It’s Amazon Prime Day again, and we say it’s not too early to get a jump on your holiday season shopping. You don’t want to have to wrestle other parents to the ground over a hot toy in the store or furiously refresh a page hoping something is back in stock — and you can save a bunch of money if you shop now too. Of course, here at Engadget we’re all about the tech-y stuff, and there are plenty of STEM toys that should keep your kids plenty occupied whether you give it to them over summer vacation, or wait until days get colder.

Ravensburger GraviTrax XXL Starter Set - $90

Ravensburger GraviTrax XXL Starter Set with two kids

When I was a kid my brother and I never really played marbles, not in the traditional way anyway. Instead, we built elaborate courses to roll them down. These days marble runs are a big deal (there are competitions), and you can get your little one started with this set that comes with plenty of ramps and loops for designing their own course. The set comes with 242 pieces for its $90 sale price, a 30% discount from its usual $130.

Buy Ravensburger GraviTrax XXL Starter Set at Amazon - $90

Thames & Kosmos Ooze Labs Chemistry Station - $20.59

Thames & Kosmos Ooze Labs Chemistry Station Science Experiment Kit with girl playing

Slime is, for some bizarre reason, popular with the kids. But instead of making a huge mess with some glue and coloring, why not make it a little more educational and organized with this set from Thames & Cosmos? Your child can feel like a real scientist thanks to the kit’s appealing collection of test tubes, beakers and flasks, while you’ll be happy it’s a lot less messy. And it’s super affordable too, down to just over $20 during Prime Day.

Buy Thames & Kosmos Ooze Labs Chemistry Station at Amazon - $20.59

LEGO Star Wars Resistance A-Wing Starfighter - $19

LEGO A-Wing with mini Greg Grunberg

Maybe the latest Star Wars movie wasn’t exactly the best, but you know what’s always cool? The ships. And you can add a cute but fast A-Wing to your collection along with two minifigs for only $19 — that’s 37 percent down from its full price of $30. It’s even cheap enough to buy a small fleet of ‘em, to either take on the First Order at Exegol, or just maybe to array threateningly around the desk of an annoying coworker.

Story continues

Buy LEGO Star Wars Resistance A-Wing Starfighter at Amazon - $19

LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle - $49

LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle

This LEGO Ideas set of a ship in a bottle is down to $49 for Prime Day, or just over $20 off its normal price. It's is the best price we've seen on this 962-piece set that includes a cork and wax seal made from bricks, as well as the captain's quarters, cannons, masts, display stand and more than you'll build to complete the set.

Buy LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle at Amazon - $49

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - $75

Both the Mario and Luigi sets of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit are down to a record-low price of $75. These kits take the action of Mario Kart and put it right in the middle of your living room, allowing you to build your own track and race your friends and family IRL.

Buy Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit at Amazon - $75

Star Wars Roaring Chewbacca Wookiee Sounds Mask - $21

Chewbacca Electronic Mask

We all remember Chewbacca Mom from a few years ago, right? Well, if you didn’t snag one of these silly masks back when they were super hot and all over social media, they’re about 20 percent off at Amazon right now. In case you need a refresher, this mask roars whenever you open your mouth: it’s incredibly silly and fun and sure to get even the grumpiest Star Wars fan to smile.

Buy Star Wars Roaring Chewbacca Wookee Sounds Mask at Amazon - $21

furReal Polar Bear Cub - $60

FurReal Polar Bear with little girl sleeping

Tech doesn’t always have to be cold and hard, sometimes it’s soft and cuddly like this interactive bear plush, which is now available for $60. The FurReal Polar Bear Cub is loaded with sensors for sound and touch to respond to your child, and it can react in kind by moving its head, eyes, nose and arms. And it won’t keep your kid up all night, thanks to a nighttime mode that plays sleepy sounds and music.

Buy furReal Polar Bear Cub at Amazon - $60

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.