Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here! Shop the best deals on Apple, Keurig and Skechers
Shoppers rejoice! Amazon Prime Day is back with a boatload of savings on everything you need for the summer and beyond. You can update your meal prep with something special for your kitchen or revamp your closet with some fresh fashion. Whatever you need, an Amazon Prime account gets you some of the best deals of the year and we've got them all right here for you to shop.
Top 10 Amazon Prime Day deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $22.99 with Amazon Prime membership (Save $27)
Skechers Max Cushioning Elite Sneakers for $71.99 (Save $28.01)
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $117.08 with Amazon Prime membership (Save $132.91)
Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker from $149.78 (Save $30.99 to $40.21)
GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer from $194.95 (Save $100 to $104.05)
Apple iPad (9th Generation) for $240.98 with on-page coupon (Save $88.02)
Nectar 12-Inch Queen Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress for $699 (Save $200)
Tech Prime Day deals
Kasa Smart Plug Two-Pack for $26.99 with on-page coupon (Save $5)
Samsung Pro Plus Adapter 512GB microSDXC for $55.99 (Save $54)
8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller for $64.39 with on-page coupon (Save $5.60)
Logitech MK850 Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $72.99 (Save $27)
Rachio 3 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $199 (Save $30.99)
Kitchen Prime Day deals
Bestcrof Instant Read Meat Thermometer from $17.99 (Save $40 to $42)
Carote 8-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet with Lid for $20.69 with on-page coupon (Save $9.30)
Cuisinart CPK-200 Grilling Prep and Serve Trays for $22.49 (Save $10.50)
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe for $24.94 (Save $5.05)
Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1 Vegetable Slicer for $24.99 with on-page coupon (Save $5)
Sky Solutions 20-by-32-Inch Anti Fatigue Mat for $26.17 with on-page coupon (Save $11.82)
Carote 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set from $79.99 (Save $60 to $70)
Bartesian Cocktail and Margarita Machine for $344 (Save $25.99)
Headphone Prime Day deals
Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector for $16.99 (Save $12.01)
Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds for $23.94 (Save $26.05)
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $39.90 (Save $10.05)
Soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Canceling Earbuds for $69.99 (Save $10)
Sennheiser HD 350BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones for $84.95 (Save $35)
1MORE SonoFlow Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $80.99 with on-page coupon (Save $19)
Skullcandy Hesh ANC Over-Ear Headphones for $93.50 (Save $41.49)
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $129 (Save $70.95)
Laptop Prime Day deals
Acer 15.6-Inch 128GB Aspire 5 Full HD Laptop for $306.95 (Save $73.04)
Sgin 15.6-Inch 512GB Windows 11 Laptop for $329.99 with on-page coupon (Save $1,004)
Apple 2020 13-Inch MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip for $749.99 (Save $249.01)
Apple 2023 15.3-Inch MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip from $1,199 (Save $100)
TV Prime Day deals
Insignia Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV for $64.99 (Save $55)
Vizio 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV for $168 (Save $61.99)
Hisense 43-Inch A4 Series HD Smart Android TV for $188 (Save $51.99)
Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $339.99 (Save $180)
Hisense 50-Inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K Smart Fire TV for $499.98 (Save $30.01)
Sony 50-Inch X85K Series 4K Ultra HD TV for $698 (Save $151.99)
Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision Smart TV for $719.99 (Save $330)
LG C2 Series 42-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV for $796.99 (Save $403)
Samsung 55-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Smart TV for $997.99 (Save $700)
LG 65-Inch B2 Series Class OLED Smart TV for $1,296 (Save $450.99)
Vacuum Prime Day deals
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner (Black) for $25.92 with on-page coupon (Save $8.60)
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) for $199 (Save $30.99)
Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro Full-Size Carpet Cleaner for $278.99 (Save $30)
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum for $299.99 (Save $300)
Shark IZ462H Vertex Ultra Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum for $372 (Save $57.99)
Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $670 (Save $279.99)
Appliance Prime Day deals
Cusimax Stainless-Steel 4-Slice Toaster with Large LED Display for $62.99 with on-page coupon (Save $18)
Free Village Countertop Ice Maker for $89.99 with on-page coupon (Save $30)
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $117.08 with Amazon Prime membership (Save $132.91)
Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker from $149.78 (Save $30.99 to $40.21)
GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer from $194.95 (Save $100 to $104.05)
