U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,951.75
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,962.00
    +37.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,894.25
    +16.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,202.40
    +10.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.71
    +0.16 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.10
    -4.90 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.23 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7260
    +0.0050 (+0.29%)
     

  • Vix

    19.61
    -1.13 (-5.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6100
    +0.2570 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,047.07
    +1,447.30 (+2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.41
    +34.92 (+3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,772.12
    +35.95 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,232.84
    -199.86 (-0.68%)
     

Amazon partners with Seraphim on AWS accelerator for space startups

Devin Coldewey
·1 min read

Amazon will soon be a big part of the space economy in the form of its Kuiper satellite internet constellation, but here on Earth its ambitions are more commonplace: get an accelerator going. They've partnered with space-focused VC outfit Seraphim Capital to create a four-week program with (among other things) a $100,000 AWS credit for a carrot.

Applications are open now for the AWS Space Accelerator, with the only requirement that you're aiming for the space sector and plan to use AWS at some point. Ten applicants will be accepted; you have until April 21 to apply.

The program sounds fairly straightforward: a "technical, business, and mentorship" deal where you'll likely learn how to use AWS properly, get some good tips from the AWS Partner Network and other space-focused experts on tech, regulations and security, then rub shoulders with some VCs to talk about that round you're putting together. (No doubt Seraphim's team gets first dibs, but there doesn't appear to be any strict equity agreement.)

"Selected startups may receive up to $100,000 in AWS Activate credit," the announcement says, which does hedge somewhat, but probably legal made them put that in.

There are a good amount of space-focused programs out there, but not nearly enough to cover demand — there are a lot of space startups! And they often face a special challenge of being highly technical, have customers in the public sector and need rather a lot of cash to get going compared with your average enterprise SaaS.

We'll understand more about the program once the first cohort is announced, likely not for at least a month or two.

As launch market matures, space opportunities on the ground take off

Recommended Stories

  • Denham Commodity Partners Fund VI LP Announces Agreement to Acquire Common Shares in Camino Minerals Corporation

    Denham Commodity Partners Fund VI LP ("Denham") reports that today it agreed to acquire, through its controlled affiliate Stellar Investment Holdings LLC ("Stellar"), indirect ownership and control of 25,465,825 common shares (each, a "Camino Share") in the capital of Camino Minerals Corporation ("Camino") by way of private agreements entered into between Stellar and Camino. The acquisition is by way of: (i) the proposed issuance by Camino of 23,193,098 Camino Shares to Stellar in consideration for the sale by Stellar of all of the issued and outstanding shares of shares of Minera Maria Cecilia Ltd. to Camino; and (ii) the proposed subscription by Stellar for 2,272,727 Camino Shares for an aggregate purchase price of $499,999.94.

  • YouTube tests hiding dislike counts on videos

    YouTube announced today it will begin testing what could end up being a significant change to its video platform: It's going to try hiding the dislike count on videos from public view. The company says it will run a "small experiment" where it will try out a few different designs where dislike counts are no longer shown, however none will see the "dislike" button itself removed entirely. The company announced the tests on Twitter, but then explains further in a community forum post that the goal is not to remove the ability for users to signal they disliked a video -- creators will still have access to the video's like and dislike count from YouTube Studio and dislikes will still help power YouTube's recommendation algorithms.

  • Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be Motional and Lyft's first robotaxi

    Motional will integrate its driverless technology into Hyundai's new all-electric SUV to create the company's first robotaxi. At the start of 2023, customers in certain markets will be able to book the fully electric, fully autonomous taxi through the Lyft app. The Hyundai IONIQ 5, which was revealed in February with a consumer release date expected later this year, will be fully integrated with Motional's driverless system.

