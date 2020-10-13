U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

Amazon Prime Day 2020: The Hottest Amazon Prime Day deals so far

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·4 mins read

Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day kicks off Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 14 with a host of deals on everything from TVs and drones to underwear and power tools. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, there’s bound to be a bargain or two that’s worth checking out. And if you’re not a subscriber already, you can join via a 30-day free trial.

Not sure what to sink your dollars into? Well you’re in luck, because we’ve collected some of the hottest deals Amazon is offering as Prime Day kicks off. Here’s what you should keep an eye out for.

Amazon's Prime Day kicks off Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 14. (Image: Amazon)
Amazon's Prime Day kicks off Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 14. (Image: Amazon)

Amazon products

Amazon’s Prime Day, as I pointed out last week, is all about keeping you an Amazon subscriber for life. And one of the company’s best ways of doing that is through the sale of its Alexa-powered smart home devices. So naturally, Amazon is offering those same gadgets at steep discounts this Prime Day.

You can get 60% off the company’s third-generation Echo Dot at $18.99, and get $80 off the firm’s Echo Show smart screen devices.

Amazon's Echo Dot is available for $18.99 during Prime Day. (Image: Amazon)
Amazon's Echo Dot is available for $18.99 during Prime Day. (Image: Amazon)

Amazon-powered smart TVs are also on sale, starting at $79, with the 43-inch Toshiba Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition coming in at $209. The Fire TV Cube, which combines an Echo and standard Fire TV, is $40 off at $79, and Amazon’s Fire tablets are as much as 45% off.

Finally, the e-commerce giant is also offering its Eero Wi-Fi mesh router system for $174, a savings of $75.

Amazon services

Amazon is also offering savings and deals on its various services including $15 off for new Amazon Fresh customers who spend $50 or more on their orders.

Amazon Fresh grocery delivery truck from the Amazon Prime service parked on a suburban street in San Ramon, California, July 5, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
Amazon Fresh grocery delivery truck from the Amazon Prime service parked on a suburban street in San Ramon, California, July 5, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Prime members who haven’t checked out Prime Music Unlimited can also get access to the service for four months for $0.99, while customers who go to any Whole Foods, Amazon Go, or Amazon Pop Up shops and spend at least $10 will get $10 in credit to spend on Prime Day up to $50.

Tech and smart home devices

Sure, Amazon’s own products are on sale, but those aren’t the only tech goods you’ll get a deal on during Prime Day. Nintendo (NTDOY) is offering 36% off on a 12-month Switch Online family membership and 33% on select Switch titles.

You’ll also see 30% off certain Samsung and Sony (SNE) televisions, 30% off on headphones, and 33% off on DJI’s Mavic Mini Drone and Osmo cameras.

A Nintendo Switch game console is displayed at an electronics store in Tokyo, Japan March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A Nintendo Switch game console is displayed at an electronics store in Tokyo, Japan March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

As far as smart home tech, you’ll be able to save $75 on certain August smart locks and 33% off on Roomba smart vacuums.

Tech gadgets are certain to be some of the most sought after deals for the day, and this is just a small sampling of what you can expect, so you’ll definitely need to keep an eye on the category.

Clothing and tools

You’re also going to see some solid deals on clothing during Prime Day, including 40% off Levi’s (LEVI) products, 35% off on Calvin Klein underwear, and a whopping 50% off on Citizen and Bulova watches.

Amazon is similarly offering deals on tools and home improvement goods, including 40% off DeWalt and Craftsman products and 50% off on tire installations.

MUNICH, GERMANY - JULY 21: Calvin Klein Underwear sign is seen on July 21, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)
MUNICH, GERMANY - JULY 21: Calvin Klein Underwear sign is seen on July 21, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

There are sure to be even more sales on a wide range of goods and services throughout the two-day Prime Day event, so check back on the site throughout the shopping holiday to ensure you get the best bang for your buck.

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Read more Tech Support stories here.

More from Dan:

