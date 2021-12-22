U.S. markets close in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,684.79
    +35.56 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,715.94
    +223.24 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,458.09
    +117.01 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.20
    +14.25 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.28
    +1.16 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.50
    +11.80 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    +0.24 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1330
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    -0.0270 (-1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3350
    +0.0086 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2400
    +0.1860 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,819.15
    +198.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,241.47
    -8.97 (-0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,341.66
    +44.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,562.21
    +44.62 (+0.16%)
     

Amazon places limits on sales of at-home COVID tests amid spike in demand

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read

As the swift spread of the omicron variant boosts demand for at-home COVID tests, Amazon is joining the list of retailers putting parameters around how many you can buy at a time.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Amazon said it is placing a limit on the number of its branded at-home COVID tests can be purchased in an order. Currently, consumers can buy a maximum of 10 tests.

Amazon cites inventory shortages due to increased demand. "We are working hard to secure additional COVID-19 test inventory available from our selling partners," said the company.

Other retailers have instituted similar limits on the number of tests consumers can buy. Both CVS and Walgreens have purchase limits on at-home test kits. Walgreens limits shoppers to four kits per purchase, while CVS set their limit to six.

A picture shows the Amazon logo on the frontage of an Amazon&#39;s centre in Bretigny-sur-Orge, on December 14, 2021.
A picture shows the Amazon logo on the frontage of an Amazon's centre in Bretigny-sur-Orge, on December 14, 2021.

►Texas tech: Amazon plans major expansion in Austin, to hire 2,000 workers

►Holiday shopping: How to take full advantage of your Amazon account and save money

"Due to the incredible demand for at-home rapid testing, we put into effect a four-item purchase limit on at-home COVID-19 testing products in our stores and digital properties in an effort to help improve inventory while we continue to work diligently with our supplier partners to best meet customer demands," said Walgreens in a statement on its website.

To help meet the surge in demand sparked by the spread of the omicron variant, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday plans to buy a half-billion, at-home rapid COVID tests to distribute to Americans.

The sharp jump in COVID cases linked to omicron has also forced travelers to reconsider their planned holiday trips.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: At-home COVID tests: Amazon limits how many you can buy

Recommended Stories

  • Column: NHL skips Olympics again, cites COVID-19 uncertainty

    It was just bad luck that Beijing landed the Winter Games in what turned out to be the time of COVID-19. The NHL is the most anodyne of the major sports leagues, so unlike the diplomats who bowed out, it wasn’t making a political statement about China’s grave and varied human rights abuses.

  • As Omicron looms, Amazon caps how many COVID-19 tests shoppers can buy

    The fast-spreading variant has become dominant in the United States and testing has rapidly risen as many consumers make plans for holiday travel and shopping. Amazon's own COVID-19 Test Collection Kit and iHealth's COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test were unavailable on the e-commerce site. An Amazon spokesperson said the company is facing inventory shortages on some COVID-19 tests due to increased demand.

  • 8 At-Home, Rapid COVID-19 Tests That You Can Still Buy Online

    Searching for an at-home, rapid COVID-19 test that you can take today? These options are easy, convenient, and affordable. These are the best to buy online.

  • Amazon cancels on-site presence at CES, T-Mobile scales back due to Omicron concerns

    Amazon is one of several big tech companies that have decided not to attend or exhibit at the International CES trade show and conference in Las Vegas from January 5-8. The decision, prompted by the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, also applies to the company’s Ring smart-home subsidiary. Meta, Pinterest and Twitter also no longer plan to attend, Bloomberg News reported. T-Mobile will “significantly limit” its in-person participation, and cancel a planned keynote by CEO Mike Sievert. “

  • California investigating how Google treats Black women employees

    State civil rights investigators in California have launched a probe into how Google is treating Black women employees. Lawyers and […] The post California investigating how Google treats Black women employees appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Amazon seeks India antitrust watchdog's approval to buy Catamaran stake in Cloudtail-parent firm Prione

    Amazon is seeking an Indian antitrust watchdog's approval to buy Catamaran Ventures’ stake in Prione, which operates one of the largest sellers on the e-commerce platform, months after the two firms said they won’t renew their joint venture after May next year. The announcement comes as a surprise as Catamaran owns a 76% stake in Prione. Amazon earlier held a 49% stake in the company, but diluted it down to 24% to comply with the local laws that prohibit e-commerce firms from having a direct or indirect ownership in businesses that sell on their marketplaces.