Novete 5-Liter Compact Dishwasher for $329.99 with on-page coupon (Save $90)
Fashion and beauty Prime Day deals
Adidas Originals Men's Metal Logo 2 Relaxed Fit Strapback Cap for $16.09 (Save $9.91)
Champion Women's Authentic 7/8 Tight Leggings from $16.50 (Save up to $18.50)
NorthYard Men's 7-Inch Athletic Hiking Shorts for $18.99 with on-page coupon (Save $14)
Daily Ritual Women's Supersoft Terry Sleeveless Scoopneck Jumpsuit for $26.18 (Save $8.72)
Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Shearling Slippers for $45 (Save $44)
Home and furniture Prime Day deals
Furinno Turn-N-Tube 5-Tier Multipurpose Shelf for $37.93 (Save $32.06)
JOOFO 30-Watt Sky LED Modern Torchiere Floor Lamp for $49.99 with on-page coupon (Save $40)
Wlive Wood Lift Top Coffee Table for $89.99 with on-page coupon (Save $40)
Zinus Lorelai 14-Inch Metal Platform Full Bed Frame for $99 (Save $6)
Monomi Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk for $159.95 with on-page coupon (Save $40)
Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg Farmhouse Rectangular Two-Tone Sofa Table for $327.52 (Save $150.56)
Belffin Modular Velvet Reversible Sectional Sleeper Sofa with Ottomans for $1,946.99 with on-page coupon (Save $253)
Mattress Prime Day deals
NapQueen 8-Inch Bamboo Charcoal Twin XL Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress for $139 (Save $40)
Linenspa 8-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Queen Hybrid Mattress for $198.93 (Save $51.06)
Zinus 8-Inch Green Tea Cooling Gel Full Memory Foam Mattress for $202 (Save $10.20)
Sleep Innovations Shiloh 12-Inch Queen Memory Foam Mattress for $449.99 (Save $30)
Nectar 12-Inch Queen Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress for $699 (Save $200)
Leesa Original Hybrid 11-Inch King Mattress for $1,104.14 (Save $694.86)
Leesa Original Foam 10-Inch King Mattress for $1,104.15 (Save $494.85)
Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11-Inch Queen Mattress for $1,444.15 (Save $454.85)
Shoes Prime Day deals
Adidas Unisex-Adult Shower Slide Sandal for $19.43 (Save $10.57)
Simari Water Shoes for Men and Women for $22.99 with on-page coupon (Save $5)
Skechers Men's Go Max-Athletic Air Mesh Slip-On Walking Shoe for $39.99 (Save $20.01)
Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Lace Fashion Boot for $67.20 (Save $62.80)
Skechers Women's Max Cushioning Elite Sneakers for $71.99 (Save $28.01)
Grills and griddles Prime Day deals
OXO Good Grips Grilling Tools, Tongs and Turner Set for $17.99 (Save $4.96)
Cuisinart CCG190RB Portable Charcoal Grill for $28.98 (Save $11.01)
Kaluns BBQ Grill Accessories for $32.99 with on-page coupon (Save $5)
Royal Gourmet PD1301S Portable 24-Inch 3-Burner Table Top Gas Grill Griddle for $99.99 (Save $40)
Cuisinart GR-150P1 Deluxe Electric Griddler for $119.99 (Save $13.95)
Blackstone 22-Inch Tabletop Griddle for $132.60 (Save $67.39)
Stanley Adventure Even-Heat Camp Pro Cookset for $140 (Save $10)
Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven (Wood & Gas) for $524.99 with on-page coupon (Save $185)
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill for $569 (Save $70)
Golf Prime Day deals
Callaway Closest-to-The-Pin Golf Flag & Cup Set for $34 (Save $5.99)
Amazon Basics Soft-Sided Foldable Golf Travel Bag for $79.50 (Save $13.99)
Patio furniture and outdoor living Prime Day deals
Yitahome 30-Gallon Outdoor Storage Box for Patio Furniture for $37.59 with on-page coupon (Save $17.40)
Sunnyglade 9-Foot Patio Umbrella for $46.99 with on-page coupon (Save $17)
Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair for $64.99 (Save $15)
Flamaker 4-Piece Textilene Bistro Set for $85.99 with on-page coupon (Save $84)
Best Choice Products Adjustable Steel Mesh Zero Gravity Lounge Chairs, Set of 2 from $109.99 (Save $20)
FDW 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set from $129.99 (Save $22 to $70)
Greesum 3-Piece Rocking Wicker Bistro Set for $129.99 with on-page coupon (Save $20)
KROFEM 8-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set for $499.99 (Save $100)
Lawn and garden Prime Day deals
Wevove 3-Pack Garden Pruning Shears for $13.99 with on-page coupon (Save $7.99)
Phunaya Adjustable Storage System Garden Tool Organizer for $20.98 (Save $3)
Greenworks 4-Amp 13-Inch Corded Electric String Trimmer for $37.79 (Save $12.20)
Klahaite Electronic Bug Zapper for $37.98 with on-page coupon (Save $22.01)
Worx WG520 12-Amp Turbine 600 Electric Leaf Blower for $63.94 (Save $16.05)
Kobalt KHB 3040-06 Cordless Leaf Blower for $66.90 (Save $2.10)
Sun Joe MJ401E-PRO Electric Lawn Mower for $131.84 (Save $47.16)
Worx WG779 40V Power Share 4.0Ah 14-inch cordless lawn mower for $248.93 (Save $51.06)
Household essentials Prime Day deals
Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag for $11.04 (Save $1.95)
Kasa Smart Light Bulb 2-Pack for $16.99 with on-page coupon (Save $8)
Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera for $27.99 with on-page coupon (Save $7)
Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper 18 Mega Rolls for $29.77 (Save $3.22)
PackTowl Personal Quick Dry Microfiber Beach Towel for $35.59 (Save $9.36)
Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags, Variety 20 Pack for $49.99 (Save $11.85)
Bsimb 10" Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame for $79.99 with on-page coupon (Save $30)
