Amazon Prime Day 2021: There's a huge competing Samsung sale happening right now

If you're looking to beef up the tech in your home, there's never been a better time to do so. Not only can you find deals galore at Amazon ahead of its famous Prime Day event, and Best Buy, which is currently hosting a competing The Bigger Deal event, you can find a ton of great deals on electronics at the Discover Samsung Sale that's happening right now.

This monster savings event, which Samsung calls the biggest of the quarter, includes—along with deep discounts—an extra 10% off when you buy products from at least two different categories Samsung has to offer, from home entertainment gear to headphones and smartphones.There are also great deals on featured bundles, so you can finally complete that dream home office or make your home theater the talk of the neighborhood.

If you've been meaning to upgrade the TV in your living room, game room or bedroom, now is definitely the time, as you can chop up to $700 off the price of the Samsung Q80A QLED 4K smart TV, which is now marked down as low as $1,099.99. We called this model a "mid-range TV with the look and feel of a luxury set." While its shallow black levels mean it isn't as good of a fit for video fans or Blue-ray enthusiasts, we praised its colorful, well-saturated picture and stacked deck of features, which include Tizen Smart TV and HDMI 2.1 support. "We always appreciate it when a TV adds a bit of design flourish," we wrote, "and the Q80A does just that."

Galaxy Buds Pro buds in hand

Want to upgrade your headphones to a pair of true wireless earbuds? (Yes, it's worth it.) The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro can be had for $169.99, which is $30 off the $199.99 price tag (or $119.99 with an eligible trade in!). Ryan Waniata, Reviewed's Managing Editor of Electronics, tested the Galaxy Bud Pros and was pleased with the sound, as they delivered crystal-clear phone calls and solid flagship features. If you're wearing these while out for your morning run, meanwhile, the respectable active noise cancelation will help tune out distracting surrounding noise, like cars going by or the hum of your neighbors moving their lawns. For Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners (those are on sale here, too, by the way!) looking for their own version of earbuds to rival the AirPods Pro ($199.99), these are it.

For all the other best tech and appliance deals for your living room to the kitchen, you can check out our list of top savings below.

The best deals to shop from the Discover Samsung sale

Save even more on these Galaxy Pro wireless earbuds with a qualified trade-in.

The Galaxy S21 5G smartphone starts at just $100—yes, that's $700 off!—during this sale.

Save as much as $600 on the Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet—but don't wait, since this event won't last long.

The Reviewed testers recommended Samsung's Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV has a ton of knock-em-dead features.

Samsung's BESPOKE Smart Flex Refrigerator is more than $900 off right now.