  • Cathie Wood’s ETFs Ditch Ownership Caps, Add SPAC Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has spent months defending Ark Investment Management from critics who say the money manager has too much cash tied up in too few stocks. The firm’s latest move is handing them fresh ammunition.In a filing late last week, Ark altered the prospectuses for its exchange-traded funds to remove clauses limiting its exposure and concentration risks.The changes eliminate a 30% cap on how much of each fund’s assets could be invested in the securities of a single entity, and a 20% limit on the amount of a company’s shares an ETF could own.It also introduced language acknowledging funds may buy into blank-check firms and noting the risks of buying shares in special-purpose acquisition companies that haven’t yet decided what businesses they’ll own. The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ticker ARKQ) last week bought shares of a SPAC backed by tennis star Serena Williams.These are eye-catching changes for Ark, founded by Wood in 2014. Concerns have swirled around the New York-based firm in recent months after a stellar year saw ETF assets surge at one point to more than $60 billion. Ark invests in companies involved with disruptive trends, which mean it has a limited pool of targets in which to deploy that money.“It seems like they’re willing to take on more single-stock risk if they truly believe in a company,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital. “It’s truly active management.”Testing the LimitIn February as its flagship product, the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), peaked, the firm controlled 20% or more of at least three companies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This was spread across several funds, so didn’t yet test the 20% cap that’s now removed from prospectuses.In addition to deleting the general limits, the March 26 filing removed caps on ownership of depositary receipts, rights, warrants, preferred securities and convertibles.A representative for Ark didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.The adjustments come on the eve of Ark’s first new ETF launch in two years. The ARK Space Exploration ETF (ARKX) is due to begin trading on Tuesday, according the firm’s website.In a nod to the kinds of concentration risk some investors fret about, the new ETF’s second-biggest holding will actually be another Wood product -- 6.1% of the fund will be invested in Ark’s 3D Printing ETF (PRNT).“When you have a situation where the risk is concentrated and there is a lot of leverage in the system, it creates even bigger risks,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.(Updates with ARKX fund information in final paragraphs, analyst comment)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Myanmar rebels split on confronting junta

    This Thai village is on heightened alert after airstrikes just over the border in Myanmar forced thousands to flee and raised the fear of armed clashes. Following an escalation in the military's crackdown on anti-coup protesters.Jumi, who runs a restaurant in Thailand's northern Mae Hong Son province, says if something happens, they were told to grab their bags and escape."There have been drills by the authorities and assistant village chief, teaching the villagers what they should do."Fighting has flared in recent days between the army and rebel forces in the east and north.Myanmar has two dozen or so ethnic armed factions, and they control vast swathes of the country.Most agreed ceasefires in recent years but now many anti-coup protesters want them to join forces and take on the ruling junta.Yawd Serk is a Myanmar rebel general from a group called the Restoration Council of Shan State.At his base in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, he agrees with the protesters that the groups must form a federal army."If the Ethnic Armed Groups ideology is to protect their own people and the country, they should no longer be able to just stand by and do nothing. We now have one common enemy, we need to join hands and work together."Other groups are reluctant. Back in Mae Hong Son, Khu Oo Reh of the Karenni National Progressive Party says the Myanmar military could use the involvement of rebel groups to their advantage.It might encourage soldiers and police to more violence, he says, and they could accuse us of being behind it.Thailand has been accused of helping the Myanmar military - on Monday (March 29) it denied turning back thousands of refugees.And in early March, the Thai army denied sending sacks of rice to Myanmar military units across the border after local reports surfaced.

  • Official collapses, wheeled off court on stretcher

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Official Bert Smith collapsed on the floor early in the Elite Eight game between Gonzaga and Southern California and had to be taken off the court on a stretcher. In a statement, NCAA spokesman David Worlock said Smith is ''alert and stable,'' and won't be transported to a hospital.

  • Russell Crowe is secretly in Thor: Love And Thunder, so don't tell anybody about it

    Whoever is in charge of keeping secrets on the set of Thor: Love And Thunder isn’t doing an especially good job, because, once again, an actor’s secret role in the film has been spoiled by the simple fact that people saw him hanging around in Australia during filming. The last time this happened was with Matt Damon, who will be reprising his role as Unnamed Humanoid Actor (a.k.a. “Matt Damon”) in director Taika Waititi’s sequel, and now it has happened again with Russell Crowe, whose role in the film is still being kept under wraps (a small victory, then).