  • Social Security: How You Can Work And Still Receive Benefits

    According to the Social Security Administration, you can receive retirement benefits and still work at the same time. The catch is that if you are younger than full retirement age, and earn more than...

  • Biden's COVID culpability

    In its never-ending race to stay ahead of the coronavirus, the Biden administration keeps falling behind.Why it matters: The U.S. is facing an overwhelming surge of cases driven by the Omicron variant less than six months after President Biden celebrated "Independence from COVID-⁠19," and experts say the administration could have done more to better prepare the country.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA common theme is that the B

  • Do West Virginians back Joe Manchin's opposition to Build Back Better?

    West Virginians who spoke with Fox News backed Sen. Joe Manchin's opposition to President Biden's Build Back Better agenda.

  • Bills at Patriots: 7 storylines to follow in Week 16

    #Bills at #Patriots: 7 storylines to follow in Week 16:

  • What does Joe Manchin want?

    The fate of Democrats' legislative agenda, and maybe the party's political future, rests on crafting a social spending plan their most conservative senator can support.

  • White House addresses Omicron, Sen. Manchin

    White House vows to "work like hell" to solve the impasse with Sen. Joe Manchin over President Biden's $2 trillion domestic initiative; also addresses Omicron spread. (Dec. 20)

  • Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: Here's what McDermott, players are saying

    The Bills travel to New England for a game that will likely decide the AFC East division title. Here's what is happening this week at One Bills Drive.

  • Is Your Social Security Payment Late? Here’s What To Do

    December's second Social Security payment was distributed yesterday via direct deposit, but those expecting a check via mail always run the risk of it coming a little later. That said, delays can...

  • NHL officially withdraws from 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer reports on the NHL withdrawing from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as the league experiences a spike in COVID-19 infections.

  • Employer must face worker's lawsuit over husband's COVID death -California court

    A California candymaker must face a lawsuit by an employee who says she caught COVID-19 at work and gave it to her husband, resulting in his death, a state appeals court held on Tuesday, upholding what appeared to be the first ruling allowing a worker's lawsuit against an employer over a family member's COVID death. The California Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District, rejected South San Francisco-based See's Candies' argument that the employee, Matilde Ek, must file for workers' compensation rather than seek damages in court because her husband's death was "derivative" of her own workplace injury. See's responded that Arturo Ek's death was "derivative" of Ek's alleged workplace injury.

  • Merry Christmas, Wall Street! But there’s no New Year’s Day holiday for the stock market this year—here’s why.

    Blame it on an obscure rule. For the first time in a decade, there will be no stock market closure in observance of New Year's Day.

  • Cargo ship captain convicted over Mauritius oil spill

    The captain and first mate of a bulk carrier that crashed into a coral reef off Mauritius, causing the Indian Ocean archipelago's worst-ever environmental disaster, have been convicted of endangering safe navigation.

  • ‘Why am I so angry?’: Virginia police interrogation reveals details in murders of 2 infants and their mother

    Transcripts of a December 2020 interrogation are shedding light on the murders of a mother and her two babies, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend.

  • North Korea bans laughing, drinking for 11 days on 10th anniversary of Kim Jong-il's death

    On the 10th anniversary of former supreme leader of North Korea Kim Jong-il's death last week and the beginning of the country's 11-day bereavement mandate, a noticeably slimmer Kim Jong-un made an appearance to commemorate his father's death. Death anniversary: Donning his trademark black leather coat, North Korean's supreme leader Kim Jong-un, 37, stood in front of thousands of North Koreans who attended the memorial service at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, the mausoleum of the late leader, on Friday, according to Reuters. Kim Jong Un has appeared on state TV at events to mark the 10th anniversary of his father’s death.