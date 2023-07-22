Amazon Prime Day: 10 Items for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying

Julie Clopper / Getty Images

Amazon shoppers know that Prime Day is the closest thing to Black Friday that summer has to offer, and with sales running from July 11-12, the biggest name in e-commerce is offering two days of epic deals.

The following is a look at 10 of the hottest Prime Day discounts for yourself or people on your gift list for under $25, with sale prices bringing many of them to less than $20.

Digital Downloads and Streaming Channels

When you think of Prime Day, you probably think of stuff — but some of the biggest discounts are on things that don’t need to be shipped. If you want to try some new streaming channels but you’re not curious enough to pay full price, this year’s Prime Day digital deals include, but are not limited to:

Paramount+: $5.99 per month (50% off) for two months

AMC+: $4.99 per month (50% off) for two months

Starz: $0.99 per month for two months, down from $9.99

Hallmark Movies Now: $0.99 per month for two months, down from $5.99

Cinemax: $0.99 per month for two months, down from $9.99

Amazon is also offering a selection of movies and series to rent or buy at a discount.

Amazon Smart Plugs

Whether you want a lamp to switch on automatically at sunset or wake up to your espresso maker brewing, you can connect any dumb device to your smart home network with an Amazon Smart Plug. They’re usually $25, but you can snag them on Prime Day for 48% off — just $12.99 each.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon’s latest and best Fire TV Stick supports 4K streaming and wifi 6. It normally sells for $55, but they’re marked down by 55% — just $24.99 for Prime Day.

Mueller Ultra-Stick Immersion Blender

This nine-speed hand blender earned the title of Amazon’s Choice — 86% of its reviewers gave it either four or five stars. Its heavy-duty 500-watt motor guarantees smooth smoothies and lump-free batter. Attachments include a whisk and a milk frother. With 45% off its list price of $39.99, you’ll pay just $21.99 — plus a 5% coupon at checkout.

60-Piece PicassoTiles

If you have small kids in your house or on your shopping list, you probably know that PicassoTiles are a favorite among parents and children alike. After nearly 30,000 reviews, they hold an extraordinary 4.9-star rating with 97% of reviewers giving them either four or five stars.

A 60-piece set typically sells for $52, but with 59% off, you’ll pay just $21.19, which earns the creativity-stoking set both Amazon’s Choice and Top Deal designations.

Sharpie Electro Pop 24-Pack

Whether you’re getting an early jump on back-to-school shopping or you just need some permanent markers around the house, Sharpie is the biggest name in the business. Its Electro Pop line contains its best and brightest colors, including optic orange, techno blue, nano blue, electric pink and ultra violet — but they’re not cheap.

A 24-pack normally sells for $43, but a 71%-off Prime Day deal means you can snag two dozen for just $12.28.

Large Jar Candles

Yankee Candle, WoodWick and Friday Collective are the most famous names in jar candles, and all three are seeing deep discounts on Prime Day. Price cuts range from 30% to more than 50% off, reducing the typical price from over $30 to under $20, even for the jumbo versions with more than 100 hours of burn time.

Coleman Camping Chair

One of the biggest names in outdoor gear has you covered whether you need a place to sit at the beach, a concert or the campsite. Coleman’s mesh quad camping chair, which can hold up to 250 pounds, has a ventilated back to keep you cool, a built-in cupholder and adjustable arm heights.

With 4.5 stars after nearly 8,000 reviews, it has earned the Amazon’s Choice designation. Its normal list price is $25, but a 20% off Prime Day deal slashes that to just under $20.

Armor All Interior Wipes

Armor All is the most trusted brand in car care, and no matter how messy your ride gets inside, you can keep it looking like new with a cleaning kit that covers every surface in your interior. The Armor All four-piece set includes stay-fresh containers of leather care, glass, disinfectant and protectant wipes that you use once and throw away. The set usually costs over $20, but thanks to a 24% Prime Day deal, it can be yours for $15.40.

Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers

The Rubbermaid name is synonymous with quality in the kitchen, and its food storage containers have a 4.7 rating to back it up, with 94% of customers giving them either four or five stars after more than 102,000 reviews. A 16-piece set of four five-cup and four three-cup containers comes with eight lids complete with steam vents. They’re freezer, dishwasher and microwave safe for easy care, and thanks to Prime Day, they’re 24% off, down from $25 to $18.99.

