.39
    +27.44 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,523.26
    -110.20 (-0.38%)
     

Amazon offers to help the incoming Biden admin with COVID response

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·2 min read

Fast on the heels of now-President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday morning, Amazon Consumer CEO Dave Clark sent a letter on behalf of his employer to the incoming administration pledging its help with Federal government’s ongoing COVID pandemic response, per NBC News. “Amazon stands ready to assist you,” the statement reads.

amazon
amazon

In his letter, Clark notes that Amazon and its subsidiary Whole Foods, have already partnered with a third-party company to rapidly inoculate its 800,000-person workforce and will do so “once vaccines are available.” From there, Clark pledges to “leverage our operations, IT, & communications capabilities and expertise to assist your administration’s vaccination efforts," in an effort to “to make a meaningful impact immediately in the fight against COVID-19.”

Despite the company’s high-handed proclamation, Amazon has in reality done very little to protect its workforce from the either the direct medical harm of the COVID-19 virus itself or the untenable conditions its warehouse workers have faced for the past year despite the company essentially doubling its profits since the start of the pandemic. The company’s past responses to employee whistleblowers have earned the company little public faith as well.

Of course, there has been no love lost between Amazon’s CEO, Jeff Bezos, and the Trump administration over the past four years. Back in 2018, the aspiring dictator ordered a review of the USPS’ deal with Amazon (two full years before Trump explicitly hamstrung the postal service to illegally influence the presidential election) after getting into a spitting match with the online retail behemoth. He also reportedly placed his thumb on the Pentagon’s contract award process, denying Amazon a $10 billion deal for the DoD’s JEDI program, which Amazon has characterized as the ex-president’s “personal vendetta” against the company.

  • Biden to Bar Keystone Pipeline, Reversing Early Trump Move

    The decision overturns "an unprecedented, comprehensive regulatory process that lasted more than a decade and repeatedly concluded the pipeline would transport much-needed energy in an environmentally responsible way," said the Calgary-based company.TC Energy shares pared losses after initially trading at $56, down 1%, on the news.Environmentalists are counting on the latest rejection -- coming more than a dozen years since the pipeline was first proposed -- to stick. The decision overturns “an unprecedented, comprehensive regulatory process that lasted more than a decade and repeatedly concluded the pipeline would transport much-needed energy in an environmentally responsible way,” said the Calgary-based company.TC Energy shares pared losses after initially trading at $56, down 1%, on the news.Environmentalists are counting on the latest rejection -- coming more than a dozen years since the pipeline was first proposed -- to stick. Whole segments of the line, including one that crosses to U.S.-Canadian border, have already been built.TC Energy has worked to make the project more palatable to a Democratic administration, inking labor agreements with four major pipeline unions last August, agreeing to sell an equity stake in the line to indigenous communities along the route and promising to power it entirely with renewable energy.Still, Keystone XL has been a lightning rod for controversy and a litmus test for environmentalism almost since it was first proposed in 2005. The 1,179 mile (1,897 kilometer) segment is designed to move oil from Alberta through Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska, then connect with an existing network feeding crude to the Gulf Coast. The line would carry as much as 830,000 barrels of oil a day.Opponents argue it will stimulate oil sands development, contributing to climate change.Years ago, proponents of the controversial crude pipeline argued that more of Canada's cheaper, heavy crude would help fuel producers on the U.S. Gulf Coast wean off supplies from countries like Venezuela or the conflict-prone Middle East.But refiners in Texas and Louisiana have become increasingly flexible, using more of the abundant light oil from shale fields. Plus, Canadian crude's price advantage has narrowed, and imports from the country have roughly doubled in a decade to a steady flow of more than 3.5 million barrels a day, without Keystone XL."It's not an issue for refiners," said Robert Campbell, head of oil products research at Energy Aspects Ltd. "They can switch into domestic light. The hurt would be on oil sands producers."Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Tuesday urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take steps to save the permit, saying its revocation "would damage the Canada-U.S. bilateral relationship."Keystone XL was one of only a handful of energy and mining projects Biden took an explicit stand against while on the campaign trail. Environmentalists emboldened by his move on Keystone are already pressuring him to revoke a critical authorization allowing continued operation of Energy Transfer LP's Dakota Access oil pipeline and take action against Enbridge Inc.'s plan to replace and expand its aging Line 3 pipeline from Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin.From the archive -- Why the Keystone Project Is Controversial: QuickTake"It's exciting news," said Dallas Goldtooth, an organizer with the Indigenous Environmental Network. "Now what are you going to do about Line 3 and the Dakota Access pipeline? We are happy, but we want to see what comes next." We are happy, but we want to see what comes next.”(Updates with TC Energy reaction and shares from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

