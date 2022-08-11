Amazon-owned MGM makes a viral video show with surveillance footage from Amazon-owned Ring

MGM (which is owned by Amazon) is making a viral video show based on footage from Ring security cameras (also owned by Amazon). The syndicated television show, "Ring Nation," is poised to be a modern-day, surveillance-tinged spin on "America's Funniest Home Videos" with Wanda Sykes as host.

According to a report in Deadline, the show will feature Ring footage of "neighbors saving neighbors, marriage proposals, military reunions and silly animals." Ring is also known for activities like accidentally leaking people's home addresses and handing over footage to the government without users' permission.

Between January and July of this year, Amazon shared ring doorbell footage with U.S. authorities 11 times without the device owner's consent. Ring has been critiqued for working unusually closely with at least 2,200 police departments around the United States, allowing police to request video doorbell camera footage from homeowners through Ring's Neighbors app. Like Citizen and Nextdoor, the Neighbors app tracks local crime and allows users to comment anonymously -- plus, Ring's police partners can publicly request video footage on the app.

An Amazon-owned police surveillance network is bad enough, but Neighbors users have also faced repeated safety and security issues.

An executive at MGM, Barry Poznick, praised the new show: "From the incredible, to the hilarious and uplifting must-see viral moments from around the country every day, Ring Nation offers something for everyone watching at home."

But perhaps what viewers at home really want is data privacy.

Ring only started disclosing its connections with law enforcement after fielding demands for transparency from the U.S. government. In a 2019 letter, Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) said that the company's relationship with police forces raise civil liberties concerns.

“The integration of Ring’s network of cameras with law enforcement offices could easily create a surveillance network that places dangerous burdens on people of color and feeds racial anxieties in local communities,” Sen. Markey wrote. “In light of evidence that existing facial recognition technology disproportionately misidentifies African Americans and Latinos, a product like this has the potential to catalyze racial profiling and harm people of color."

Amazon bought the smart video doorbell company in 2018 for $1 billion, then bought MGM for $8.5 billion earlier this year. Now, these two investments -- which seemingly have nothing to do with each other -- are merging to create a late-capitalist dystopian spectacular that we couldn't have imagined in our worst nightmares. Amazon also just spent $1.7 billion on iRobot, maker of the Roomba vacuum, but we will not dare to imagine how that acquisition may one day inspire a horrifying TV show.