  • Morgan Stanley Said to Price $500 Million Rocket Cos Block Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- A wave of block trades continued on Monday with a large stake in Rocket Cos Inc. sold through Morgan Stanley, according to people familiar with the matter.About 20 million shares were sold earlier during Monday’s session at $25.25 each, one of the people said. Shares in the parent of Quicken Loans, the largest retail non-bank lender, erased gains to traded little changed in the afternoon.Morgan Stanley didn’t respond to a request seeking comment.This is the first time that Rocket’s shares were among the torrent of stock sales that started Friday. The block is worth about $500 million at the offering price. The stake was offered at $25.25 to $26.25 per share, the people said.A margin call on the family office of former Tiger Management trader Bill Hwang has led to the liquidation of more than $20 billion in stocks ranging from Chinese technology firms to U.S. media giants.Read more: Billions in Secret Derivatives at Center of Archegos BlowupShares in parent of Quicken Loans, the largest retail non-bank lender, rose by as much as 15% Monday morning before sharply dropping around 11:00 a.m. The stock is now up by 1.7%.(Updates with Monday’s trading and dollar value of stock sale)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SEC Says It’s Been Monitoring Archegos Fallout Since Last Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been monitoring the forced liquidation of more than $20 billion in holdings linked to Bill Hwang’s investment firm that has roiled stocks from Baidu Inc. to ViacomCBS Inc.“We have been monitoring the situation and communicating with market participants since last week,” an SEC spokesperson said in emailed statement.Hwang’s New York-based Archegos Capital Management is at the center of a margin call that led to the forced liquidation on Friday, according to people familiar with the transactions. Among the companies sold were GSX Techedu Inc. and Discovery Inc.Banks including Credit Suisse Group AG and Nomura Holdings Inc. are warning investors that they may face “significant” losses after an unnamed U.S. hedge fund client defaulted on margin calls. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is telling shareholders and clients that any impact from Archegos is likely to be immaterial, a person familiar with the matter said.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that the Biden administration is also monitoring the situation. She referred questions to the SEC.(Updates with comment from White House press secretary in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China smartphone maker Xiaomi to invest $10 billion in new EV unit over 10 years

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp has formally entered the automotive industry with a new smart electric vehicle (EV) business, the company announced on Tuesday in a filing. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun will also serve as CEO of the smart electric vehicle unit, the company added. The company's move into the EV industry follows similar steps by other tech giants, both in China and overseas.

  • Oil Slips With Strong Dollar Compounding Worsening Virus Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil snapped a two-day streak of gains alongside a strengthening dollar as near-term risks to the demand recovery emerged ahead of a OPEC+ meeting this week to decide on output policy.Futures in New York fell 1.6% Tuesday to below $61 a barrel. An OPEC+ technical panel agreed to revise down the group’s oil-demand estimates for the year following suggestions from Saudi Arabia, delegates said. The dimmer outlook for consumption in the coming months comes as the oil market contends with setbacks to the near-term trajectory of economic reopening plans worldwide.Meanwhile, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose to the highest since November, reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. Weaker U.S. equities also weighed on oil prices, while Treasury yields rose.“Overall, there’s concern on the demand outlook and how quickly we’re going to recover,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. But OPEC+ is likely “maintaining the cuts longer than anticipated, because we’re not seeing that recovery in demand.”Oil prices have pulled back in recent weeks as the coronavirus situation deteriorates in parts of the world ahead of a widely anticipated demand rebound once enough people are vaccinated. Stricter lockdown rules in parts of Europe are showing up in traffic data and fuel use, while in the U.S., data from OPIS by IHS Markit show gasoline sales trailing pre-pandemic levels by 16%, even as the country’s demand rebound provides a bright spot for the consumption outlook.The price retreat also is a symptom of a rally that may have gotten ahead of itself, with global benchmark Brent futures surging above $71 a barrel earlier this month before the abrupt pullback. Crude at $70 a barrel destroys demand at a “faster pace,” and the market is still facing a lot of oil inventories, Total SE Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said at an online conference.All eyes are now on OPEC and its allies, who will consider whether to revive part of the 8 million barrels of daily output -- about 8% of global supply -- that they’re withholding. At their last gathering earlier this month, the group had been widely expected to return some barrels to the market but, led by Saudi Arabia, opted not to do so given the sustained threat posed by the pandemic. The producer alliance is expected to maintain tight curbs to deplete global inventories further.See also: OPEC+ Heads for Output Talks With Cautious Stance Vindicated“Not enough has changed during March for OPEC+ to change that policy and increase targets, except for Russia and Kazakhstan, or for Saudi Arabia to reverse its unilateral 1 million barrels per day cut,” Standard Chartered analysts including Paul Horsnell said in a note. “By protecting the floor and focusing on the weakness of current demand and downplaying the 6 million barrels a day of growth to come, we think OPEC+ is skewing price risks to the upside in” the second quarter.U.S. oil inventories rose by 3.91 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute was said to report. If confirmed by U.S. government storage figures on Wednesday, that would be the sixth straight weekly increase in supplies. Meanwhile, the API report also showed gasoline inventories falling by over 6 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles rose.Brent is probably stuck around $65 a barrel for the time being, according to Torbjorn Tornqvist, chairman and chief executive officer of Gunvor Group Ltd. The continuing spread of Covid-19 in Europe means demand won’t come back as quickly as anticipated and the market has large amounts of spare capacity.The nearest timespreads for both WTI and Brent have been reflecting the weakness in recent sessions. WTI’s so-called prompt spread closed in contango -- a bearish structure in which nearby contracts trade at a discount to later ones -- while Brent’s did so as well ahead of the May contract’s expiry this week.Still, there was bullish news on the supply side, with benchmark North Sea crude loadings for May planned at their lowest level since at least 2007. The decline comes amid summer maintenance, notably on the key Forties grade.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Foxconn’s Profit Misses Estimates as Pivot to Cars Accelerates

