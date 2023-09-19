Amazon Poaches Microsoft's Product Chief, Google And DoD Team Up For AI-Powered Microscope To Identify Cancer, Rocket Lab's 41st Mission Succumbed To Technical Issues: Today's Top Stories

Reuters

The chair of the U.S. House of Representatives' committee on China on Tuesday planned to meet with a semiconductor industry group to express concerns over U.S. investments in China's chip industry, according a source familiar with the matter. Representative Mike Gallagher, an influential Republican lawmaker whose select committee has pressed the Biden administration to take a tougher stance on sending U.S. technology to China, planned to meet with the Semiconductor Industry Association, which represents major chip firms such as Nvidia and Intel whose sales to China have been affected by U.S. export rules, the source said. Gallagher planned to tell the group he believes that U.S. rules enacted last October that cut off the sale of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China should be tightened to cover less advanced chips, the source said.