Amazon Will Pay You $10 To Pick Up Your Order in Store — Here’s How To Get the Cash

400tmax / iStock.com

Amazon is offering customers $10 to pick up their orders in-store rather than have them delivered. This is yet another example of e-commerce businesses taking steps to cut high shipping costs amid lower consumer demand.

See: 7 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More on Amazon

Find: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

“We offer customers a variety of ways to get their packages, inclusive of delivery and pickup options. The $10 Amazon Pickup promotion isn’t new,” the company said in a statement. Reuters noted that Amazon did not disclose how long this or other pickup promotions have been in use. The e-commerce giant added that it applies to customers who have never used Amazon Pickup or haven’t used the pickup service in the past year.

Over the last few days, Reuters said the company has emailed an undisclosed number of shoppers offering them $10 to pick up an order of $25 or more at pickup locations like Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh or Kohl’s stores.

Amazon has made several changes due to rising costs.

Business Insider reported that the world’s largest online retailer increased its annual Prime subscription by $20 to $139, added a delivery fee of up to $10 on grocery orders under $150 and is now charging a fee on some returns. Shoppers used to be able to return items at UPS stores free of charge, but now a $1 fee is added if customers have another free return option that’s the same distance away or closer, GOBankingRates reported in April.

Customers have taken notice, and they aren’t happy. Several Amazon customers have taken to social media to vent their frustrations.

New York middle-school teacher Bryan Fabiano told Reuters that he’s questioning the value of his Prime subscription. “My wife and I are Prime customers because of the shipping [benefits]. If they’re not going to deliver on that, then what are we paying for?”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Amazon Will Pay You $10 To Pick Up Your Order in Store — Here’s How To Get the Cash