U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,031.50
    +9.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,199.00
    +66.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,869.75
    +30.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,853.10
    +4.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.95
    -0.44 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.20
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0636
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    -0.1100 (-3.05%)
     

  • Vix

    22.55
    -2.45 (-9.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2352
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4540
    -0.0050 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,766.53
    +620.91 (+3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.62
    +13.57 (+3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.89
    +56.92 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,166.94
    +212.09 (+0.76%)
     

Amazon’s Post-Covid Cutbacks Draw Ire of Vietnamese Supplier

Spencer Soper
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. faces a $280 million lawsuit from a Vietnamese manufacturer of warehouse storage systems that alleges the e-commerce giant abruptly scaled back orders after online spending growth cooled this year, leaving the manufacturer saddled with excess production capacity and raw materials.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Gilimex Inc. said it was a key partner of Amazon from 2014 to 2022, investing tens of millions of dollars in manufacturing facilities to build the steel-and-cloth storage pods used to organize inventory in Amazon warehouses. Those pods are carried by robots, speeding the fulfillment of online orders so workers don’t have to race around the sprawling facilities on foot.

The lawsuit provides a rare glimpse into Amazon’s relationships with suppliers needed to fuel its rapid expansion during the pandemic and how those suppliers often took big risks. The Ho Chi Minh City-based company said it swelled to more than 7,000 employees across multiple factories to produce more than 1 million warehouse storage units annually. Production for Amazon increased 20-fold during the eight-year relationship. The partnership was built around “trust,” according to the 32-page complaint, with Gilimex relying on the accuracy of Amazon’s forecasts to make adequate investments to meet demand.

Gilimex said it had a long-standing agreement with Amazon regarding transparency about anticipated demand so that it could procure materials, factory capacity and employees to fulfill Amazon’s growth, which soared during the pandemic as many people sheltered at home and spent money online. But Amazon in April and May “immediately changed and reduced the projected demand” for the remainder of 2022 and 2023 to a small fraction of previous forecasts, according to the lawsuit, which was filed Monday in New York state court.

Amazon had no immediate comment.

The dispute highlights how the abrupt change in spending habits as pandemic-related restrictions eased rippled through global business relationships. Bloomberg reported in May that Amazon was looking to sublet excess warehouse space following a pandemic overbuild. The company this fall began eliminating experimental projects and laying off workers in cost-cutting that is expected to continue into 2023.

Amazon was Gilimex’s biggest customer, with orders totaling $146.6 million in 2021, according to the lawsuit. Gilimex sidelined other big customers including IKEA and Columbia Sportswear to meet Amazon’s demand, according to the lawsuit.

Meeting Amazon’s needs during the pandemic required Gilimex to relocate production and packing facilities to continue manufacturing through Covid outbreaks and navigate around government safety measures.

“Thus, while Amazon enjoyed unprecedented increases in revenue during the pandemic due in large part to the explosion in online ordering by consumers from the safety and comfort of their homes, Gilimex management and laborers literally risked their lives on a daily basis to make such record growth a reality,” according to the complaint.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico’s Televisa Rebuffed in Takeover Bid for Rival Cable Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Megacable Holdings SAB rejected an offer by Grupo Televisa SAB, the world’s largest Spanish-language broadcaster, to purchase a 55% stake in the Mexican cable and internet provider, arguing its current business plan offers better prospects. Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some B

  • I Never Wanted a Rice Cooker — Now I’m Not Sure I Could Live Without One

    And it’s almost 20% off at Amazon right now.

  • Microsoft says it offered FTC a consent decree on 'Call of Duty' games

    The rejected offer, Smith said, was made just before the FTC sued Microsoft last week in an attempt to block the tech giant's $69-billion takeover bid for video game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc. The deal has drawn criticism from Sony, maker of the PlayStation console, citing concerns Xbox maker Microsoft would gain control of games such as the "Call of Duty" series and make them exclusive to Microsoft devices.

  • 14 Must Have Items From Twitter's Office Supply Fire Sale

    “Does this spark joy?” So asked the famed Japanese consultant Marie Kondo as a way of thinking about decluttering crowded living spaces. The best way to know what “sparks joy,” Kondo said, is to feel the item in your hand, and then know whether you feel uplifted just by that simple act.

