Amazon one-day sale knocks up to 30 percent off storage from SanDisk and Lexar

Those looking for new portable drives, SD cards and other storage gadgets have a bunch of discounted items to choose from today. Amazon has a one-day sale that knocks up to 25 percent off drives from Western Digital and up to 30 percent off microSD cards, thumb drives and more from SanDisk, Lexar and other brands. While we'll likely see discounts tomorrow during Black Friday proper as well, most of the devices in these sales have lower prices for today only.

Some highlights in the drive sale are the SanDisk Extreme portable drive in 2TB, which is 60 percent off and down to $185, plus the Crucial X6 in 2TB and the SanDisk Ultra NAND SSD in 4TB, which are down to $143 and $300 respectively. The SanDisk Extreme portable drive is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, and it's pretty durable thanks to its IP55-rated design with two-meter drop protection. It also has optional password protection, 256‐bit AES hardware encryption and up to 1,050 MB/s read and up to 1,000 MB/s write speed. Crucial's X6 is also quite compact, with read speeds up to 540 MB/s and a shock and vibration-proof design.

Either of those would make good portable drives for most people, while the SanDisk Ultra NAND SSD is better for anyone looking to upgrade their computer's internal storage. It supports sequential read speeds of up to 560 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 530 MB/s, and when half off like it is today, it's a great choice for PC gamers looking to add a speedy SSD to their setup.

Highlights in the other memory sale include a number of Nintendo Switch-compatible microSD cards and some Lexar Professional SD cards. You can grab an officially licensed 256GB SanDisk microSD card for the Switch for $37, or 31 percent off, but if you're looking for the most storage possible, we recommend Lexar's 1TB Play microSD card, which is down to a record low of $128. And photographers and videographers may want to pick up one of Lexar's Professional 2000x SD cards to add to their gear while the 64GB model is on sale for $60 and the 128GB card is down to $100.

