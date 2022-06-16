U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,666.77
    -123.22 (-3.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,927.07
    -741.46 (-2.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.10
    -453.06 (-4.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,649.84
    -81.30 (-4.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.78
    -0.81 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.60
    +4.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    +0.0104 (+0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2352
    +0.0180 (+1.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3510
    -1.4680 (-1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,608.44
    -1,754.56 (-7.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.10
    -37.92 (-7.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Amazon Prime Day 2021: All the best deals you can get on a TCL Roku TV right now

Lee Neikirk, Reviewed
·2 min read
You can save big on TCL's Roku TVs for Prime Day
You can save big on TCL's Roku TVs for Prime Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It's Prime Day, folks, and you know what that means: big savings, especially on big-screen TVs! TCL has become one of our favorite TV brands thanks to a reliable combination of solid 4K picture quality, good HDR (High Dynamic Range) performance, a baked-in Roku smart platform, and unusually agreeable prices for big-screen TVs. On Prime Day, you can score one for a fantastic price. Where else can you get a great 50-inch TCL Roku TV for just a little over $300?

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

We've tested a ton of TCL TVs over the years, and have the scoop on which deals here are the ones you should really go for. Here are our favorite Prime Day TCL Roku TV deals.

The best Prime Day deals on TCL TVs right now

  • Get the 50-inch TCL 4-Series Roku TV for $320.14 (Save $29.85)—TCL's 4-Series is already priced very nicely, so saving a little more on top is always nice. This 50-inch TV delivers 4K resolution, HDR compatibility, and all the Roku apps—Netflix, Hulu Plus, Prime Video, and so on—you'd expect. It's not an amazingly bright TV, so HDR is only so-so, but at this price you're getting a serious upgrade, especially if you haven't jumped on the 4K bandwagon yet.

  • Get the 32-inch TCL 3-Series Roku TV for $179.99 (Save $40)—If you're looking for a second-room TV that'll work great in a bedroom, dorm, or kitchen area, this little 32-inch TV is available for a great price today. It's only 1080p (full HD) resolution, but at this size you can barely appreciate 4K, and you're still getting the great Roku platform and solid overall picture quality. For under $200, that's a pretty solid deal.
    ​​​

  • Get the 43-inch TCL 4-Series Android TV for $264 (Save $85.99)—For a lot of folks, a 43-inch TV is a great size: not so big that it dominates the room, but definitely big enough for multiple people to watch. Just like the 50-inch version above, the 43-inch TCL 4-Series gives you 4K resolution and HDR functionality. Just note that this one isn't a Roku TV—it uses the Android platform instead, which we aren't as crazy about as Roku, but this deal is too good to leave out.

Check out all of Reviewed's favorite Prime Day 2021 deals

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day 2021: Get a TCL Roku TV at a huge discount

Recommended Stories

  • 4 AirPods alternative deals that are less than $100 for Prime Day 2021

    For Prime Day 2021, we've rounded up some Apple AirPods alternative deals that are less than $100—shop our top picks.

  • Senseonics' Next-Gen Eversense E3 Glucose Monitoring System Scores European Approval

    Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS) has received CE Mark approval for the next-generation Eversense E3 CGM System. Senseonics' European commercial partner, Ascensia Diabetes Care, will make the improved System, which can be used for up to 6 months, available from Q3 of 2022. The next-generation System offers improved accuracy with the longest-lasting sensor available, reduced calibration frequency, and enhanced sensor longevity. Unlike the XL System, the new E3 System has also been approved for

  • Verizon Slashes Broadband Prices For Domestic Mobile Users By 38%

    Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) slashed its home broadband price to $25 a month for wireless customers in select areas where its Fios fiber network and wireless internet service are available. Verizon will launch the plan in over 2,700 cities to customers with premium 5G mobile plans to help them beat the inflation. The $25 a month offer does not require a contract or equipment fees. The speeds start at 300 megabits per second for fiber. The previous Fios plan started at $40 a month. Veriz

  • TSMC says it will have advanced ASML chipmaking tool in 2024

    A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co executive said at a conference on Thursday that the world's biggest chipmaker will have the next version of ASML's most advanced lithography tool in 2024. "Looking ahead, TSMC will bring in high-NA EUV scanners in 2024 to develop the associated infrastructure and patterning solution needed for customers to fuel innovation," said Y.J. Mii, senior vice president of research & development, during TSMC's technology symposium in Silicon Valley. Mii did not say when the device, the second generation of extreme ultraviolet lithography tools needed to make smaller and faster chips, would be used for mass production.