  • Oil Steadies After Two-Day Rally Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower ahead of a decision on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve after rallying 6% over the previous two sessions.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherWest Texas Intermed

  • Netanyahu promises to govern for all Israelis amid rise of religious nationalists

    Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Tuesday to govern in the interests of all Israelis, as religious-nationalist parties slated to join his new coalition pressed ahead with contested legislation. One bill submitted for preliminary parliamentary review could potentially grant Defence Ministry powers to far-right politician Bezalel Smotrich to encourage Jewish settlement of the occupied West Bank, where Palestinians seek statehood. Other bills would consolidate cabinet authority over police for fellow ultranationalist Itamar Ben-Gvir, and enable ultra-Orthodox Jewish politician Arieh Deri to serve as finance minister despite his having been convicted of tax fraud.

  • Costco 'purposely coy' on when it will hike membership fees

    For months, the Issaquah-based wholesaler has hinted it will bump up its annual dues for the first time in over five years.

  • Vanguard Predicts 'Global Recession' Next Year — You Should Listen

    Big mutual fund companies don't make bold calls often. So when they do, like Vanguard just did, it's wise to take notice.

  • Mortgage rates down 1.125% from 2022 peak as core inflation drops second straight month

    With mortgage rates down 1.125% from 2022 peak as inflation cools, there are opportunities for home buyers and sellers in early 2023.

  • Ken Griffin Sues IRS Over Tax Privacy Breach That Also Affected Other Billionaires

    WASHINGTON—Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ken Griffin sued the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department on Tuesday, seeking damages after disclosure of his tax records. Tax data about wealthy people such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were published by the news organization ProPublica starting in June 2021, in an unusual breach of the confidentiality of tax returns.

  • FTX's Bahamas Liquidators Seek to Exclude Over $200M Worth of Luxury Properties From Liquidation

    The unwinding of Sam Bankman-Fried’s sprawling empire is proving as unwieldy as the company itself.

  • Cisco starts layoffs in RTP, beyond

    The technology company is slashing jobs as it looks to remove hundreds of millions worth of expenses from its balance sheets.

  • Amazon to shut down Kennesaw facility

    As Amazon reportedly looks to cut thousands of employees nationwide, the e-commerce retailer is closing one of its metro Atlanta facilities. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will close its ATL5 facility in Kennesaw at 4190 Jiles Road, 2 miles west of Kennesaw State University. The closure will be effective around April 1, according to a notice sent to the Georgia Department of Labor through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

  • Binance’s proof-of-reserves is just another black box

    When the crypto market melted down, Binance appeared as both the main antagonist and market savior. The exchange started the run that felled its rival, FTX, and has since promised to help bail out struggling crypto firms.

  • How Much Retirement Income Can I Make Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Piedmont Lithium opens Cherryville office in Gaston County

    Piedmont Lithium Inc. opened a Cherryville office as it pursues approvals for its massive Gaston County mining operation.

  • Oil Wells Creeping Into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era's Twilight

    (Bloomberg) -- Each morning when Michael Quinn pulls into the parking lot of the luxury apartment complex he manages in West Texas and looks across the street, an unsightly vision blots the horizon: a 24-foot-high insulated wall. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyUS Stocks Start Fed Week Higher as CPI Data Loom: Markets WrapFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clash

  • Rivian ‘doesn’t want two battlefronts’ after pulling from Mercedes-Europe deal: Analyst

    iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian halting its electric van deal with Mercedes-Benz along with President Biden's plans to ram up EV production across the U.S.&nbsp;

  • Is FedEx Stock A Buy As It Prepares To Announce Earnings After A Disastrous Quarter?

    FedEx is due to release earnings for the November-ending quarter next week. Can the shipper come back after announcing disastrous results last quarter and reducing forecasts for the airfreight and ground shipping company? Is FedEx stock a good buy right now? For the answer, take a look at FedEx earnings and the FDX stock chart.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Salesforce Stock to Kick Off 2023

    The bears have been piling on to Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) as of late, and shares are trading down 48% so far this year. Pressure is mounting on the cloud software pioneer to pay more attention to profitability, and a number of executives have headed for the exit. As ugly as 2022 was, though, the past thesis for why Salesforce was a buy is still valid for 2023 and beyond.