Amazon Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi System 2-Pack for $154.99 with Amazon Prime membership (Save $85)
Bedding Prime Day deals
Green Orange Throw Blanket 50 x 60 for $9.99 with on-page coupon (Save $9.99)
Green Orange Throw Blanket 60 x 80 for $23.74 with on-page coupon (Save $1.25)
Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter for $33.99 (Save $6)
Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow - 2 Pack for $49.10 with on-page coupon (Save $12.27)
YnM Weighted Blanket for $49.49 with on-page coupon (Save $5.50)
Threadmill 100% Cotton Queen Sheets, 4-Piece Set for $55.99 with on-page coupon (Save $14)
Health and fitness Prime Day deals
Rymora Leg Calf Support Compression Sleeve for $12.94 (Save $7.05)
Renpho Smart Scale for $17.99 with on-page coupon (Save $17)
Papillon Back Massager with Heat for $35.99 with on-page coupon (Save $19)
Circadian Optics Lumos 2.0 Light Therapy Lamp for $55.31 with on-page coupon (Save $28.68)
Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager for $57.89 with on-page coupon (Save $72.11)
AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $82.88 (Save $82.07)
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell for $179 (Save $96)
Pet Prime Day deals
Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs from $15.99 (Save $5.50 to $14)
Outward Hound Granby Dog Life Jacket for $15.99 with on-page coupon (Save $4)
Fukumaru Elevated Ceramic Cat Bowls for $21.92 with on-page coupon (Save $16.07)
Western Home Calming Dog Bed & Cat Bed for $23.39 with on-page coupon (Save $2.60)
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Wobble Bowl for $25 (Save $2.49)
MidWest Homes for Pets 24-Inch Spree Travel Pet Carrier for Small Dogs from $25.59 (Save $3 to $17.40)
Active Pets Dog Car Seat Cover for Back Seat for $25.96 with on-page coupon (Save $20)
Angry Orange Odor Eliminator and Pet Stain Remover for $31.99 (Save $13)
PetSafe Smart Feed Automatic Cat Feeder for $124.95 (Save $25.04)
Toys Prime Day deals
ArtCreativity Bubble Lawn Mower for Toddlers for $23.99 (Save $12)
Prextex Bump & Go Bubble Blowing Farm Tractor Toy Truck for $23.99 (Save $3)
Magnet Build Magnetic Building Tiles, 100 Piece Set for $47.33 (Save $12.66)
Step2 Rain Showers Splash Pond Water Table for $79.99 (Save $10)
Bestway H2OGO! Super Double Racing Slide Kids Inflatable Water Park for $314.98 (Save $435.01)
Little Tikes Slam 'n Curve Slide, Multicolor for $338 (Save $111.99)
Parenting Prime Day deals
Columbia Big Kids’ Powderbug Forty Winter Boots for $28.68 (Save $41.32)
Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack for $41.79 with on-page coupon (Save $48.20)
Contours Journey GO 5 Position Convertible Baby Carrier for $78.99 (Save $61)
Dream On Me Synergy 5-In-1 Convertible Crib for $139.97 (Save $60.02)
DaVinci Baby Autumn 4-in-1 Convertible Crib for $159 (Save $70)
Jeep Destination Side x Side Double Ultralight by Delta Children for $238.97 (Save $61.02)
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year, the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up today to start saving.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
The Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale starts today, July 11 and is running through tomorrow, July 12. We'll be keeping track of all the best Amazon Prime Day deals and live-tracking the savings throughout the sale.
Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?
Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members. The event features the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop for these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today.
How much does Amazon Prime cost?
A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.
What should I buy during Amazon Prime Day?
If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances or robot vacuums, Amazon Prime Day has rare discounts on thousands of Reviewed-approved products. In years past, Amazon Prime Day has offered impressive savings on big-ticket items, making it the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. If you're looking to elevate your at-home entertainment setup, we suggest shopping for deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home, look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers.
How long is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is typically a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals are usually only available for two days, the sale is one of the best opportunities to score must-have gadgets and home goods with the best discounts.
When does Amazon Prime Day end?
Amazon Prime Day usually ends the night after the second day of the event. While some of the deals with the biggest discounts will sell out or expire at the end of the event, we'll keep you updated on all the best Amazon deals to shop for before and after the event.
What stores offer competing Amazon Prime Day sales?
Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. Historically, we've seen competing sales on top-rated products at Walmart, Target, Nordstrom, Wayfair and Best Buy. If you still don't have an Amazon Prime account by the time Amazon Prime Day 2023 rolls around, it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price-matching services.
