U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,920.00
    -51.75 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,554.00
    -285.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,810.50
    -224.75 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.70
    -20.10 (-1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.00
    -0.29 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.10
    +9.30 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.16 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0708
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.47
    +0.04 (+0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2481
    -0.0107 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3550
    -0.5330 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,235.58
    -1,113.13 (-3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.57
    -20.31 (-3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.77
    -43.67 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,748.14
    -253.38 (-0.94%)
     

Amazon plans to sublet up to 30 million square feet of warehouse space after over-expanding: reports

Weilun Soon
·3 min read
An Amazon worker sorts through incoming merchandise at the Amazon fulfillment center on February 13, 2015 in DuPont, Washington.
An Amazon worker sorts through incoming merchandise at the Amazon fulfillment center on February 13, 2015 in DuPont, Washington.Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

  • Amazon plans to sublet between 10 million to 30 million square feet of warehouse space, reports say.

  • It's also thinking of ending or renegotiating some warehouse leases.

  • The e-commerce giant ramped up capacity during COVID-19, but now has to cope with over-expanding.

Amazon is planning to sublet up to 30 million square feet of warehouse space or renegotiate leases, according to the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg. It's the latest sign that over-expansion during the pandemic is now biting the e-commerce giant as economies reopen.

Amazon hasn't decided on how much space it needs to shed, the Journal reported on Monday, quoting an unnamed source. But it's expected to let go of at least 10 million square feet, and may even double or triple that amount, said the person. Warehouses in New York, New Jersey, Southern California, and Atlanta are likely to be affected, sources told Bloomberg in a report on Sunday.

Subleasing, an Amazon spokesperson told Insider, "allows us to relieve the financial obligations associated with an existing building that no longer meets our needs. Subleasing is something many established corporations do to help manage their real estate portfolio."

Amazon had been building up warehouse space and increasing its workforce to cope with booming online demand during the pandemic. By the end of 2021, it was leasing  370 million square feet of industrial space, double the amount in 2019, according to Bloomberg.

But as the pandemic receded and consumers began buying less online, the e-tailer found that it's now dealing with too much capacity. Excess capacity, together with productivity loss and inflation, cost the company $6 billion last quarter, Insider reported.

That contributed to its first-ever quarterly loss since 2015. The company announced it was $3.8 billion in the red over the first three months of this year in an April news release.

As a result, Amazon's been scaling back operations on several fronts. It's adding fewer delivery partners to its network this year and slowing down on hiring new employees.

Amazon did not immediately respond to questions as to whether the plan to cut back on warehouse space would have any impact on the size of its current workforce.

Other online retailers and retail tech companies have been similarly hit by the slowdown as consumers ditch surfing online for in-person shopping. Shopify's revenue sank as economies reopened; eBay saw the value of goods sold on its platform slip 20%; and earlier this month, Etsy's CFO said sales volume was slowing, CNBC reported.

However, Amazon is still relatively cautious in getting rid of excess capacity in anticipation of a potential rebound.

The amount of warehouse space its reportedly looking to sublet is still only a fraction of its total square footage. The minimal sum of 10 million square feet represents about 2.6% of the total space it leased in North America as of the end of 2021, its annual report showed.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Top Lithium Miner Albemarle Boosts Outlook With Battery Demand Surging

    (Bloomberg) -- Albemarle Corp., the world’s largest producer of lithium, raised its outlook for the second time this month as tight supply and growing electric-vehicle demand forces battery makers to pay up for the metal.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneRussian Diplomat Quits in Rare Public Protest Over War in UkraineWalmart’s Troubles Sh

  • U.S. economy ‘in a better position’ than most countries despite recession risk, Biden adviser says

    President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser said Sunday that the risk of a recession can’t be dismissed, but that the U.S. is still doing well as compared with the rest of the world.

  • Judge's halt of Title 42 repeal gets Biden admin, Dems out of tricky political situation

    A judge’s decision Friday to issue a preliminary injunction on attempts by the Biden administration to end the Title 42 public health order may end up getting the Biden administration -- along with moderate Democrats in tough re-election races -- out of a tricky political situation.

  • Stiglitz Says Fed Rate Hikes Killing Economy Won’t Fix Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The US economy needs supply-side interventions rather than interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve that will fail to bring inflation under control, said Nobel laureate economist Joe Stiglitz. Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High AlertGoldman’s Solomon Says Subway Shooting of Em

  • Saudi crown prince planning international trip soon - sources

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is planning a trip to Turkey, Cyprus, Greece, Jordan and Egypt where he will discuss regional and international issues and ink agreements in energy and trade, four sources familiar with the plans said on Monday. This would be the prince's first tour outside the region since the 2018 murder of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Saudi government's media office did not respond to a Reuters' query on the planned tour.

  • Exits from occupied Mariupol toward Zaporizhzhya patrolled by Kadyrov's troops, says mayoral advisor

    Several exits from the occupied port city of Mariupol are being patrolled by Kadyrovtsi, the personal troops of Chechen warlord Ramzam Kadyrov, a vassal of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, mayoral advisor Petro Andriushchenko said in a Telegram messenger post on May 23.

