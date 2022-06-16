Amazon Prime Day 2021: All the best early deals to shop right now

You don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day 2021 to save.

Come tomorrow, June 21, Amazon Prime Day 2021 will be upon us, with more savings than anyone will know what to do with (literally—the retail giant is expected to unleash more than two million discounts for its biggest savings event ever). While we’ll be covering both days of the event live to make sure you don’t miss a single must-have markdown (bookmark our Prime Day page for all the most up-to-the-minute coverage) in the home, style and parenting departments, the retailer has already unleashed some of the best tech deals you’re likely to see over the course of Amazon’s monstrous shopping celebration.

Case in point? Check out the $40 discount you can currently get on Amazon's closest AirPods Pro competitors, the Echo Buds, now marked down from $119.99 to $79.99. Boasting Bose's famous active noise reduction, these buds offered sound that we found to be on par with Apple's famous headphones ($197). The Echos aren't the most comfortable options we've tried, however, so they may not be ideal for long-term wear, and you may need to fiddle with the wings a bit to get a proper charge. For the price, though, they're certainly not a bad buy.

To check out these and many (many!) more early Prime Day deals, check out our list of favorites below.

The best early Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals to shop now

Prime Day 2021 is at the end of this month—and we've got all the juicy details.

Get 4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for Free (Save $29.97): You can try Amazon’s music streaming service, which just so happens to be one of our favorites, completely free of charge, giving you access to unlimited listening of upwards of 70 million songs. Note that your subscription will automatically renew at the regular price of $7.99 for Prime Members ($9.99 for non-Prime members), unless you cancel after the trial ends.

Get 2 Months of Amazon Prime Video Channels for $1.98 (Save $6 to $20): Tons of streaming channels, including Starz, Showtime, Epix and more are currently priced at just .99 per month for two months saving you up to 91%.

Get $10 in Amazon Prime Day Credit with $10 in Small Business Products (Save $10): Shop more than 300,000 small business products at the retailer through June 20 to earn $10 in credit to use on Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Get $20 Off with $40 in the Amazon Shopping App (Save $20): Eligible Prime members who sign into the Amazon shopping app for the first time and make a purchase will receive $20 off their next purchase of $40 in the app. Even better, they'll be eligible to receive a second $20 credit for a second $40 purchase before second before 11:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday, June 22.

Get $15 off with $100 in Prime Wardrobe: Fashion lovers can save $15 on their order of $100 or more when they enter this coupon code PRIMEW15OFF at checkout.

Get 30% Off Amazon Fashion Brands: Shop top-rated Amazon designs, including basics, shoes, dresses and more, at 30% off right now.

Get up to 50% off Amazon Devices: Shop everything from smart doorbells to smart speakers at up to 50% off right now.

Amazon's Echo Auto brings Alexa into the car

Get the Amazon Echo Auto for $14.99 (Save $35): More than 100,000 (!) Amazon shoppers are singing the collective praises of this Alexa-friendly car device, which enables the company's voice assistant for your vehicle's speakers.

Get the Amazon Smart Plug for $14.99 (Save $10): While we had some initial connectivity issues with this plug, it worked flawlessly once we got it up and running—and Prime members can get it for $10 off.

Get 4 Months of Audible Premium Plus for $27.80 (Save $32): Prime members will save 53% on their first four months of this audiobook service (normally $14.95 per month). Note that you'll pay full price after the trial period.

Get the Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker for $34.99 (Save $5): We liked this older-model smart speaker for the access it offers to all your standard Alexa features—but "at a fraction of the price of its larger siblings." The sound quality is a downgrade from the newer models, but this version of the Dot has the hockey puck shape some shoppers prefer to the orb-like design of its successors.

Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 for $44.99 (Save $35): This smart speaker and touchscreen display all-in-one is a best-seller on the site, racking up nearly 400,000 Amazon reviews. We also enjoyed it for the compact design, decent sound and ease of use.

The 4th generation Echo Dot is both affordable and stylish for any home.

Get the Echo Dot (4th Generation) Smart Speaker for $44.99 (Save $5): With its sleek new orb-like shape and upgraded sound, the latest Echo Dot earned the top spot on our best Amazon Echo smart speaker list.

Get the Amazon Luna Controller for $48.99 (Save $21): Fans of Amazon’s new cloud gaming service, Luna, will appreciate the 30% discount that’s currently happening on its accompanying controller.

Get 2 Echo Dot (4th Generation) Smart Speakers for $49.98 (Save $40): Add two of the latest Dot models to your cart and enter coupon code PDDOT2PK to save a whopping 50% on the best-selling smart speakers we called the best Amazon Echo smart speaker of them all.

Get the Amazon Luna Controller with Phone Clip for $61.98 (Save $21): You can connect your compatible smartphone right to the Luna controller with the included Amazon phone clip that comes in this top-rated bundle, which boasts a 4.2-star rating from more than 2,000 site shoppers.

Get the Roku Ultra for $69 (Save $30): The Roku Ultra is our favorite streaming device on the market for its best-in-class remote with an included headphone jack, user-friendly interface and 4K/HDR compatibility—and it’s currently 31% off.

Get the Amazon Echo Buds for $79.99 (Save $40): The Amazon Echo Buds, which come equipped with Bose's renowned active noise reduction feature, are a far more budget-friendly AirPods Pro competitor—especially at this $40 price cut.

The new Ring Video Doorbell Wired is a great option to secure your front door on a budget.

Get the Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Echo Dot (4th Generation) Bundle for $79.99 (Save $29.99): While you'll need an existing doorbell set up for the Ring wired doorbell to work, we found it to be every bit as reliable as some of its pricier counterparts, and it's on sale right now in a great bundle deal with the Echo Dot (fourth gen)—one of the best smart speakers around!

Get the Sunny Health and Fitness Row 'N' Ride Trainer for $89.92 (Save $39.08): This at-home workout machine is an Amazon customer favorite, and it's currently at its lowest price ever.

Get the Fire HD 10 Table for $124.99 (Save $25): With an extra-big 10.1-inch screen and a colorful protective case, we found this tablet to be better suited for older children.

Get the eufy by Anker BoostIQ 11S Slim Robot Vacuum for $189.99 with coupon (Save $30): If an iRobot Roomba is too rich for your blood, check out the 11S Slim, which ranks among the best robot vacuums on the market.

Get 2 Fire HD 8 Kids' Tablets for $195.99 (Save $83.99): Our favorite kids' tablet on the market drops in price by nearly $90 when you add two to your cart as a Prime member.

Get the iRobot Braava Jet M6 for $349 (Save $100.99): This gadget was like a motorized Swiffer in our home (both wet and dusting), and impressed us with its ability to navigate around the room and its solid floor cleaning (even when put up against chocolate syrup)—though we recommend it for maintenance in between deep cleans.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day 2021: The best early Prime Day deals to shop right now