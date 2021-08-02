U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

Amazon will pay you $10 in credit for your palm print biometrics

Zack Whittaker
·2 min read

How much is your palm print worth? If you ask Amazon, it's about $10 in promotional credit if you enroll your palm prints in its checkout-free stores and link it to your Amazon account.

Last year, Amazon introduced its new biometric palm print scanners, Amazon One, so customers can pay for goods in some stores by waving their palm prints over one of these scanners. By February, the company expanded its palm scanners to other Amazon grocery, book and 4-star stores across Seattle.

Amazon has since expanded its biometric scanning technology to its stores across the U.S., including New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Texas.

The retail and cloud giant says its palm scanning hardware "captures the minute characteristics of your palm — both surface-area details like lines and ridges as well as subcutaneous features such as vein patterns — to create your palm signature," which is then stored in the cloud and used to confirm your identity when you're in one of its stores.

Amazon's latest promotion: $10 promotional credit in exchange for your palm print. (Image: Amazon)

What's Amazon doing with this data exactly? Your palm print on its own might not do much — though Amazon says it uses an unspecified "subset" of anonymous palm data to improve the technology. But by linking it to your Amazon account, Amazon can use the data it collects, like shopping history, to target ads, offers, and recommendations to you over time.

Amazon also says it stores palm data indefinitely, unless you choose to delete the data once there are no outstanding transactions left, or if you don't use the feature for two years.

While the idea of contactlessly scanning your palm print to pay for goods during a pandemic might seem like a novel idea, it's one to be met with caution and skepticism given Amazon's past efforts in developing biometric technology. Amazon's controversial facial recognition technology, which it historically sold to police and law enforcement, was the subject of lawsuits that allege the company violated state laws that bar the use of personal biometric data without permission.

"The dystopian future of science fiction is now. It’s horrifying that Amazon is asking people to sell their bodies, but it’s even worse that people are doing it for such a low price," said Albert Fox Cahn, the executive director of the New York-based Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, in an email to TechCrunch.

"Biometric data is one of the only ways that companies and governments can track us permanently. You can change your name, you can change your Social Security number, but you can’t change your palm print. The more we normalize these tactics, the harder they will be coming to escape. If we don’t try to line in the sand here, I am very fearful what our future will look like," said Cahn.

When reached, an Amazon spokesperson declined to comment.

New York City’s new biometrics privacy law takes effect

  • MGA Thermal raises $8M AUD led by Main Sequence for its modular energy storage blocks

    MGA Thermal wants to help utility companies transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources with shoebox-sized thermal energy storage blocks. This gives utility providers the ability to store large amounts of energy and have it ready to dispatch even when weather conditions aren’t ideal for generating solar or wind power. The modular blocks also make it easier to convert infrastructure, like coal-fired power plants, into grid-scale energy storage.

  • Piedmont Lithium delays timeline to supply Tesla

    (Reuters) -Piedmont Lithium Inc said on Monday it will delay first shipments of lithium chemicals to electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc and that it does not have a definitive date for when deliveries could begin. The decision was mutual, Belmont, North Carolina-based Piedmont said. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • A Brain Drain Among Government Scientists Bogs Down Biden's Climate Ambitions

    WASHINGTON — Juliette Hart quit her job last summer as an oceanographer for the U.S. Geological Survey, where she used climate models to help coastal communities plan for rising seas. She said she was demoralized after four years of the Trump administration, in which political appointees pressured her to delete or downplay mentions of climate change. “It’s easy and quick to leave government, not so quick for government to regain the talent,” said Hart, whose job remains vacant. President Donald

  • Why right to repair matters – according to a farmer, a medical worker, a computer store owner

    Biden’s recent executive order makes taking action on the strict rules imposed by manufacturers a priority, affecting workers across several industries The majority of tractors today are internet-connected and resolving errors requires a manufacturer repair. Photograph: Amira Karaoud/Reuters A tractor. A refrigerator. A smartphone. A ventilator. They may not seem to have much in common, but in fact they all share increasingly high tech features. And when they break, they need fixing. Yet, thanks

  • FDA Signals It Will Expedite Full-Approval Process for COVID Vaccines

    As vaccination rates have plateaued in certain regions of the country, all while a new COVID wave triggered by the highly-infectious delta variant spreads, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has signaled it will expedite the process to fully approve the COVID vaccine.

