Amazon Pharmacy Now Offers Same-Day Delivery in New York City and Los Angeles

On March 26, Amazon announced that it now offers same-day prescription delivery in New York City and the greater Los Angeles area. This service will allow customers in these areas to get their medications delivered within hours when filling qualifying prescriptions through Amazon Pharmacy. Here's what you need to know about this latest Amazon offering.

Prime members can get free, two-day medication delivery through Amazon Pharmacy

In late 2020, Amazon launched Amazon Pharmacy, which began offering prescription drugs to customers in the United States. To use this service, you can transfer existing prescriptions or have new ones sent to be filled. Amazon will deliver your medications to your home. Many (but not all) drugs can be automatically refilled through this service.

While you don't have to be an Amazon Prime member to use this service, Prime members can save money. Currently, Amazon offers Prime members free two-day shipping on prescription orders. However, customers in select cities can get necessary medications even sooner as the retailer works to expand its same-day prescription delivery services.

Same-day Amazon Pharmacy delivery is available in more areas

Amazon Pharmacy now offers same-day delivery to customers in New York City and greater Los Angeles. The retailer plans to further expand this service to additional U.S. cities by the end of 2024. So, while it's not available nationwide yet, the service will expand this year.

Amazon will choose the best delivery method for each location, which could include drones, commercial vehicles, or e-bikes. The company is using artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up the prescription-filling process, so customers can get the medications they need without delay.

Amazon previously launched same-day prescription delivery in Austin, Indianapolis, Miami, Phoenix, and Seattle. A similar offering is available in College Station, Texas. There, customers can get their prescriptions delivered to their homes by drone in under an hour.

Thanks to today's news, more customers will benefit from faster prescription deliveries. Being able to get your necessary medications quickly without leaving your home is a significant benefit. For Prime members in eligible delivery areas, this perk can make their Amazon Prime membership more valuable and add convenience to their lives.

Is Amazon Prime worth the cost?

If you're not yet an Amazon Prime member, you may wonder if you should invest in a membership. Prime members pay $14.99 monthly or $139 annually, but the subscription cost unlocks access to the many Amazon Prime perks.

Before joining, review your budget to ensure you can afford the yearly membership fee. If you don't know how much money you're spending on everyday purchases or need help budgeting, consider using one of the best budgeting apps.

Prime is best for frequent Amazon shoppers. Prime members also get exclusive discounts at Whole Foods, so if you have a Whole Foods nearby and shop there, that's even better. Many Prime members value the fast, free shipping perks and Prime-exclusive deals and sales.

If you're still undecided, check out some of the little-known perks of an Amazon Prime membership to learn more. If you shop online frequently and pay attention to the best deals, a membership could help you keep more money in your bank account.

