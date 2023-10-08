Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: 8 Items for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying

Worawee Meepian / Shutterstock.com

Are you ready to shop Amazon Prime Big Deal Days? From Oct. 10 through Oct. 11, Amazon shoppers will receive incredible deals across hundreds of products from the top brands. In many cases, shoppers can score up to 50% or more off the original price.

From beauty to bedding, we rounded up some of the best deals during Prime Big Deal Days you won’t want to miss. Check out these eight items for under $25 that are worth buying.

©Amazon

SOJOS Trendy Aviator Sunglasses

Need a new pair of sunglasses? Make sure to add these SOJOS aviator sunglasses to your shopping cart. Originally listed at $26.99, the price has been reduced 41%, meaning shoppers only pay $15.99.

SOJOS aviator sunglasses come in nine different shades, including bright silver, gold and greenish blue, for men and women.

©Amazon

MISSHA M Perfect BB Cream Tinted Moisturizer

Ranked Amazon’s Choice with over 1,000 purchased in the past month, beauty lovers cannot pass up this deal on MISSHA M Perfect BB cream tinted moisturizer. With its all-in-one formula, it functions as a primer, foundation, concealer and sunscreen and is designed to have long-lasting wear.

Originally priced at $22, Amazon shoppers will receive 55% off and only pay $9.99 for this luxury beauty must-have.

©Amazon

Conair Double Ceramic 3 Barrel Curling Iron

Skip the expensive trip to the salon and style your hair into smooth, shiny waves at home for much less with Conair’s double ceramic three-barrel curling iron.

This curling iron features 30 heat settings for every hair type, a Turbo Boost for difficult to style spots and a triple barrel waver to create stunning continuous waves in no time. Amazon shoppers only pay $14.35, receiving 52% off the original price of $29.99.

©Amazon

Brita Water Filter Pitcher

Help reduce single bottle waste by investing in the Brita water filter pitcher.

This pitcher holds up to six cups of water. It fits inside most refrigerators and includes an easy fill lid to simplify the refill process. Receive 24% off the original list price of $23.99 and pay $18.29 when you shop during Prime Big Deal Days.

©Amazon

DASH Rapid Egg Cooker

Whip up perfect eggs every time. Marked as a Prime Early Deal, the DASH rapid egg cooker is now on sale for $15.19. This is a 20% discount from its original list price of $18.99.

Each cooker includes a poaching tray, omelet tray, six egg holder tray, measuring cup, recipe book and recipe database access. Amazon shoppers can choose from eight different egg cooker colors and cook up to six eggs in soft, medium or hard boiled firmness.

©Amazon

Bedsure White Duvet Cover Queen Size

A queen-size duvet cover for under $25? Add it to cart, ASAP!

Each Bedsure queen duvet cover set comes with one duvet cover and two pillow shams. It’s lightweight and made from premium microfiber fabric, seamlessly elevating bedding in any space. Receive 19% off the original price of $26.99 and pay just $21.99.

©Amazon

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case

While most of the electronics on sale during Prime Big Deal Days cost more than $25, we were able to find a sale on wireless earbuds you won’t want to miss.

These TOZO T10 Bluetooth wireless earbuds offer a playtime of over 10 hours on a single charge and 45 hours with the charging case. Pick from five colors including black, blue, gray, white and khaki. Amazon shoppers only pay $23.99, receiving 40% off the original price of $39.99.

©Amazon

Zeaxuie 20 Pack Luxury Dog Chew Toys

Rated Amazon’s Choice, these Zeaxuie chew toys provide your pup with endless hours of playtime. The 20 pack includes ropes, squeaky toys, a treat ball and more.

Originally listed at $29.98, Amazon shoppers receive 47% off and pay $15.99 during Prime Big Deal Days. As an added bonus, if you crunch the numbers, this means you’re only paying roughly 79 cents per toy.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: 8 Items for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying