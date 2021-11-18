U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,698.22
    +9.55 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,864.84
    -66.21 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,959.91
    +38.34 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,367.77
    -9.24 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.85
    +0.49 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.00
    -6.20 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.98
    -0.19 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1374
    +0.0050 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    -0.0200 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3499
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2240
    +0.0840 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,897.21
    -2,378.23 (-3.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,417.53
    -50.40 (-3.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,255.96
    -35.24 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,598.66
    -89.67 (-0.30%)
     

Amazon officially launches its more natural 'Conversation Mode' option on Echo Show 10

Sarah Perez
·4 min read

Alexa is learning to have more natural conversations. Amazon today announced it's rolling out the new "Conversation Mode" feature to its Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen.) devices which allows the virtual assistant to engage in free-flowing conversations that don't require you to say the wake word, "Alexa." This mode is enabled and disabled by the user via voice commands, so it can be something you only turn on as needed.

The company introduced Alexa Conversations alongside other A.I. developments at its hardware event last year, where Amazon VP and head scientist Rohit Prasad demoed new Alexa capabilities like its more personalized answers, ability to ask clarifying questions, and ability to take natural turns in a conversation.

These types of interactions are easy enough for humans, but present significant challenges for an A.I.

At its event, Amazon showed off how Conversation Mode could work when two people talked about ordering a pizza.

After enabling the feature by saying, "Alexa, join our conversation," the people discussed their pizza order, at times talking over the virtual assistant. When Alexa landed on the pizza topping they liked, a person said "that one!" and Alexa adjusted the order. Alexa also appeared to understand which questions were meant for it versus those that were part of the conversation between the two people, like "do you think a medium is going to be enough?," for example. Then, when one person said they weren't that hungry and wanted a smaller pizza, Alexa automatically changed the order.

The company explains Amazon uses a combination of visual and acoustic cues to recognize when customer speech is being directed at the device and whether a reply is expected. This can be a very difficult problem for an A.I., as many questions could be meant for either a device or a person, Amazon explains today -- like "How about a comedy?," in a conversation about movie selection.

In addition, a conversational mode feature would need to have low latency in order to more accurately detect the start of an utterance meant for Alexa. (Typically, a wake word triggers Alexa to listen).

Image Credits: Amazon

Amazon says it developed a method for visual device directedness by estimating the head orientation of each person in the device's field of view.

"We trained a deep-neural-network model to infer the coefficients of the templates for a given input image and to determine the orientation of the head in the image," the company shares, in an Amazon Science blog post, offering a high-level view of the A.I. technology. "Then we quantized the weights of the model, to reduce its size and execution time. In our experiments, this approach reduced the false-rejection rate (FRR) for visual device directedness detection by almost 80% relative to the [ standard perspective-n-point] approach."

Amazon also uses an audio-based device voice activity detection (DVAD) model to process the audio cues that signal whether or not Alexa should respond to speech it's hearing. By adding this to the visual-only mode, Amazon was able to reduce false wakes due to ambient noise by 80% and cut down false wakes triggered by Alexa's own responses by 42%, without increasing latency, it says.

To use Conversation Mode, users can say, "Alexa, join the conversation." When enabled, there's a solid blue border around the Echo Show 10 screen, and a light blue bar at the bottom of the screen, which lets you know when your requests are being sent to the cloud. When you're finished, you can exit by saying, "Leave the conversation."

Alexa will also automatically exit the mode if there's no more interaction for a short period of time.

The company has been working on this conversational development for some time.

In July 2020, it presented a beta version of an Alexa Conversations feature to Alexa Skills developers, to help them create voice apps that allow for more natural-feeling conversations where people can talk to Alexa in a "less constrained way," using the phrases they prefer. Before this, Amazon had developed a feature called Follow-Up Mode, that allowed people to give their Alexa smart device multiple commands at the same time, without having to say "Alexa" each time.

While the new Conversation Mode technology was announced last year, Amazon tells TechCrunch it's officially launching today and the Echo Show 10 is the first device to receive it.

Recommended Stories

  • Psst, We Found $50 Amazon Boots That Look *Just* Like the Iconic Stuart Weitzman Pair

    Let’s talk features…The over-the-knee boots are chic and comfy for any winter fit. They feature a square wedge heel, which comes in two or three inches, making them ideal for all-day...

  • From The Macallan to WhistlePig, 21 Superb Whiskeys to Gift This Holiday Season

    Get them what they really want.

  • Is Intel About to Crush AMD's Resurgence?

