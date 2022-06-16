Amazon Prime Day 2021: All the soundbar deals you won't want to miss
If you can't get to the movie theater, bring the movie theater to you during Amazon Prime Day 2021 with a great deal on a soundbar. Whatever your price range, there's a deal for you: from the visually and auditorily striking Vizio Elevate to the budget-minded Klipsch Cinema 400, there's a deal on a sound bar that will sound and look great in any room in your house.
The best soundbar deals you'll find during Amazon Prime Day
Vizio SB3651-F6 for $189.99 (Save $60): One of our favorite soundbars for under $500 is even cheaper for Prime Day. Normally $249.99, the Vizio SB36512-F6 is $189.99 during this two-day sale. Not bad for a soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity—not to mention it sounds wonderful.
Sony HT-G700 for $498.00 (Save $101.99): For its size, the Sony HT-G700 pumps out some truly impressive clear and detailed sound. It's Bluetooth compatible instead of supporting both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi as some others do, but it's one of the best soundbars for use in a room with vaulted ceilings. The Dolby Atmos virtualization works like a charm, too.
Vizio Elevate for $699.00 (Save $300.99): Another of our favorite soundbars, the Vizio Elevate is down to $699 from its normally expensive $999.99 price tag. If you're all about that Dolby Atmos sound, this is the best soundbar for it—not to mention it has special rollable speakers that push the sound upward for 3D audio content. No other soundbar maker has anything quite like it.
Klipsch Cinema 400 for $224.00 (Save $75): If you're looking to get a lot out of your soundbar with a stretched budget, the Klipsch Cinema 400 is an excellent choice. We were most impressed with its 2.1-channel system that still delivers quality sound even though the number of drivers is limited.
Polk Audio MagniFi 2 for $399.00 (Save $100): This is a case of a good soundbar made even better by a sweet deal. While there's a lack of surround sound features, this soundbar supports a slew of connectivity options: Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, USB, Auxillary and HDMI. It also has a built-in Chromecast.