  • Crews Conduct Mop Up on Parts of Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon

    The Bootleg Fire burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest in Oregon reached 413,562 acres and was 56 percent contained as of July 31, fire officials said.This footage filmed by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service shows fire crews conducting mop up operations near Dairy Creek and Lee Thomas meadows, according to officials.“Mop up occurs in areas where the fire has been controlled but the edge still has hot spots,” the forest service wrote in a caption. “In this case, crews extinguished and removed this hazard tree near the road, preventing further spread of fire activity in the area.”Although evacuation orders in Klamath and Lake Counties were lifted, officials warned residents in the area to remain vigilant as critical fire weather was forecast over the weekend, according to InciWeb. Credit: USDA: United States Forest Service via Storyful

  • GE’s Reverse Stock Split Is Rare– Only 5 in S&P 500 Since 2012

    It was only the fifth such action among companies in the S&P 500 index since 2012, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. A higher stock price was the goal of GE CEO Larry Culp, who wanted the reverse split so that the company’s stock would be more in line with peers, which have triple-digit prices. Companies tend to be loath to execute reverse splits because they can be interpreted as an admission by management that it has been unsuccessful in raising the stock price.

  • This Bill Gates-backed battery maker is on track to do big things for electric vehicles: CEO

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh tells Yahoo Finance Live he is confident in hitting key production timelines.

  • The Biden stimulus offer of free health insurance is quickly coming to an end

    Officials are reminding consumers that the window is closing on plans with $0 premiums.

  • I’m a single, high-earning 52-year-old looking for a more stable lifestyle. Am I too old to buy a home?

    With remote working, this is now a feasible option. ‘The Big Move’ is a MarketWatch column looking at the ins and outs of real estate, from navigating the search for a new home to applying for a mortgage.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    How do you define a stock market opportunity? Is it a windfall, a piece of luck, or the result of careful planning, a strategy to make the most of any opening? The savvy investor seeks out the latter, looking for stocks that offer inducements to entry, be it a high upside or a depressed share price or a recent positive analyst review – or better yet, a combination of all three. So there’s a profile. We’ve used the TipRanks database to look up three stocks that fit it – stocks with Strong Buy con

  • China is '6 years ahead' of US in building blockchain payment system, CEO says

    China has lead the pack in the development of a blockchain payment system, and the US is far behind, says the CEO of a cryptocurrency investing firm. But China's launching of its new payment system could be enough of a push to jolt the US into stepping up its game.

  • Xi Jinping’s Capitalist Smackdown Sparks a $1 Trillion Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- Xi Jinping smiled and hinted at a policy bombshell that would soon roil stock markets from Shanghai to New York.It was mid-June, and the most powerful Chinese Communist Party leader since Mao Zedong was holding court at an after-school club for elementary students in the remote city of Xining. Acknowledging the growing pressure on students and their parents to spend time and money on private tutoring, Xi promised to ease their burden. “We must not have out-of-school tutors doing t

  • It could be a big week for bitcoin. Here’s what could decide it, says strategist.

    August is starting out promising for some investors, with global stocks on the rise. Bitcoin has also stirred to life. Here's what our call of the day sees ahead for the crypto.

  • Downtrodden Peso May Extend Drop on Philippine Rating Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- July was a brutal month for the Philippine peso and there appears to be little respite on the horizon.After capping its steepest monthly decline in over three years, the currency could extend losses due to a worsening virus outbreak and the risk of a sovereign rating downgrade. It may drop toward 51 per dollar, a level last reached in April 2020, according to ING Groep NV, Security Bank Corp. and Malaysian Banking Bhd.The peso’s resilience is being tested as the authorities strugg

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Nintendo Stock When Pokemon Go Was Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    In 2016, the hit mobile game Pokemon Go was released and saw millions of people download the game and head outdoors to attempt to “Catch ‘Em All.” The game has continued to be a hit and even passed $1 billion in revenue in 2020, its best year since launching. Pokemon Go celebrated its fifth anniversary recently and continues to be one of the top played and grossing mobile games each month. Shares of Nintendo Co (OTC: NTDOY) climbed higher on the release of the game. The company was seen as the b

  • Dogecoin Following in Path of Bitcoin for Use Cases

    Dogecoin’s use case as a payment method could potentially be on the rise.

  • A major mortgage refinance fee just disappeared, which could save borrowers $1,500 or more. Is it time for you to refinance?

    Mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac “will eliminate the adverse market refinance fee for loan deliveries effective August 1, 2021,” the Federal Housing Finance Agency notes. Here’s what you need to know if you want to refinance now, and you can compare today’s best refi rates here. What was the adverse market refinance fee?

  • Can older workers command a better salary when switching jobs?

    After weeks and a mind-numbing series of seven or eight interviews with a cast of company characters from a recruiter to a hiring manager, a senior manager, potential co-workers and on down the line, you were selected for the position. It’s a shadow of what you earned in your previous job. “Can I negotiate?” It’s a question I get asked a lot by older job seekers.

  • A Trucking Crisis Has the U.S. Looking for More Drivers Abroad

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of truckers across the U.S. has become so severe that companies are trying to bring in drivers from abroad like seemingly never before.For the first time in her 10-year trucking career, Holly McCormick has found herself coordinating with an agency in South Africa to source foreign drivers. A recruiter for Groendyke Transport Inc., McCormick has doubled her budget since the pandemic and is still having trouble finding candidates.The U.S. has been grappling with a chronic