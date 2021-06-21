Those that have been on the market for a new Apple device know that the company's phones, tablets, earbuds and other gadgets rarely see deep discounts. But Amazon Prime Day has brought some worthwhile savings on Apple devices, allowing Prime members to pick up some new tech for less. While some of these deals may not represent record-low prices, they remain good discounts on tech that popular gadgets that rarely go on sale. Here are the best Apple deals we found for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

AirPods - $100

Apple AirPods

Apple's AirPods have dropped to $100 for thanks to an automatically applied coupon. These buds gained immense popularity thanks to their compact design and ease of use with iPhones, iPads and other Apple devices. We gave them a score of 84 for their improved wireless performance and good battery life.

AirPods Pro - $190

Apple AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro are on sale for $190, or $60 off their normal price. If you want the best sounding pair of Apple earbuds, look no further than the AirPods Pro. They earned a score of 87 from us for their improve audio quality, good ANC, IPX4 water-resistant design and hands-free Siri capabilities.

iPad Air - $520

Apple iPad Air

The latest iPad Air has been discounted to $520, which is a new record low. Apple released this model late last year and it makes the Air more like the iPad Pros in all the ways that matter. We gave it a score of 90 for its updated design and new colors, fast performance and WiFi speeds and healthy battery life.

10.2-inch iPad - $299

The 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for $299 right now. It's the most affordable of Apple's tablets and we like its improved performance, familiar design and support for the first-generation Apple Pencil.

MacBook Air M1 - $900

Apple MacBook Air M1

The MacBook Air M1 laptop is down to $900 thanks to an automatically applied coupon that knocks $50 off its $950 sale price. If you're looking to upgrade your notebook, this is one of the best options out there right now. The Air M1 earned a score of 94 from us for its incredibly fast performance, excellent keyboard and trackpad, good battery life and lack of fan noise.

MacBook Pro M1 - $1,100

Apple MacBook Pro M1

The powerful MacBook Pro M1 has fallen to $1,100 at Amazon. We gave this laptop a score of 84 for its impressive performance, powerful GPU, long battery life and gorgeous display.

Mac Mini M1 - $600

Apple Mac mini

Apple's Mac Mini M1 is down to $600 for Prime Day. This has Apple's latest chipset along with 8GB of RAM and either 256Gb of 512GB of storage. It's a good replacement for an aging Mac Mini or an upgrade from another desktop you've run into the ground over the past few years.

Apple TV 4K - $169

Apple TV 4K (2021)

The latest Apple TV 4K is down to $169 right now, or $10 off its normal price. While not a huge discount, this model only just came out and includes the new, much improved Siri remote. Aside from the excellent remote, this set-top box earned a score of 90 from us for its fast performance, support for Dolby Vision and Atmos and handy integration with iOS devices.

