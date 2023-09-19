U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

Amazon plans to hire 250,000 US workers for holiday season

·1 min read

By Arriana McLymore

NEW YORK, NY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Amazon said it plans to add 250,000 U.S. workers for the holiday shopping season, 67% more than the number of people it hired for the past two years, as it scrambles to expand next-day delivery for shoppers.

Its boost in hiring comes after it added 50 new fulfillment centers, delivery stations and same-day delivery in the United States, and as it prepares for its expanded fall Prime Event, scheduled for Oct. 10-11.

Other U.S. retailers are hiring fewer people in stores and warehouses this year, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Macy's said it would hire more than 38,000 full and part-time workers for the upcoming holiday season, a decline from the previous year. (Reporting by Arriana McLymore in New York City; Editing by Mark Porter)