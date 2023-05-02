Amazon Pet Day is live! Save on cute cat backpacks, interactive dog toys and more.

Here at Reviewed, our editors are admittedly obsessed with their pets. From one editor's favorite cat backpack to another's top-rated foldable dog crate, we bring all the best pet products to you based on what our own furballs love. Today, May 2, Amazon is helping you spoil your pet without the splurge by hosting its very own Amazon Pet Day sale. If you want to shop smart, we've rounded up all the best pet deals at Amazon from calming dog beds for your anxious pooch to smart litter boxes for your feline friends. So go ahead, be obsessed and on-budget.

Shop Amazon Pet Day deals

Amazon has thousands of Amazon Pet Day deals available to shop through tomorrow, May 3. Below, we've highlighted a few of our favorites based on what our staff loves and what other Amazon customers are shopping!

25% off: MFOX Calming Dog Bed

The MFOX Calming Dog Bed is on sale for Amazon Pet Day.

The dog owners at Reviewed love this fluffy dog bed. It comes in four sizes to fit puppies up to 25 pounds to large dogs up to 55 pounds. For reference, the XL size is perfect for a 25-pound Boston Terrier. The faux fur material is super cozy and ideal for anxious pups. The best part? This dog bed is machine washable.

From $26.99 at Amazon (Save $8.99)

38% off: PetLibro Automatic Cat Feeder

Shop Amazon Pet Day deals to save on the PetLibro Automatic Cat Feeder.

Whether you’re going out of town or simply want to keep your cats on a more deliberate feeding schedule, you may benefit from an automatic cat feeder. This one from PetLibro has the blessing of 17,000 Amazon shoppers, who say it’s easy to use and offers a variety of portion sizes so you can pick the one best suited for your cat.

$49.99 at Amazon (Save $34)

45% off: Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Dog Twister Interactive Dog Toy

Save 45% on this interactive dog toy during Amazon Pet Day.

If you have a high-energy dog, you’re probably always shopping for stimulating toys and solutions to keep them occupied. This best-selling dog toy acts as a food puzzle for your pooch, allowing them to find treats and kibble hidden between the bits of felt. Instead of chewing on your furniture, your furry friend can entertain themselves with a new, rewarding toy! One of our editors loves a similar version for her clever puppy.

$15.19 at Amazon (Save $12.30)

The best Amazon Pet Day deals

Dog deals at Amazon

Shop all dog deals at Amazon

Cat deals at Amazon

Shop all cat deals at Amazon

When is Amazon Pet Day 2023?

The two-day Amazon Pet Day sales event started today, May 2 and will run through tonight. The event ends tomorrow, May 3 so if you're looking for some new pet products, don’t delay.

What is Amazon Pet Day?

As the name suggests, Amazon Pet Day 2023 is a pet product-themed sales event held by the massive online store. During the two-day sales event, there will be huge discounts of up to 45% on multiple pet products in multiple categories including pet food, pet care, pet feeders, pet electronics, pet toys, pet travel products and pet cleaning products. Whatever it is you're looking for, you're guaranteed to find it during the Amazon Pet Day 2023 event.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Pet Day deals: Shop toys, treats and beds for cats and dogs