  • Microsoft Targets Salesforce Clients With New Tools to Aid Sales Reps

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. introduced Viva Sales, a new program meant to connect its Office and video conferencing programs with customer-relationship management software — its own and that of rivals, a step that could help it garner revenue from Salesforce Inc. clients.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Cen

  • Prime Day 2021: All of our favorite Amazon devices are on sale at incredible price lows

    Amazon Prime Day 2021: All of our favorite Amazon devices are on sale at incredibly low prices

  • Apple’s new MacBook Air: Is it worth it?

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to review Apple’s latest MacBook Air model.

  • iPhone users owed £750m after Apple ‘throttled’ devices, lawsuit claims

    Legal claim points to controversy in 2017, when Apple was found to be slowing down older devices because of battery issues

  • Samsung Electronics Slashes Orders on Inflation and Inventory Worries: Report

    There are more indications the slowing global economy is hurting demand for consumer electronics. On Thursday, Nikkei Asia reported that Samsung Electronics (ticker: 005930.Korea) is reducing orders and telling its suppliers to delay shipments for several weeks on worries over inflation and rising inventories. The media outlet’s sources said the cuts apply to parts for televisions, appliances, and smartphones.

  • Amazon unveils the dates for Prime Day 2022

    The official sale won’t start until July, but the deals begin next week.

  • Tesla hikes prices across all of its models by up to $6,000

    Tesla has significantly boosted prices across its EV lineup, according to changes in its online configurator.

  • Just 4 Companies Are Fueling Broadband Subscriber Growth

    Broadband companies added 1,065,000 net new subscribers in the first quarter, according to data collected by Leichtman Research. Three of them -- Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), Charter (NASDAQ: CHTR), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) -- have been in the industry for years. Cable companies stand at a technological advantage to phone companies in delivering high-speed internet to customers' homes.

  • The Home Depot is running a huge home sale to compete with Prime Day 2021—all the best deals

    The Home Depot is running its own home sale to compete with Prime Day 2021 and we've found all the best deals—shop them below.

  • Sam's Club offering $8 memberships

    Sam's Club, Walmart Inc.'s warehouse shopping business, announced Thursday that it will offer $8 memberships to new members between June 17 and June 26. The discounted membership lands in time for shoppers to purchase discounted items for the July 4th holiday. Walmart shares are down 18% for the year to date nearly in line with the Dow Jones Industrial Average , which is down 17.7% for the period.

  • What Is Amazon Prime Day 2022? The Best Early Deals and Shopping Tips

    A Prime Day primer.

  • A Chinese province may be targeting people through its covid app

    Health Code, China's track-and-trace app, turned red as soon as some disgruntled depositors arrived in Henan province, seeking to reclaim their frozen deposits from their banks.

  • 2 Reasons Why Google's Cloud Business Can Outperform

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) seems like it should naturally lead in cloud business -- but somehow the opportunity slipped away. Alphabet's cloud business lost the initial cloud wars and now has significantly less heft today than Amazon's AWS and Microsoft's Azure. As a result, many investors feel that Alphabet has lost the ability to build a significant cloud business.

  • 11 Costco Items That Aren’t Good Deals

    It's a tough world out there and Americans are struggling to stay above water as inflation continues to pummel our wallets. Even food -- the most essential thing of all -- is getting seriously...

  • Amazon Prime Day 2022 is July 12 and 13 — here's what you need to know

    Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2022 will be in July in 20 countries, returning to its customary mid-summer timeframe.

  • Amazon Prime Day 2021: All the best accessibility deals to shop now

    Check out the best accessibility deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, from the iRobot Roomba i6+ to the Echo Dot and Show.