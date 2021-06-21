These are the best headphones and earbuds on sale for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is typically a toss-up when it comes to deals, but in the tech space, it usually brings a number of solid sales on audio devices. This year did not disappoint — some of our favorite headphones, earbuds and speakers have been deeply discounted for Prime Day, including high-end models from Sony, Bose and Samsung. Prime members who have been wanting to upgrade their old cans have a bunch of options to choose from for much less than usual today. Here are the best deals on headphones, earbuds and speakers we could find for Prime Day.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones - $248

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

The excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless ANC headphones are $100 off for Prime Day, bringing them down to $248. This is the best price we've seen on Sony's premium cans, and they earned a score of 94 from us for their stellar audio and ANC quality, multi-device connectivity and automatic pausing when you speak.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $248

AirPods - $100

Apple's AirPods have dropped to $100 for thanks to an automatically applied coupon. These buds gained immense popularity thanks to their compact design and ease of use with iPhones, iPads and other Apple devices. We gave them a score of 84 for their improved wireless performance and good battery life.

Buy AirPods at Amazon - $100

AirPods Pro - $190

The AirPods Pro are on sale for $190, or $60 off their normal price. If you want the best sounding pair of Apple earbuds, look no further than the AirPods Pro. They earned a score of 87 from us for their improve audio quality, good ANC, IPX4 water-resistant design and hands-free Siri capabilities.

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $190

Bose 700 headphones - $229

Bose 700 headphones

The Bose 700 headphones are down to $229, which is $70 less than their previous all-time low of $299. Price was one of the main things holding us back for fully recommending the 700s, but they are a much better buy at this sale price. We gave them a score of 90 for their outstanding ANC, improved design and easy to use touch controls.

Story continues

Buy Bose 700 at Amazon - $229

Sony WH-CH710N headphones - $78

Sony WH-CH710N headphones

Sony's affordable WH-CH710N wireless headphones are on sale for $78, which is a new low. We've recommended these since they came out as a good, budget-friendly pair of ANC headphones. While their ANC isn't as strong as that you'll find on premium models, it's still good for the money and we like the cans' ambient-sound option and their 35-hour battery life.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Amazon - $78

Jabra Elite 85t - $170

Jabra Elite 85t

A pair of Jabra's best wireless earbuds, the Elite 85t, are down to $170 for Prime Day. That's $60 off their normal price and a record low. We gave them a score of 86 for their powerful ANC, custom sound options and comfortable size.

Buy Elite 85t at Amazon - $170

Sony WF-1000XM3 + $20 gift card - $148

Sony's excellent WF-1000XM3 earbuds are down to $148, and Amazon's throwing in a $20 gift card as well. Although Sony just came out with the XM4, these buds remain solid thanks to their excellent sound quality, great battery life and full-featured companion app.

Buy WF-1000XM3 at Amazon - $148

Echo Buds - $80

Amazon Echo Buds

The second-gen Echo Buds have been discounted for Prime Day: the model with standard charging comes in at $80 while the wireless charging model is $100. Amazon dramatically improved its wireless earbuds with these second-generation versions, and we gave them a score of 80 for their better sound quality, true active noise-cancellation and smaller size.

Buy Echo Buds at Amazon - $80 Buy Echo Buds (wireless charging) at Amazon - $100

Jabra Elite 75t - $100

Billy Steele/Engadget

Our favorite pair of wireless earbuds, the Jabra Elite 75t, are down to $100 today, which is $50 off their usual going rate. These buds have great sound quality, a comfortable design and a long battery life. Plus, a firmware update from Jabra brought ANC to these buds not too long ago.

Buy Elite 75t at Amazon - $100

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ - $85

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Samsung's solid Galaxy Buds+ are down to $85, which is a new low. These came out last year and earned a score of 83 from us for their improved audio, better call quality, deeper iOS integration and longer battery life.

Buy Galaxy Buds+ at Amazon - $85

Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 - $50

Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 earbuds

We thought the Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 were already great, affordable earbuds at $80, but their Prime Day price makes them even better. You can grab a pair for only $50 right now, and we liked them for their punchy bass and their comfortable design that's also rated IPX7 for protection against water and sweat.

Buy Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 at Amazon - $50

Jabra Elite 45h headphones - $55

Jabra Elite 45h

Jabra's excellent (and affordable) Elite 45h headphones are even cheaper for Prime Day at $55. They impressed us with their good sound quality, comfortable fit and insane battery life.

Buy Elite 45h at Amazon - $55

Sony WF-SP800N earbuds - $88

Sony WF-SP800N earbuds

The sporty Sony WF-SP800N wireless earbuds have dropped to $88 for Prime Day. We gave them a score of 88 for their punchy bass, powerful ANC and 360 Reality Audio compatibility.

Buy Sony WF-SP800N at Amazon - $88

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds - $152

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro review

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are on sale for $152, or $28 cheaper than their previous low. These THX-compatible buds have great sound quality, a good assortment of ear tips to choose from and a comfortable fit.

Buy Hammerhead True Wireless Pro at Amazon - $152

Jabra Elite 85h headphones - $158

Jabra Elite 85h headphones

The Jabra Elite 85h headphones are down to $158 for Prime Day, which is nearly $100 off their normal price. They earned a score of 84 from us for their custom EQ and ANC modes, comfortable and attractive design and impressive battery life.

Buy Elite 85h at Amazon - $158

Anker Soundcore Flare speaker - $49

Anker Soundcore Flare speaker

The Soundcore Flare portable speaker is on sale for $49, a new all-time low. It has an IP67 waterproof design along with PassUp technology for enhanced bass, 360-degree sound and a built-in halo LED light that pulses and shines with your music.

Buy Soundcore Flare at Amazon - $49

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live - $110

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review

Samsung's bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live are on sale for $110 right now, or $60 off their normal price. We liked their always-on Bixby feature, customizable touch controls and their included wireless charging case.

Buy Galaxy Buds Live at Amazon - $110

Anker PowerConf+ Bluetooth speakerphone - $120

Anker PowerConf+ Bluetooth speakerphone

Anker's PowerConf+ speakerphone with Bluetooth receiver is down to $120, or $30 off its normal price. If you spend most of your work days on Zoom calls, this device will help you sound better the whole time. It uses six microphones to capture voice from all directions and it uses special algorithms to reduce background noise as well. Plus, its built-in 6,700mAh battery lets you use the device completely untethered.

Buy PowerConf+ speakerphone at Amazon - $120

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.