U.S. markets close in 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,193.31
    +13.14 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,031.10
    -12.39 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,151.25
    +134.45 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,300.37
    +28.52 (+1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.94
    -0.20 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.80
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.17 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2096
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5700
    +0.0030 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3907
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1090
    +0.2440 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,911.85
    +4,111.00 (+8.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,238.83
    +31.03 (+2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.12
    +24.56 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,126.23
    +105.60 (+0.36%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Amazon analyst on pandemic sales growth: ‘The genie never goes back in the bottle’

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Amazon (AMZN) is set to announce its Q1 2021 on Thursday April 29, and while the company’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud operation is usually top of mind for investors and analysts, it’s the tech giant’s ecommerce business that could take center stage this time around.

According to Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Jason Helfstein, Amazon investors will be watching to see whether pandemic-driven consumer spending on online goods will drop as people have become more comfortable venturing back out into the world.

“We think the cloud story is well set up, and investors are probably not worried about that,” Helfstein told Yahoo Finance Live. “It’s probably more of, did Amazon take so much share during COVID and people buying shampoo online for the first time that as the economy is reopening, they’re going to lose share.”

Amazon became even more a go-to for consumers during the pandemic, as stay-at-home orders forced people to find new ways to get their shopping done. That translated to some huge wins, with the company reporting $125 billion in revenue in Q4 2020, the first time it topped the $100 billion revenue mark in a quarter.

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos provides the keynote address at the Air Force Association&#39;s Annual Air, Space & Cyber Conference in Oxen Hill, MD, on September 19, 2018. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos provides the keynote address at the Air Force Association's Annual Air, Space & Cyber Conference in Oxen Hill, MD, on September 19, 2018. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Amazon said the quarter was so large thanks to a historic holiday shopping season and its annual Prime Day event, which it moved from July to October due to the pandemic. And while that could set up Amazon for some difficult comparisons in the coming quarters, Helfstein says it’s unlikely consumers who began shopping online during the pandemic will give it up entirely.

“We’ve always found in ecommerce, the genie never goes back in the bottle,” said Helfstein. “Yes, people will go out and about their lives but at the end of the day, is buying shampoo in a store enjoyable? And so if it’s such an easy thing, a habitual thing you’ve kind of done online, you’ll just keep doing that.”

That lines up with what other analysts are expecting from the company in Q1 2021. According to Bloomberg, Wall Street is looking for Amazon’s quarterly revenue to jump some 38% year over year, from $75.5 billion in Q1 2020 to $104.5 billion in Q1 2021.

Such a massive sales boost would line up with the incredible growth Amazon saw in its Prime subscriber numbers for 2020. In his last shareholders’ letter as CEO released earlier this month, Jeff Bezos revealed that Amazon now has 200 million Prime subscribers, with 50 million joining the service in the last year.

Prior to the pandemic, it took Amazon at least two years to add 50 million subscribers on its way from 100 million users to 150 million.

Outside of its ecommerce growth, Helfstein says investors want to know what Amazon will do with the billions of dollars it previously earmarked for pandemic-related expenses. As vaccine supplies grow and stay-at-home orders lift, the company will be able to divert that cash elsewhere by investing into its various ecommerce efforts.

“The question is where does it go? Does it go to grocery? Does it go into pharmacy? They have some ambitions in healthcare,” Helfstein said.

“So I think investors would like to understand how this affects the story over the next 12 to 18 months.”

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit. Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance newsFor tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay.

Recommended Stories

  • E-commerce outlook: 'Genie never goes back' into the (shampoo) bottle

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman preview tech earnings with Jason Helfstein, Oppenheimer Senior Analyst.

  • Tesla earnings will be a ‘blockbuster blowout’: 10MinuteStockTrader Founder

    Christopher Uhl, Founder & Head Trader at "10MinuteStockTrader", joins Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus and Alexis Christoforous to discuss this week's earnings outlook and a look-ahead to Wednesday’s FOMC meeting.