    (Bloomberg) -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. warned that component shortages could persist till 2022 and affect under a tenth of its shipments, amplifying concerns that a global chip crunch could extend well beyond this year.The assembler of most of the world’s iPhones follows fellow electronics giants that have in recent months suggested a global shortage of semiconductors could be more severe than anticipated, disrupting production of everything from cars to phones. Hon Hai made its projection, which didn’t specify the extent of the hit to its revenue, after reporting quarterly profit that disappointed investors. Its shares slid as much as 3.9% Wednesday.Samsung this month became the largest technology giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry, the first to get hit because car companies underestimated a post-Covid surge in global orders. Continental AG, Renesas Electronics Corp. and Innolux Corp. have in recent weeks warned of longer-than-expected deficits thanks to unprecedented Covid-era demand for everything from vehicles to game consoles and mobile devices.Chairman Young Liu said that shortages appear to be growing worse and could last into next year. While Hon Hai is Apple Inc.’s most important production partner, he didn’t specify how or whether the iPhone maker would be affected. But he said that, based on what he’d read, the deficit may extend into 2022.“The impact of shortages in the first two months of the quarter have not been too obvious, because our customers are major companies,” Liu said on a conference call. “Still we are seeing some gradual changes and are monitoring the situation cautiously. Our expectations are that there won’t be a big impact, under 10%.”See How a Chip Shortage Snarled Everything From Phones to CarsHon Hai, known as Foxconn Technology Group, said net income for the quarter ended December declined 3.7% to NT$46 billion ($1.6 billion), slightly below the NT$50.2 billion average of analyst estimates.Earnings in the previous three months had been driven mainly by new smartphones from Apple, and as demand for home computing equipment remained elevated. But the Taiwanese assembler is casting around for new growth drivers a year into the pandemic and it’s identified electric vehicles as a key emerging industry, joining a rush of technology firms seeking a foothold in auto manufacturing ahead of Apple’s own smart vehicle efforts.Revenue in the three months ended December rose 15% to NT$2 trillion, reflecting contributions from the iPhone 12 series, whose launch last year had been delayed due to Covid-19, previously disclosed figures showed. Sales of all business lines likely grew in the first quarter, the company said in a presentation earlier this month, when it revealed record monthly sales for February.Read more: Samsung Warns of Severe Chip Crunch While Delaying Key PhoneWhat Bloomberg Intelligence SaysHon Hai’s sales growth in 2021 may still accelerate to about 7% from 0.3% in 2020, in our opinion, despite its shipments still being delayed by component shortages for the next six months. The sales increase will be driven by strong iPhone and Macbook demand and continuing work-from-home and remote-learning trends.-- Charles Shum and Simon Chan, analystsClick here for the researchIn recent months, Foxconn has entered into partnerships with an array of carmakers including Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Byton Ltd. and Fisker Inc. to boost its automotive capabilities. Two light vehicles based on the Foxconn platform will be unveiled in the fourth quarter, while an electric bus may be launched around the same time, Liu said in February.Its MIH Alliance for vehicles counted more than 1,300 partners as of March 29, the company said Tuesday. Over the next two months, it may announce new tie-ups for batteries, while seeking new partners for areas like electronic controls and integrated circuits, Liu said.Read more: IPhone Maker Foxconn to Help Launch Electric Cars This YearAnnual shipments of Hon Hai’s EVs may reach 1.1 million units, or around 10% of global share, by 2025, Morgan Stanley estimated this month. Its auto businesses could generate $35 billion in revenue by that year, according to analysts including Sharon Shih, who lifted their price target for the stock by 29% to NT$168. Shares of Hon Hai have gained more than 80% in the past year, reaching a 40-month high last week.(Updates with share slide in the second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nomura CEO’s Honeymoon Ends With $2 Billion Archegos Debacle