  • Exclusive-India considering spending additional $26 billion to fight inflation -sources

    The Indian government is considering spending an additional 2 trillion rupees ($26 billion) in the 2022/23 fiscal year to cushion consumers from rising prices and fight multi-year high inflation, two government officials told Reuters. The new measures will be double the 1 trillion rupees hit government revenues could take from tax cuts on petrol and diesel the finance minister announced on Saturday, both the officials said. India’s retail inflation rose to an eight-year high in April, while wholesale inflation rose to at least a 17-year high, posing a major headache for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ahead of elections to several state assemblies this year.

  • Monkeypox: UN criticises ‘homophobic’ reporting of virus outbreak

    Monkeypox is not limited to men who have sex with men, UNAids says

  • Greene's divisive politics face test in Republican primary

    With millions raised to defend her seat in Congress and five fellow Republicans running to take it, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene faced her first reelection vote Tuesday in a GOP primary race that tests how her conservative Georgia constituents judge her turbulent freshman term. Greene, 47, became a celebrity of the Republican Party's far-right fringe with her election two years ago as she embraced former President Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, engaged in conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and launched partisan attacks that critics said promoted racism and violence. Greene remained on the primary ballot Tuesday in Georgia's 14th Congressional District after a failed effort to disqualify her by opposing voters.

  • Woman injured, driver flees after Tesla burns to its frame on St. Clair County highway

    The woman was transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis after being left in burning electric car.

  • DC attorney general sues Mark Zuckerberg, claims CEO was 'personally involved' in privacy failures

    D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed suit against Meta's Mark Zuckerberg on Monday, accusing the CEO of failing to protect consumer data in the lead up to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

  • Nvidia Slows Down Hiring, the Latest Tech Company to Cut Back

    The chip maker joins several other major technology companies that have decided to be more prudent with their operating budgets in recent weeks.

  • JPMorgan Fuels Rally in Banks and the US Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. jumped by the most in 18 months on Monday after chief executive officer Jamie Dimon gave the country’s largest bank, and the US stock market, a boost with upbeat comments about the state of the economy.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneRussian Diplomat Quits in Rare Public Protest Over War in UkraineWalm

  • Why Nymox Pharma Shares Sinking to 52-Week Low?

    Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) has received a Refusal to File (RTF) letter from FDA regarding its marketing application for Fexapotide Triflutate. Nymox's position is that clarifications remain to be resolved at a follow-up meeting and that some significant inconsistencies were involved. In March, the company submitted a Fexapotide Triflutate application for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The letter referred to a new outstanding issue of longer-term safety data and indicate

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    For example, if you bought $5,000 worth of a stock and its value grew to $50,000, it would be a 10-bagger -- meaning it increased by 900% or 10 times. Unity Software (NYSE: U) has quickly become a dominant force in helping artists develop games and monetize them through its create and operate solutions. Down 78% in the last six months, Unity stock was met by the market with another nasty reaction to its first-quarter earnings for 2022 as management cited struggles within its Operate segment.

  • Caterpillar plans $24M Schertz expansion, more new jobs

    Caterpillar Inc. is investing $24 million to expand its manufacturing facility in nearby Schertz. As part of a 10-year grant agreement with the Schertz Economic Development Corp., Caterpillar will maintain a total of 169 jobs and a base payroll exceeding $8 million. “Caterpillar is an incredibly important employer in the region,” Schertz Mayor Ralph Gutierrez said, noting that Caterpillar has been a “model corporate citizen” and continued to demonstrate its commitment to the community.

  • Top Energy Stocks for June 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Palantir, Trafigura aim to track carbon emissions for the oil, metals industry

    DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) -Palantir Technologies Inc and global commodities trader Trafigura have set sights on a new market, their chief executives told Reuters on Monday: tracking carbon emissions for the oil, gas, refined metals and concentrates sector. The companies are building a platform for oil majors and other commodities firms to vet the environmental impact of their supply chains, applying Trafigura's data to Palantir's operating system, known as Foundry. The effort represents a potentially lucrative long-term opportunity at a time when Palantir's revenue outlook has fallen short of expectations, with shares trading down 57% this year.

  • Oil Retreats as China’s Stimulus Package Fails to Allay Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as Chinese efforts to cushion the impact of anti-virus lockdowns failed to reassure investors over the outlook for Asia’s top economy.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneRussian Diplomat Quits in Rare Public Protest Over War in UkraineWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High AlertWest Texas Intermediate sagged

  • Food Protectionism Spreads With Malaysia Poultry Export Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s government met with the country’s biggest poultry producers to discuss subsidies and ensure continuity of local supply as the nation moved to ban exports of chicken in the latest act of food protectionism. Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneRussian Diplomat Quits in Rare Public Protest Over War in UkraineWalmart’s