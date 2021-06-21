U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,175.00
    +21.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,366.00
    +211.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,117.00
    +82.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.40
    +14.80 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.92
    +0.28 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.60
    +16.60 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    26.12
    +0.15 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1902
    +0.0037 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.94
    +2.19 (+12.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3870
    +0.0061 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1100
    -0.0400 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,243.09
    -1,741.29 (-4.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    817.70
    -122.24 (-13.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,038.71
    +21.24 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,010.93
    -953.15 (-3.29%)
     

The Kindle Paperwhite drops to a new low of $80 for Prime Day

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

It's Amazon Prime Day and, as ever, the company has solid deals on Kindles. The Kindle Paperwhite gets the most notable discount of the bunch. The base version of the ereader typically costs $130 but for the next couple of days, you can pick it up for an all-time-low price of $80.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite (fourth-gen) at Amazon - $80

The most recent Paperwhite is waterproof with an IPX8 rating. It should still work after being immersed in up to two meters of fresh water for as long as an hour. Even those who read on the beach while letting waves lap their toes can rest somewhat easily. The Paperwhite is protected against submersion in up to 0.25 meters of seawater for three minutes. Still, you probably shouldn't go throwing it into the bath or the ocean.

In our review of the fourth-gen Kindle Paperwhite, we noted it has a better-contrast display than previous models. There's Audible and Bluetooth support, so you can connect a speaker or headphones and listen to an audiobook, or listen to books using the text-to-speech feature. Unfortunately, the Paperwhite doesn't support MP3s.

Buy Kindle (10th-gen) at Amazon - $55 Buy Kindle Oasis (third-gen) at Amazon - $175

Along with the Paperwhite, the standard Kindle is on sale for Prime Day. The ad-supported model is down from $90 to $55. At the higher end of the lineup, there's also a discount on the Kindle Oasis. It dropped from $250 to $175 for Prime Day.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • Prime Day 2021: The Echo Dot is down to just £19.99

    Amazon's most popular smart speaker is now an absolute bargain.

  • Bitcoin Falls to Two-Week Low as China Cracks Down on Mining

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin fell to a two-week low amid an intensifying cryptocurrency crackdown in China.The largest virtual currency fell 9% to $32,430 as of 10:21 a.m. in London. Ether declined 10% to $2,024.A Chinese city with abundant hydropower is stepping up action to rein in cryptocurrency mining, reviving concern that China is taking a harder stance on the industry. A Ya’an government official told at least one Bitcoin miner that the city has promised to root out all Bitcoin and Ether mining

  • Suze Orman says avoid this 'huge mistake' when refinancing your mortgage

    The personal finance celebrity says borrowers who do this make her "so crazy."

  • U.K. Grocer Morrison Rejects $7.6 Billion Proposal From CD&R

    (Bloomberg) -- Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc rejected as undervalued an unsolicited proposal from U.S. buyout firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC that valued the U.K. grocery chain at about 5.5 billion pounds ($7.6 billion).Morrison received a proposed cash offer at 230 pence a share on June 14 and rejected it three days later after discussions with its adviser Rothschild & Co., the company said in an emailed statement Saturday. The proposal is about 29% more than Friday’s close in London, a signifi

  • Australia’s Mining Hub Needs Workers for Boom Times

    (Bloomberg) -- Some A$140 billion ($105 billion) in projects in Western Australia’s resources sector may not be fully realized unless the state addresses a chronic shortage in skilled workers, according to a industry group.From electricians to metallurgists, the industry needs to attract up to 40,000 extra workers over the next two years, according to the report from consultancy Pit Crew, commissioned by WA’s Chamber of Minerals and Energy. The CME called on industry and government to collaborat

  • Ex-Morgan Stanley Traders Turn Crypto Startup Into Unicorn

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of former Morgan Stanley traders has turned their cryptocurrency venture into a unicorn by bringing Wall Street strategies to the brave new world.Amber Group, founded in 2018, raised $100 million from investors including DCM Ventures and Tiger Global Management, ramping up its valuation tenfold to $1 billion in just 18 months. The Series B fundraising also includes China Renaissance Group, Tiger Brokers, Gobi Partners and existing backers such as Coinbase Global Inc. and P

  • Gold Gains as Biggest Weekly Loss in 15 Months Lures Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold climbed higher amid investor buying following the biggest weekly loss in 15 months.Prices slumped to the lowest since April after policy makers at the Federal Reserve brought forward their expectations for when monetary tightening would start. That saw exchange-traded funds add the most gold in three months on Friday, according to an initial tally by Bloomberg, a sign some investors saw bullion’s decline as a buying opportunity.“Gold may be temporarily oversold and some inves

  • Ackman’s SPAC to Buy 10% of Vivendi’s Universal Music for $4 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A blank-check firm backed by billionaire Bill Ackman agreed to acquire 10% of Universal Music Group for about $4 billion from French media company Vivendi SE.Ackman’s special purpose acquisition company, called Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd., said the transaction would value the home of Taylor Swift, Drake and Billie Eilish at 35 billion euros ($42 billion) including debt. The companies reached an agreement despite drawing pushback from Vivendi’s shareholders and disappoint

