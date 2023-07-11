Amazon Prime Day 2023 is live! Shop Nintendo Switch games, consoles and accessories on sale now

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals: Save big on games, guides, accessories and more.

Gamers rejoice as today, July 11 is Amazon Prime Day and we've found the best video game deals for you. From Mario Kart games to accessories for your favorite Nintendo Switch console, there are tons of Amazon deals available today. If you're a Nintendo Switch gamer and want to get in on the fun, Amazon has plenty of amazing games and accessories on sale today!

Best Nintendo Switch deals at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide: Collector's Edition

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide: Collector's Edition

The latest (and greatest?) Zelda Adventure is so dense, it almost makes up for its higher price tag. This full-fledged guide is a great companion to your Hyrule adventure, whether you're still digging through all it has to offer or if you've already beaten the game and planning your next playthrough. The collector's edition of this Tears of the Kingdom guide comes with every single detail of this gigantic game, complete with item and recipe lists, to battle strategies for every type of monster. It's available for a 39% discount for Prime Day.

$27.56 at Amazon (Save $17.43)

Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals: Kirby Return to Dreamland Deluxe

Kirby is having a bit of a moment right now, and his latest adventure is a refresh of a Wii classic. Not only does it pack the same great 2.5D side-scroller, but up to four players can work together for a memorable adventure. This remake comes with all-new copy abilities and an exclusive side game Merry Magoland. First-party Nintendo games hardly ever go on sale, but you can save 25% on Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe and grab it for only $44.99. If you haven't played Kirby's first official jump into full 3D, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is also available for a 17% discount.

$44.99 at Amazon (Save $15)

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals: 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock

This gamepad is not just a great Switch-compatible number, but it's also compatible with Android, iOS and even PC. Its charging dock looks great in any game station and ensures that it's always powered up and ready to go whenever you're looking to game for hours. It's great at full price, but you can nab a 20% discount for Prime Day.

$55.99 at Amazon (Save $14)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

We found "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" on sale during Amazon Prime Day.

Race around the galaxy (and beyond) with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Typically listed for $59.99, get this updated batch of multiplayer fun for $39 in physical form ($39.99 in digital) at Amazon right now! You can race through colorful winding tracks as your favorite Nintendo characters, from Mario to Inklings from Splatoon.

You'll always have someone to race with, either in local four-player multiplayer at home or online with other racers around the world. If you're looking to get your Mario fix in other ways, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is also available for an 18% discount for Prime Day.

From $39 at Amazon (Save $20 to $20.99)

Ivoler Nintendo Switch Carrying Storage Case

Keep all your Switch essentials secure with this Ivoler carrying case on sale at Amazon.

Even the most portable game consoles have hefty hardware to move, but you can keep it safe with the Ivoler Nintendo Switch Carrying Storage Case. Normally priced at $35.99, get the lightweight protective box for as low as $28.49 thanks to a 17% discount and an additional 5% coupon applied at checkout.

If you want to really stay with the theme of Mario Day, you can get the case in the style of Mario's red and blue overalls for $29.44. Whatever your style preference, Ivoler says the case is four inches deep and 11.2 inches wide with space for the Switch dock, the Switch console, two Joy-Cons (with or without a grip), a Switch Pro Controller and all necessary wiring. There are also two top pockets for headphones and 18 mini pouches for Switch game cards.

From $26.39 at Amazon (Save $9.60)