    The latest market share numbers from the x86 processor space don't paint a bright picture for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) as it seems to have lost more ground to rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). According to market research firm Mercury Research, AMD's share of the x86 processor market -- which includes processors used in servers, laptops, and desktops -- increased to 24.6% in the third quarter. This reading is the second-highest share AMD has ever seen in x86 processors, after the 25.3% share it achieved in the fourth quarter of 2006.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Climbing on Wednesday

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher on Wednesday by as much as 2.6%. The catalyst that sent the iPhone maker higher was an announcement that Apple is abandoning a longtime policy regarding repair parts. In a press release that dropped on Wednesday, Apple announced its Self Service Repair program, and said it will begin offering genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals to consumers, letting them make repairs to their own iPhones.

  • This Number Shows Why Roblox Has Reached the Big Leagues

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) delivered a solid third-quarter earnings report that showed engagement on the platform remaining quite strong despite users having more opportunities to get out and spend time doing other things. Users spent a total of 11 billion hours on the platform in Q3, up 28% year over year and roughly triple the number of hours spent in Q3 2019. One interesting development last quarter was Roblox's ability to tap into the popularity of Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) hit series Squid Game, which reveals an important advantage for this gaming platform to keep users spending time on the platform by regularly generating new experiences.

  • Hello Pal Purchases Additional 130 Antminer L7 Miners for LTC and DOGE Mining

    Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE: HP) (Frankfurt: 27H) (OTC: HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to announce that it has purchased a further 130 Antminer L7 mining rigs for the mining of Litecoin and Dogecoin, bringing the total number of L7s to 400.

  • This is how Nvidia plans to make lots of money from the metaverse

    Nvidia on Wednesday delivered quarterly results highlighted by record-breaking revenue and better-than-expected profits, something that has become the norm for the company. And while top-notch performance ...

  • 3 Reasons To Buy Solana

    Those looking for hyper-growth in the crypto space have done well with Solana --here's why that's likely to continue.

  • Metaverse wearable devices ‘could be as big as phones,’ Qualcomm CEO says

    The metaverse is coming to your face. The CEO of Qualcomm, which makes chips that power Facebook's Oculus headset, says XR glasses could be as big as smartphones.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Guidance Disappoints Amid Component, Supply Chain Issues

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Apple’s hiring spree suggests its retail plan for India is back on track

    Apple has over 500 retail stores around the world—but none in India. The Cupertino company is hiring technical specialists, store leaders and managers, operations experts, business pros, and its trademark Genius Bar specialists at “various locations in India.” A Nov. 16 LinkedIn post by Mumbai-based Apple recruiter Nidhi Sharma confirmed that the initial stores would be in Mumbai and Delhi.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • AgEagle boosts sales, announces new drone partnership

    Wichita-based AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. this week reported increased sales in the third quarter and concurrently announced a new partnership within the drone industry. AgEagle (NYSE: UAVS) revenue jumped 169% to $2.02 million year over year, with the company attributing the increase to new sensor and software sales. “The scaling of our business through our strategic acquisition initiatives has led to record revenues for our company, providing the framework for improving our fundamentals,” CEO Brandon Torres Declet said in a press release.

  • NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the NVIDIA's Third Quarter Earnings Call. With me today from NVIDIA are Jensen Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Colette Kress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

  • Metaverse Is a Multitrillion-Dollar Opportunity, Epic CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney may be the most enthusiastic supporter of the metaverse after Mark Zuckerberg, who renamed his entire company Meta Platforms Inc.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at Trial

  • Spotify Is Rolling Out Lyrics Across Its Apps Worldwide

    UPDATED: Spotify is finally introducing one of its most-requested features to users globally: real-time lyrics that display during song playback, available on both free and subscription tiers. Lyrics will be available in-app for the majority of Spotify’s library. The lyrics are provided by Italy-based Musixmatch, which says its catalog has “over 8 million” lyrics. Meanwhile, […]

  • Secretive Chinese Committee Draws Up List to Replace U.S. Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- China is accelerating plans to replace American and foreign technology, quietly empowering a secretive government-backed organization to vet and approve local suppliers in sensitive areas from cloud to semiconductors, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders

  • Meta is making a real-life glove that can hold virtual objects and perform ‘emoji handshakes’

    ‘People could touch, feel, and manipulate virtual objects just like real objects — all without having to learn a new way of interacting with the world’, Meta says

  • Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Selects BlackBerry QNX to Power Cockpit Domain Controller For Next-Generation XUV700 SUV

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India's leading automotive companies, today announced that a Cockpit Domain Controller (CDC) that leverages the QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) and QNX® Hypervisor has now entered mass production. This leading-edge CDC platform has been selected to power M&M Ltd.'s new XUV700 SUV, offering Indian consumers a more intuitive and intelligent in-car driving experience.

  • Qualcomm Gives Rosy Forecast, Fueled by Push Into New Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, gave an upbeat sales forecast, fueled by growth in new markets. The shares jumped 7.9% to a record high.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialRevenue has t