    (Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc.’s chief executive officer was having a bumper inaugural year in charge -- until a U.S. family office spoiled the party.Just days before Kentaro Okuda’s first anniversary as head of Japan’s biggest brokerage, the company warned of a “significant” loss from an unnamed U.S. client. That’s tied to the massive unwinding of leveraged bets by Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, according to people familiar with the matter.The debacle triggered a record 16% drop in Nomura’s shares on Monday, wiping $3.5 billion from its market value and threatening a turnaround executives had hoped would herald a new era of more sustainable profits. Instead, a $2 billion claim on a single client risks largely erasing Nomura’s pretax profits for the second half of the year ending March 31, according to a Jefferies Financial Group report.“Nomura may still have a lot to learn from other companies about how to control loss limits,” said Hideyasu Ban, an analyst at Jefferies in Tokyo. “It’s hard to deny that their top management has responsibility for what’s happened.”Nomura has begun assessing the cause of the possible loss and it’s too early to say how it might impact profit, according to an executive at the firm, who asked not to be identified and declined to say how much it has unwound the Archegos positions. Under Okuda, who became CEO last April, net income reached a 19-year high of 308.5 billion yen ($2.8 billion) in the nine months ended December, driven by a boom in trading and investment banking at home and abroad.“The unexpected loss may end the relative honeymoon” for Okuda, said Michael Makdad, an analyst at Morningstar Inc. “Okuda’s term so far had shown a remarkable turnaround from losses in 2019 to very strong earnings in 2020, thanks to its U.S. operation.”The U.S. business has been a big driver of the profit recovery, led by operations such as equity derivatives and securitized products.While Nomura said the potential loss won’t impact its financial soundness, analysts expect it will be forced to trim dividends and scale back share buyback plans. The stock was down for a third day on Wednesday, falling 1% at 9:35 a.m. in Tokyo, paring its gain over the past 12 months to 30%.Nomura representatives weren’t immediately able to comment.Global investment banks gathered on a hastily arranged call with Hwang last week as executives realized they might be facing the biggest hedge fund blowup since Long-Term Capital Management in the 1990s. Nomura was involved in the effort among some of Archegos’s prime brokers to reach a temporary standstill to figure out how to untie positions without sparking panic, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named discussing a private matter.By Thursday night, however, some banks had shot out notices of default to Archegos and by Friday the unprecedented selling began.Credit Suisse Group AG has also said it may face “significant” losses. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s securities unit estimated a potential $300 million loss. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., ahead of the pack on unloading positions, is telling investors the impact on its financial results will probably be immaterial. Deutsche Bank AG said it escaped too.The episode “may lead to concerns over the brokerage’s risk management and whether it could be just a one-time loss,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Shin Tamura wrote in a note. The focus may turn to issues over upper trading limits, required margin and risk calculation, he said.Nomura has had a long relationship with Hwang, an executive at the Japanese firm said Tuesday. While it’s unclear when the dealings started, Hwang has a checkered past. He shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling a lawsuit with U.S. regulators in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and stock manipulation. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he was barred from the investment advisory industry.Japanese authorities are now looking at Nomura’s role in the blowup. The Financial Services Agency will probably discuss risk management and other issues with the brokerage, an FSA official told reporters on Monday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government will monitor the situation while sharing information with the regulator.Overseas WoesThe issue is the latest in a series of setbacks for Nomura as it tries to compete with investment banks around the world to make up for limited opportunities at home. Most famously, its ill-fated acquisition of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. assets during the 2008 global financial crisis caused costs to swell and culminated in writedowns and a rare annual loss a decade later.Nomura embarked on a $1 billion restructuring of its global wholesale division two years ago, which it’s on course to complete well ahead of its March 2022 target. Under then-CEO Koji Nagai it began focusing on more stable revenue earners such as asset management, a move that his successor Okuda has been following through on.Okuda, 57, was the first CEO in years to come predominantly from the wholesale business, spending most of his three-decade-long career working with companies, advising on mergers and pitching fundraising ideas. He is pushing an expansion in that area by forging deeper ties with unlisted companies.His international experience also set him apart, gathered first during an MBA at the Wharton School and more recently as head of the Americas.“The nature of Nomura’s overseas business, particularly in New York, leads it to sometimes generate very large profits and sometimes significant losses when adverse events occur,” said Morningstar’s Makdad. “The firm may tighten its willingness to take risk in some areas where it has recently been aggressive, such as U.S.-listed equity options.”(Updates shares in the eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden is canceling another $1.3B in student loan debt. Who qualifies?

    The administration is providing new relief to more than 230,000 borrowers.

  • 'No toilet paper, again?' Brace yourself for a new wave of shortages

    Find out why — and whether last year's hoarding and panic buying will make a return, too.