  • GE Earnings Will Determine Whether the Stock Can Stay a Winner

    After more than two years as CEO, Larry Culp has done basically everything he set out to do. Now, anxious investors want to know what's next.

  • Netflix's Pandemic Boost Is Over -- but Here's Why I'm Not Worried

    After a historic year for the business, there's still a long way to go. Investors need to look beneath the headline numbers.

  • Indonesian navy submarine found split into three on sea bed

    The shattered hull of the vessel is found on the sea bed off Bali and all 53 crew are confirmed dead.

  • Should You Consider Investing in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)?

    1 Main Capital, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 18.3% was delivered by the fund for the Q1 of 2021, ahead of its S&P 500 and Russell 2000 benchmark that delivered a 6.2% and 12.7% return respectively […]

  • Tesla, Apple, Amazon, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    It’s a packed week of earnings with Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft, Boeing, Exxon Mobil, Starbucks, Visa, Ford, and Comcast among 169 S&P 500 firms reporting.

  • 3 Things You'll Want to Know When Amazon Reports Q1 Earnings

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is coming off a remarkable fourth quarter with $125 billion in sales. Folks are shopping more on Amazon because it offers convenience, but more importantly as of late they are doing so because it offers some safety from exposure to the coronavirus. Investors will home in on the second part of that equation when Amazon reports first-quarter earnings.

  • 6 ways to create an ideal retirement — by incorporating what you love about work

    My contention: To have a successful retirement, we need to start with a proper understanding of work. In other words, examine the opposite of retirement for lessons about retirement. If you can answer those two questions, you’ll be well on your way to designing the ideal retirement.

  • Oscars ratings hit record lows in strange season dominated by diversity, streaming

    The show must go on and the Oscars did just that despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

  • Is AT&T Still a Dividend Aristocrat?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) offered up a well-received quarterly report last week. There was strength in the segments that matter the most (wireless and HBO Max), and the telco behemoth is making headway in cutting loose some of its fading and noncore businesses. After 34 consecutive years of hikes, we've now seen two quarterly reports without a hike.

  • As U.S. capital gains tax hike looms, wealthy look for ways to soften the blow

    Wealth advisers are counseling clients to max out their retirement accounts, park gains in tax-deferred opportunity zone funds and even sell some assets to avoid being clobbered by a potential U.S. capital gains tax hike. The White House will this week propose nearly doubling taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning more than $1 million, Reuters and other media outlets reported, in what would be the highest tax rate on investment gains since the 1920s. Any changes will be hard-fought in Congress, where Democrats hold a slim majority, and the final tax rate will likely be lower than the White House's opening salvo.

  • April 28 at 1pm EDT – IPO Edge Hosts Fireside Chat on “The Future of Space” with CEO and CTO at Momentus, and CIO at Stable Road Capital

    Momentus CEO Dawn Harms, Momentus CTO Rob Schwarz, and Stable Road Capital CIO Brian Kabot With the planet beginning its recovery from the upending changes of the last year, don’t forget about that most crucial final frontier that spells so much for the future prospects of humanity: space. Momentus Inc., a company focused on shaping […]

  • If Biden raises capital-gains taxes on millionaires, some new investors see a ‘buying opportunity’

    'I look at something like this as an opportunity to buy and hold,' said one millennial investor who's on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Strong US Economic Data Pressures Gold Prices

    There are some periods when gold doesn’t follow the U.S. Dollar, but gold’s negative correlation with Treasury yields is pretty reliable.

  • Russia Ditches the Dollar in More Than Half of Its Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar share of Russian exports dropped below 50% for the first time on record in the fourth quarter following a multi-year Kremlin campaign to reduce the country’s vulnerability to U.S. assets.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published on Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come has pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Is Recovering. What’s Behind Its Latest Move.

    The investment bank is planning to launch an actively managed crypto fund for its private-wealth clients this summer, a cryptocurrencies website reported.

