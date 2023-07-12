Amazon Prime Day 2 Lightning Deals: Save on tech, cookware, coffee makers and more

Shop fast-moving Lightning Deals for Prime Day 2023.

Amazon Prime Day 2 is here, and while we're still tracking hundreds of fantastic deals available for the final day of the event, there are a few deals that move so quickly, it's hard to keep up—we are, of course, talking about Amazon Lightning Deals.

Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals

These deals come and go in a flash—you can score major discounts on top-rated products, but you need to move quickly. Lightning deals are capped, meaning once they run out of product, they're out and you've missed the deal.

We'll be keeping this post updated with all the best Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals you can shop during Amazon Prime Day 2.

1. Pet Hair Remover Lightning Deal

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

Save 50% on the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover with this Prime Day deal

$19.99 at Amazon (Save $11.96)

Pet parents are obsessed with the ChomChom pet hair remover, and right now, it's 37% off on Amazon, down to just under $20. This product is adored by more than 143,000 Amazon shoppers, propelling it to near-cult level status.

2. Meat Thermometer Lightning Deal

ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer

Save 33% on the ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer with this Prime Day deal

$11.39 at Amazon (Save $5.60)

Meat thermometers are crucial for any home chef, and right now, you can get this reviewer-favorite for just $11.39 (Save $5.60). This lightning deal applies to the orange version of the thermometer, allowing you to add a little pop of color to your kitchen. If you're on the hunt for a more robust thermometer, the Thermapen ONE—the best meat thermometer of all time—is just $69.97 (save 30%).

3. Doorbell Camera Lightning Deal

Wyze doorbell camera with chime

Save 40% on this Wyze doorbell camera with this Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deal.

$29.98 at Amazon (Save $20)

If you're hunting for a great doorbell camera without breaking the bank, the Wyze Doorbell Camera with Chime is a great option—and it's 40% off during this lightning deal, bringing it down to just $29.98. You won't get all the bells and whistles you would with a more expensive option like the Google Nest, but if you're just on the hunt for a simple doorbell camera, this one will do the trick (and it's under $30!).

4. Kettle Lightning Deal

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle

Save 20% on the Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle with this Prime Day deal

$156 at Amazon (Save $39)

When it comes to electric kettles, you can't do better than a gooseneck—and this popular option from Stagg is 20% off with this lightning deal. You can shop the model in matte black for just $156 and see what the nearly 5,000 Amazon shoppers rave about.

5. Vanity Makeup Mirror Lightning Deal

Deweisen Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror

Save 42% on the Deweisen Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror with this Prime Day deal

$27.18 at Amazon (Save $19.81)

Save up to 42% on a fold-out, golden vanity makeup mirror for Prime Day. The highly portable Deweisn Tri-Fold mirror is just $27.18 today, and comes with bright, adjustable lighting. The mirror is actually our best value pick for makeup mirrors already, meaning that it's an ever better value for Prime Day.

6. Cold Brew Coffee Maker Lightning Deal

Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker, 2 QT

Save 30% on the Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker, 2 QT with this Prime Day deal

$26.60 at Amazon (Save $11.49)

Coffee lovers, rejoice. The Takeya Cold Brew maker, one of our favorite cold brew coffee makers, is currently 30% off for Prime Day. A reviewer favorite, the Takeya Cold Brew Maker is perfect for those that want a low-effort cold brew system. You can snag yours for just $26.50 and start making smooth, delicious coffee with ease.

7. Frying Pan Lightning Deal

Misen Stainless Steel Full Clad Frying Pan

Save 47% on the Misen Stainless Steel Full Clad Frying Pan with this Prime Day deal

$39 at Amazon (Save $35)

Misen is known for its high-quality cookware, and right now, you can snag this versatile frying pan for 48% off with this lightning deal. It's down from $75 to $39—nearly half off and perfect for any home chef. Misen makes one of the best cast iron pans we've ever tested, so we feel confident the stainless steel one will be a winner.

8. Portable Projector Lightning Deal

Anker Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector

Save 33% on the Anker Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector with this Prime Day deal

$369.99 at Amazon (Save $185.81)

This lightning deal is nearly claimed, so act fast if you're interested. You can snag the Anker Nebula Solar Portable Projector for $185.81 off of its typical price, meaning you'll pay $369.99 for a fantastic projector, perfect for home movie nights and more.

9. Alarm Clock Lightning Deal

Jall Wake Up Light sunrise alarm clock

Wake up gently with this Jall Wake Up Light sunrise alarm clock, which is marked down $26 today for Amazon Prime Day

$32.88 at Amazon (Save $27.01)

Sunrise wake-up alarms have increased in popularity over the years, so if you've been wondering what all the fuss is about, you can get the Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock for 45% off with this lightning deal. But move quickly—it's nearly claimed, so you don't have much time left to buy it.

10. Foot Massager Lightning Deal

Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager

Save 36% on the Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager with this Prime Day deal

$207.99 at Amazon (Save $52)

A foot massager on sale? Yes please. The Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager is wildly popular—more than 14,000 shoppers love it—and right now, it's 20% off, making it a must-buy Prime Day deal. Take advantage of this remote-controlled massager to calm your dogs after a long day. Shop it in white for an even greater discount ($186.34).

Are Prime Deals the same on both days?

Unlike some more evergreen Prime Day deals, Lightning Deals come and go quickly, with only a certain amount of each product that can be purchased at a specific price. The products change not only daily, but minute to minute. Be sure to check back here for brand new options!

