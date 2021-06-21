This is the Instant Pot deal to grab on Amazon Prime Day

The Instant Pot is the Swiss Army knife of the kitchen. It's an all-in-one device that's easy to use and offers a range of cooking options. Several models are on sale for Amazon Prime Day, and perhaps the best choices for most people are the three-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova, which is down to $50 from the standard price of $80 and the Duo Plus, which is seeing an even bigger discount.

Buy Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 (3-qt) at Amazon - $50

The Duo Nova is a seven-in-one multi-cooker that puts a range of cooking functions just a press of a button away. It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer and yogurt maker.

Its lid seals automatically, while a microprocessor tracks and adjusts the pressure, temperature, time and heat. According to Instant Pot, that helps the device to cook food up to 70 percent faster than other methods while delivering consistent results. There are several safety features for peace of mind and the three-quart size is big enough to make a meal for two.

If the Duo Nova is a little too small for your needs, consider the six-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus nine-in-one, which is down from $120 to $55 for Prime Day. For $5 extra, you get all of the cooking functions of the Duo Nova, plus sous vide and sterilizer options.

Buy Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6-qt) at Amazon - $55