  • Raymond James: These 3 Stocks Have Over 100% Upside on the Horizon

    We're now in the heart of earnings season, and investors are paying close attention as companies report their financial results from the first quarter of 2021. It’s a routine, in some ways, but in others, there has never been an earnings season quite like this. It’s the first one post-pandemic, but perhaps more importantly, the results are coming out during a time of nearly unprecedented government stimulus spending. There’s no real comparison to tell just how the inflows of cash are going to impact the bottom lines. Weighing in from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has put his finger on some of the key points for investors to take cognizance of. First, McCourt notes that the “S&P 500 2021 consensus EPS continues to move higher, almost on a daily basis, and has increased another 2% in the first two weeks of earnings season.” McCourt identifies the correct historical setting to the current conditions: “We normally see forward earnings revisions positive in the first 1-2 years of an economic recovery…” The comparison breaks down, however, as the estimate revisions just keep moving higher. “…analysts/management teams/this strategist, continue to underestimate the positive impact fiscal support (not ‘modelable’ as it’s never been done in this fashion before) is having on corporate earnings,” McCourt added. Bearing this in mind, we wanted to take a closer look at three stocks that have earned Raymond James' stamp of approval. Accompanying a bullish rating, the firm’s analysts believe each could climb over 100% higher in the year ahead. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we got all the details and learned what makes them such compelling plays. Landos Biopharma (LABP) We’ll start with a newcomer to the markets. Landos Biopharma held its IPO just this past February, when it started trading on the NASDAQ. The company is a clinical-stage biopharma firm, with a focus on autoimmune diseases. Landos uses a proprietary computational platform to develop new drug candidates, and has identified seven so far. The lead candidate is BT-11 (omilancor), a new treatment for patients with ulcerative colitis. BT-11 is a small molecule that targets the Lanthionine Synthetase C-Like 2 (LANCL2) pathway, an action designed to limit gastrointestinal impact. In January of this year, Landos reported positive results from BT-11's Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial, with remission rates of 11.5% at week 12 for patients with once-daily oral dosing. Landos plans to expand the omilancor clinical trials, with a Phase 3 study in ulcerative colitis patients and a Phase 2 study in Crohn’s disease patients scheduled for later this year. The company’s other drug candidates are at earlier stages of the development pipeline, but it did have positive results to report from its candidate NX-13, another potential for ulcerative colitis. In a Phase 1 tolerability trial on healthy volunteers, the company reported no adverse results while meeting all primary and secondary endpoints. A Phase 1b study is planned for the second half of 2021. Among the fans is Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse, who sees the value factor in the company’s novel approach. “[New] mechanisms particularly in chronic immune disorders 1) carve out a potentially larger slice of the TAM pie in the leading indication (in this case UC) and 2) open the door to follow-on indications once the new mechanism is validated in one immune disorder. The value proposition for BT-11 in theory is it could be like Otezla (PDE4 inhibitor), which was acquired by Amgen for $11.2B net of tax benefits at 7x prior year (2018) sales of $1.6B,” Seedhouse opined. Looking ahead, to the longer term, Seedhouse believes that Landos has charted a profitable path. "Mild UC patients comprise >50% of patients with active disease. The vast majority drugs approved or in development for UC over the last 20 years target the highly competitive (but smaller) 'moderate to severe' patient market, while the larger 'mild to moderate' population remains largely untapped outside of 5-ASAs and corticosteroids. Substantial efficacy and safety in 5-ASA refractory mild to moderate patients will help BT-11 reach our estimated unadjusted peak sales of ~$1B," the analyst added. In line with these comments, Seedhouse rates LABP an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $33 price target suggests room for an impressive 219% upside in the coming year. (To watch Seedhouse’s track record, click here) Landos Biopharma has caught the analysts' attention in its short time as a public company, and already has 4 reviews on record. These break down to 3 Buys and 1 Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are priced at $10.18, and their $25.50 average price target implies an upside of 146%. (See LABP stock analysis on