  • China Jobs Mismatch, Bullard 2022 Liftofff, RBA vs CBA: Eco Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.China’s unemployment rate has steadily dropped from last year’s pandemic peak, though a lack of jobs for graduates and a shortage of skilled manufacturing workers point to underlying problems St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said inflation risks may warrant raising interest rates next year. The Fed made some big headlines last week, but for a lot of observers they

  • U.S. Dollar Faces Volatile Week as Fed Policy Makers Line Up to Speak

    (Bloomberg) -- After months of diminishing volatility that left the dollar almost immune to Federal Reserve talk and data surprises, the world’s deepest and most liquid market is back to scrutinizing both -- and just in time for one of the busiest weeks of the year.St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and New York Fed President John Williams will speak on Monday before Chair Jerome Powell testifies to Congress on Tuesday. Friday will feature a reading on the

  • U.S. Futures Rise With Stocks as Fed Jitters Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures climbed with European stocks on Monday as markets regained a measure of calm following volatility spurred by the Federal Reserve’s surprise hawkishness.Contracts on the S&P 500 advanced after spending most of the Asia session in the red. The Stoxx 600 Index also rebounded from an earlier loss, with U.K. grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc surging 32% after rejecting an unsolicited takeover bid, sending shares of peers Tesco Plc and J Sainsbury Plc higher.Earlie

  • U.S., U.K. Long Bond Yields Weighed Down by Rethink on Reflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The pressure on long bond yields is going global, led by Treasuries and U.K. gilts, as investors reconsider reflation expectations and brace for an eventual pullback of central bank stimulus.Treasury 30-year yields traded little changed at 2.02% at 9:47 a.m. in London, after earlier falling below 2% for the first time since February. Their U.K. counterparts hit a similar milestone, dropping below 1.2%. The five- to 30-year yield spread in both markets, which reflects the balance b

  • Emerging-Market Bulls Pin Currency Hopes on Hawks Outpacing Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market currencies hit by a hawkish Federal Reserve may soon regain their record run against the dollar on expectations that developing central banks may outpace their U.S. counterpart in policy tightening.The currencies of Brazil, Russia, the Czech Republic, South Africa and Hungary -- countries that delivered multiple rate hikes or are expected to do so soon -- are retaining quarterly gains and outperforming peers. More may join their ranks, with tightening expectations

  • Ackman’s SPAC to Buy 10% of Vivendi’s Universal Music for $4 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A blank-check firm backed by billionaire Bill Ackman agreed to acquire 10% of Universal Music Group for about $4 billion from French media company Vivendi SE.Ackman’s special purpose acquisition company, called Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd., said the transaction would value the home of Taylor Swift, Drake and Billie Eilish at 35 billion euros ($42 billion) including debt. The companies reached an agreement despite drawing pushback from Vivendi’s shareholders and disappoint

  • Morrison Surges Above Rejected $7.6 Billion Buyout Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc surged above the value of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s 5.5 billion-pound ($7.6 billion) bid, indicating the private equity firm may have to pay significantly more or fend off rival offers for Britain’s fourth-largest grocer.The supermarket operator, which employs close to 110,000 people in Britain, has already rejected the 230 pence-a-share proposal that was disclosed over the weekend, setting the scene for a short but potentially heated takeover batt

  • A new round of surprise tax refunds is coming this week. Will you get one?

    If you qualify, you won't have to do anything to get your payment.

  • Maverick’s Last Shot at BOE Will Sound Inflation Alarm: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The Bank of England’s chief economist is poised to sound an alarm bell on inflation before he leaves the building.Andy Haldane is likely to emphasize the risk of price growth getting out of control when he attends his final Monetary Policy Committee decision on Thursday. He’s been the sole advocate on the panel for dialing down stimulus and outspoken on the growing threat of inflation,

  • Evergrande Takes On Short Sellers With $400 Million Asset Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group is giving short sellers a run for their money.On a day when the developer sank to a four-year low, a long-standing supporter of billionaire founder Hui Ka Yan swooped in to buy a stake in one of his property units that could release almost $400 million for the debt-ridden conglomerate.Shares in the world’s most indebted property developer surged as much as 10% on Monday, the most since February, from the day’s low, squeezing investors who have heaped on bets

  • Yield-Hunt Season Sends Global Debt Funds Flooding Into Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are laying bets for South Korea’s interest rates to rise, but the market may have gotten ahead of itself in pricing in the hikes.That’s the contention of global funds which are seizing the opportunity to pile into listed South Korean bonds. Net purchases swelled to a record $7.1 billion in the week ended June 11, taking inflows for the year to about $55 billion. Attractive returns have also boosted demand.The Bank of Korea has handed bond investors plenty of trading opport

  • Taper No Grounds for Tantrum to Stock Bulls Wielding $28 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The thought of central bank policy makers easing off their campaign to liquefy bond markets has hung like a sword over equity investors for years. At least at the earnings level, there may be less reason for anguish than is usually recognized.Research from UBS Group AG says that should the Federal Reserve turn off the spigot on its annual $1.4 trillion in quantitative-easing spending, the hit to the S&P 500 Index would be a 3% decline in prices. That’s a relatively paltry headwind