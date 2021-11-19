U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,703.06
    -1.48 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,606.69
    -264.26 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,078.13
    +84.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,351.84
    -11.75 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.11
    -2.90 (-3.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.40
    -12.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.69
    -0.21 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1296
    -0.0080 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    -0.0530 (-3.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3452
    -0.0047 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9210
    -0.3310 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,835.68
    -387.27 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,441.61
    +50.34 (+3.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.57
    -32.39 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,745.87
    +147.21 (+0.50%)
     

Amazon opens pre-orders for its Halo View fitness band

Kris Holt
·1 min read

Amazon announced a new version of its Halo fitness band at its September hardware event, and now you can lock in a pre-order. Halo View, Amazon's first wearable with a display, is $50 during the pre-order period. It'll typically cost $80.

The device, which will ship sometime in December, comes with a year-long Halo membership. The plan includes workouts and nutrition guidance, and it typically costs $4 per month.

Halo View has a similar design to Fitbit's Charge bands. The AMOLED color screen displays details about your live workouts, activity history, blood oxygen and sleep scores, among other things (some of those features are exclusive to the Halo subscription). You can view text notifications too.

The swim-proof device contains a skin temperature sensor, heart rate monitor and an accelerometer. Amazon claims the battery runs for up to seven days on a single charge, and that it will fully recharge in two hours.

Although Halo View doesn't have a built-in microphone, there is integration with Alexa. If you connect to the voice assistant through the Halo app settings, you can ask an Alexa-enabled device to tell you about your health summary, sleep quality and other information.

Amazon says privacy was a key consideration in how it designed Halo. "There are multiple layers of protections in place to keep data safe and in your control," the company claims. It also pledged not to sell health data that's linked directly to you. You'll have the option to download your health data or delete it from the Halo app at any time too.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Google just revealed the 100 hottest gifts of 2021—here are the best things worth buying

    The Google Shopping Holiday 100 2021 list is here! These are the best gifts worth buying, like Apple AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Keurig K-Mini and PS5.

  • 48 best Black Friday deals you can already shop in Canada

    Including mega savings from retailers like Best Buy Canada, Amazon, Walmart and dozens more!

  • Prince William and Catherine attend Royal Variety Performance

    The royal couple greeted people at the entrance to the venue and the Duchess of Cambridge received a posy of flowers from children.Catherine wore a long, green, sequin dress, with Prince William sporting a velvet jacket.The Royal Variety Performance, hosted this year by British comedian Alan Carr, is a charity gala raising money for people in the entertainment business in need of care. Acts appearing in the event this year included singers Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart and James Blunt and performers from Cirque du Soleil.

  • Alan Carr assures William he is 'not hitting on' Duchess of Cambridge at Royal Variety Performance

    Comedian Alan Carr told the Duke of Cambridge he was "not hitting on his wife" after complimenting Kate at the Royal Variety Performance.

  • GM and Ford 'need to spin off their EV operations ASAP:' DataTrek

    Automakers GM and Ford need to spin off their electric vehicle units, says DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas.

  • Is Intel About to Crush AMD's Resurgence?

    The latest market share numbers from the x86 processor space don't paint a bright picture for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) as it seems to have lost more ground to rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). According to market research firm Mercury Research, AMD's share of the x86 processor market -- which includes processors used in servers, laptops, and desktops -- increased to 24.6% in the third quarter. This reading is the second-highest share AMD has ever seen in x86 processors, after the 25.3% share it achieved in the fourth quarter of 2006.

  • Hello Pal Purchases Additional 130 Antminer L7 Miners for LTC and DOGE Mining

    Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE: HP) (Frankfurt: 27H) (OTC: HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to announce that it has purchased a further 130 Antminer L7 mining rigs for the mining of Litecoin and Dogecoin, bringing the total number of L7s to 400.

  • Data Center Growth Is Still the Top Reason to Buy Nvidia Stock Now

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) hit another one out of the park on its fiscal 2022 third-quarter update for the three months ended Oct. 31, 2021. Total revenue of $7.1 billion in the quarter represented a 50% year-over-year increase, and operating income of $2.7 billion (that's right, a nearly-40% operating profit margin) was up 91% year over year. The company's success in recent years is thanks in large part to a massive video game upgrade cycle as gamers adopt Nvidia's latest RTX 30 series GPUs (graphics processing units).

  • New to Crypto? Buy This

    Square is doing interesting things with Bitcoin and investing in it is a great way to learn about financial technology.

  • Octi app brings metaverse to social media gaming

    Justin Fuisz Octi Founder and CEO joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the new metaverse focused app that's reached the top of the app store in its first week.&nbsp;

  • Into the metaverse: Nike creates 'NIKELAND' on Roblox

    The digital space, called "NIKELAND", allows players to outfit their avatar with special Nike products and is free for anyone to visit on Roblox. Metaverse, a buzzword in the tech industry after Facebook renamed itself Meta, is a shared virtual world where people in the form of avatars can interact with others, enjoy concerts and digitally shop.

  • Apple Accelerates Work on Car Project, Aiming for Fully Autonomous Vehicle

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is pushing to accelerate development of its electric car and is refocusing the project around full self-driving capabilities, according to people familiar with the matter, aiming to solve a technical challenge that has bedeviled the auto industry. Most Read from BloombergA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters

  • Hulu Live TV Plans Will Add Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hike Monthly Prices by $5

    Disney will give Hulu + Live TV customers access to its two other premium streaming packages — Disney Plus and ESPN Plus — whether they want them or not. On Friday, Hulu began informing Hulu + Live TV subscribers that beginning Dec. 21, their subscriptions will now include access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. […]

  • Metaverse wearable devices ‘could be as big as phones,’ Qualcomm CEO says

    The metaverse is coming to your face. The CEO of Qualcomm, which makes chips that power Facebook's Oculus headset, says XR glasses could be as big as smartphones.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Need to Return to $58,000 else Face more Losses

    Bitcoin finds late morning support after another morning pullback. Failure to revisit $58,000 levels would bring support levels back into play…

  • Amazon Cloud CEO Tweaks Strategy Amid Microsoft, Google Rivalry

    (Bloomberg) -- New Amazon cloud chief Adam Selipsky plans to tailor more products to specific sectors such as the healthcare, automotive and telecommunications industries, a shift for a business that once focused on broader solutions that can be used by most customers.Most Read from BloombergA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fe

  • Ethereum: Is The Low-Risk Buying Opportunity Here?

    By recognizing one is wrong, one can then right the wrong and get back on track.

  • MediaTek eyes premium Android phone market with new 5G chip

    Chip designer MediaTek Inc on Thursday released a new 5G smartphone chip that it hopes will be used in premium-priced Android smartphones, a market Qualcomm Inc currently dominates. The Hsinchu, Taiwan-based company said its new Dimensity 9000 chip will be the world's first to use its manufacturing partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's "N4" chipmaking process, which helps makes chips smaller and faster. MediaTek said it will also be the first smartphone chip to feature a powerful new computing core from Arm Ltd called the Cortex X2.

  • North Dakota Oil Town Goes Crypto at Airport

    The city of Williston is known for its boom and bust oil cycles but it is also crypto friendly.

  • This $8,600 iPhone Contains a Real T. Rex Tooth Fossil

    This $8,600 "Tyrannophone" is an iPhone 13 featuring a gold and titanium dino that has a real piece of 80-million-year-old T. rex tooth in it. The post This $8,600 iPhone Contains a Real T. Rex Tooth Fossil appeared first on Nerdist.