  • ‘This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history,’ says stock-market pro of Archegos margin call

    Wall Street on Tuesday may be seeing muted action but investors were still buzzing about the highly leveraged wrongway bet reportedly employed by Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, which may have saddled many banks with multibillion-dollar losses.

  • Stimulus checks coming for some Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries, IRS says

    When can Social Security recipients expect third stimulus checks? The IRS projects many COVID payments to be sent electronically by April 7.

  • No IRS stimulus check? If you haven't gotten the third COVID relief payment, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus check money, according to House Democrats.

  • Turkey Says April Rate Cut Shouldn’t Be Taken for Granted

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said markets shouldn’t take for granted that he’ll cut interest rates as soon as April, when he sets monetary policy for the first time since his surprise appointment.“I do not approve a prejudiced approach to MPC decisions in April or the following months, that a rate cut will be delivered immediately,” Kavcioglu said in a written response to questions emailed by Bloomberg News, referring to monetary policy committee meeting next month.Q&A: Turkey’s New Central Banker Comments on Monetary Policy“In the new period, we will continue to make our decisions with a corporate monetary policy perspective to ensure a permanent fall in inflation. In this respect, we will also monitor the effects of the policy steps taken so far,” Kavcioglu said.Kavcioglu was appointed on March 20 after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired Naci Agbal from the central bank, two days after a larger-than-expected rate increase. The selection fueled expectations for a quick reversal of Turkey’s monetary policy, and triggered a sharp selloff in Turkish assets as investors concluded that policies that had briefly restored the lira’s fortunes had come to an abrupt end after angering the president.Erdogan Ousts Central-Bank Head, Installs Interest-Rate AllyBut in his first interview since taking the job, Kavcioglu said he held a “strict adherence” to the bank’s 5% inflation target. The Turkish lira extended gains on the news, rising as much as 1.1%, before trimming its advance to 0.6% as of 10 a.m. in Istanbul. It was still the best-performing emerging-market currency.Erdogan’s ShadowIn contrast to most central bankers around the world, Erdogan believes higher interest rates fuel inflation, and wants them to be kept as low as possible. That preoccupation has seen the president fire three central bank three governors in less than two years. Now, after his shock appointment, Kavcioglu is the latest to hold the post.When asked about the Turkish monetary authority’s credibility, given the president’s strong influence and his ability to replace governors, Kavcioglu said the bank maintains “instrument independence” by law. He pledged to use all its tools as required by the inflation outlook, and said he’d stick to the single-rate policy framework inherited from his predecessor.Until Kavcioglu’s predecessor started an aggressive tightening cycle in November, investors frequently criticized the bank for being too quick to undo tightening and too slow to respond to risks, most recently in August 2018 when the lira lost about a quarter of its value.Kavcioglu, a former lawmaker for the ruling AK Party, served as a professor of banking at Marmara University in Istanbul and a columnist at the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper, which criticized the monetary authority’s latest interest-rate increase on its front page.Central Bank of Erdogan Has Foreign Cash Exiting Turkey The new governor said, though, that he found it wrong to comment on earlier decisions of the central bank both “in principle and ethically.”“We strictly adhere to the medium-term inflation target of 5% set jointly with the government, and I am aware of its importance of this for sustainable growth,” he said. “When determining the monetary policy stance, we will continue to take into account the realized and expected inflation as well as global capital flows, real yields in peer countries, and the portfolio preferences of residents.”Reserves PledgeIn response to a question on how Turkey used its official reserves for nearly two years through 2020 to support the lira, the new central bank chief said, “exchange rates will be determined by supply and demand balance under free market conditions.”Last year alone, Turkish banks spent more than $100 billion of the nation’s foreign reserves to support the currency, according to a report by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. That prompted calls by opposition lawmakers for a judicial probe into the official reserves, while Erdogan’s allies argued reserves were used to finance current-account deficit.Turkey’s total gross reserves, including gold and money held by the central bank on behalf of commercial lenders, dropped 20% last year to $85.2 billion until Agbal’s appointment in November, while net foreign-exchange reserves fell by more than half to $19.6 billion.The central bank will try to amass foreign reserves when market conditions are right, Kavcioglu said, a policy priority he shares with Agbal.“The central bank may use reserve-boosting tools under appropriate conditions, with prior and proper communication thereof,” Kavcioglu said.(Adds lira price in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.It’s also hurt some of the banks that served Hwang. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has flagged a potential $300 million loss.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Updates with latest bank to detail exposure in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.