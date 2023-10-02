How an Amazon package winds through Tallahassee facility on the way to your doorstep

It all starts with a package, then another and another.

An endless stream of cardboard boxes of various sizes and weights snake their way through Amazon's new fulfillment center in Tallahassee.

The meticulous operation resembles a 24-hour factory, one never seen in the capital city before. Conveyers and multiple floors of roaming "drives" or robots stack mounds of packaged items, which the company calls "units." In Tallahassee, the new site can hold up to 40 million units.

It's not often that Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce company, offers a peek inside its operations. The Tallahassee Democrat was given an in-depth look at the journey of a package within the five-story, 630,000 square-foot fulfillment center off Mahan Drive, near Interstate 10.

Products are unloaded and placed on conveyor belts at the Amazon facility in Tallahassee on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

One burning question: Will the facility mean local residents will get packages quicker, and will it come from the Tallahassee site? Maybe.

"If we have the products that you ordered, it will certainly come from this facility based on localization," said Kim Price, the site's general manager. "The more veteran we become, the quicker we can get it to you as well. You can place an order an hour ago, and we can fulfill it the next hour. So long as the unit is here, you will get it from this site."

Two-day delivery is still standard for Prime members, said Owen Torres, a spokesman for Amazon. But, he said, certain facilities carry specific products that allow for even quicker orders. For example, Amazon has same-day delivery sites in cities like Orlando, Tampa and South Florida for products that are 35 pounds or less.

In addition, Torres said the Tallahassee site will serve not only the capital city and state but all customers across the country.

General manager of the Amazon facility in Tallahassee, Kimberly Price talks about the process of packaging an order at the Amazon facility in Tallahassee on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

Every package typically goes through a five-step process. The Tallahassee site is the company's sixth robotic fulfillment center in Florida, and it represents Amazon's most modern version of fulfillment centers compared to others, even the ones that opened just earlier this year.

Here's how it works.

Step 1: Landing on the loading dock

A trailer pulls up to the docking area and unloads units on to what Amazon calls a flex conveyance. On average, there are about 30,000 packages or units on any given truck.

Products are unloaded and placed on conveyor belts at the Amazon facility in Tallahassee on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

It takes about three hours to unload each truck, depending on the headcount of employees on hand and other factors.

"Everything that you see will be a constant process," Price said. "We want to prevent bottlenecks from an operational standpoint."

As she points out what’s happening on the floor, an employee is seen placing items on a machine that moves up and down to make handling the items more ergonomic.

Step 2: Inbound flow and onto the conveyors

A large desk is stationed in this area with four mounted screens. Employees are keeping close tabs on the pace and flow of packages. The monitors show a maze of green lines that represent a sophisticated conveyer system.

Products are placed in yellow bins and transported on a series of conveyor belts to the next stop in the process of being packaged at the Amazon facility in Tallahassee on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

"They can see if there's a jam, if there's an issue with the conveyance. They can see that all right there," Price said.

Nearby, once a package "comes off of the door," Price said it joins an assembly line and gets prepped for the "decanter," where the package then goes into yellow totes.

The towering spiral-shaped machine takes the packages to a huge pod above on the second floor where Price was standing as she explained the process. The items are then stored within the facility's inventory.

A stream of yellow totes are seen on one of the conveyer belt at Amazon's new fulfillment center in Tallahassee.

Step 3: Stowing and picking process

A staircase leads to the second through fifth floors, which are all part of what the company calls the "stow and pick process."

Inventory is stored in pods throughout the building. Some were empty, but Price said they'll fill up over time as the facility processes more volume.

An Amazon employee sorts products to be sent to packaging in the Amazon facility in Tallahassee on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

The "stow" process receives totes full of items from the inbound flow area. An employee takes the units out of the totes and places them in pods. Large flat robots scoot across the concrete floor, each one capable of holding 1,500 pounds.

Anything larger than what could fit in a carry-on luggage isn't stored at the Tallahassee facility. The "pick" process mirrors the stow process with a different layout and only happens when there's a customer order in.

Step 4: Pack process

This is where an employee labels and packs boxes. At one station, a single process assistant scans the area to ensure everything is readily available for this step. The assistant scans a badge, turns to a screen at the station and presses the pack button, adding the computerized process will "automatically take you through every process that it needs to go through."

A single process packing station at Amazon's robotic fulfillment center in Tallahassee, Florida.

Next, a barcode is scanned and information is provided on screen about how many items should be in the package and item details. The screen also shows where the assistant can find the box needed within the station; each one is located by a certain letter and number.

The employee then folds the cardboard flaps to build a box, grabs pre-cut tape from a dispenser and finds clear packing bubble materials to secure around the item. Another tracking barcode is placed on the package so that anyone in the building can scan it and know what's inside and where it's headed.

Once this process is complete, the package is put on another conveyer belt to be sorted or shipped.

Step Five: Shipping

The Tallahassee site has something that not all robotic fulfillment centers have when it comes to sorting packages.

Robots transport a variety of items to different sorting stations in the Amazon facility in Tallahassee on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

Packages placed on conveyer belts travel through a labyrinth of giant selector belts throughout the facility, that's the equivalent of 11 football fields. The packages then land in a designated area and will be placed on roaming robots, also knowns as "drives."

"That drive will take it to wherever it's destined for," Price said. "Each chute has a specific source."

Cameras at the bottom of each drive read the "fiducials," which are like QR cde maps that provide navigation for the drives.

Packages are placed on a conveyor belt and loaded into a truck to begin the delivery process at the Amazon facility in Tallahassee on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

In the the fluid load area, packages make their way to the shipping sorter. Each one has been sent down a spiral machine, gets on a conveyance and will be further processed by associates that are stacking packages into trucks. The trucks will go to a sort center, where packages will be inspected to make sure they're headed to the correct destination.

From here, the package moves through the final steps of the journey to its customer, which may include a stop at a sort center, air hub, or delivery station before arriving at the customer’s doorstep.