TipRanks) Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Haemonetics Corporation is major player in the blood business. It produces a full range of blood collection and separation products, along with the software to run the machines and service agreements to maintain them. The US market for blood products has hit $10.5 billion last year, and its largest segment, plasma products and blood components, makes up some 80% of that market. Haemonetics’ product line is designed to meet the needs of that segment. HAE shares showed steady growth from last August through this February – a sustained period of 85% share appreciate. Earlier this month, however, HAE dropped 35%, to its lowest level in over three years, on news that CSL Pharma had declared intent not to renew its supply agreement with Haemonetics. The agreement, for supply and use of the PCS2 plasma collection system, provided Haemonetics with $117 million in revenue – or nearly 12% of the company’s total top line. In addition to the lost revenue, Haemonetics will have to swallow an additional $32 million in one-time losses related to the cancellation. The current supply agreement expires in June of next year. Analyst Lawrence Keusch, watching Haemonetics for Raymond James, saw fit to maintain his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, even after the CSL announcement. “We concede that Haemonetics has turned into a 'show me' story as it will be important for investors to understand the evolution of the corporate strategy in light of the loss of the CSL contract… we believe that Haemonetics can mitigate the estimated $0.85 impact to earnings from the contract loss (the company has ~14 months to right-size the organization) and move toward additional market share gains. We anticipate that it will take some time to gain visibility on a renewed course of growth,” Keusch noted. Keusch is willing to give HAE the time it needs to recover and return to a growth trajectory, and his $155 price target shows the extent of his confidence – a 128% upside for the stock over the next 12 months. (To watch Keusch’s track record, click here) Overall, Haemonetics shows a 5 to 2 breakdown in Buy versus Hold recommendations from the Wall Street analysts, giving HAE shares a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The stock has a $122 average price target, suggesting ~79% upside from the current trading price of $67.96. (See HAE stock analysis on TipRanks) Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Let’s shift gears, and look at the solar technology sector. Maxeon manufactures and sells solar panels world-wide, under the SunPower brand outside the US and in its own name inside the States. The company spun off of SunPower last summer, when the parent company split off its manufacturing business. Maxeon, the spin off company, is a solar panel maker, with a product line worth $1.2 billion in annual revenue, more than 900 patents in the solar industry, and over 1,100 sales and installation partners operating in over 100 countries. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the last one reported, Maxeon showed a solid sequential revenue gain, from $207 million to $246 million, an 18% gain. Earnings, which had been deeply negative in Q3 – at a $2.73 per share loss – were positive in Q4, when EPS came in at 11 cents. Raymond James’ Pavel Molchanov, rated 5-stars by TipRanks, is impressed by the company’s overall position in the market, and sees positives outweighing negatives. “This is a commodity story, with a near-term margin structure that is weighed down by legacy polysilicon supply. We are fans of the company's above-average exposure to the European market, soon to be bolstered by the European Climate Law; as well as its joint venture participation in China, whose already world-leading PV newbuilds may get a further boost from the newly launched carbon trading program,” Molchanov wrote. To this end, Molchanov rates MAXN an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $45 price target indicating room for 127% growth in the year ahead. (To watch Molchanov’s track record, click here) MAXN shares have managed to slip under the radar so far, and have only garnered 2 recent reviews; Buy and Hold. The shares are priced at $19.86, with a $34 average target that indicates room for ~71% growth by year’s end. (See MAXN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • I have $1.1M saved for retirement, earn $128K and have $22K in savings. Can I afford my dream car, an $80K Nissan GT-R?

    1. Can I afford my dream car? You can email The Moneyist with any financial and ethical questions related to coronavirus at qfottrell@marketwatch.com, and follow Quentin Fottrell on Twitter. Yes, you can afford your dream car.

  • It's not too late to demand a COVID 'stimulus check' from your auto insurer

    But some insurers are already raising premiums, suggesting time may be running out.