Amazon Prime Day 2023: How To Save Even If You’re Not a Member

Daria Nipot / iStock.com

Amazon Prime Day 2023 takes place each year in July. Business Insider has confirmed that this year’s Prime Day will offer two days of deals: July 11 and 12, 2023. Typically, Amazon offers new deals on the second day of the sale, and Lightning Deals sporadically across the two-day event.

Shoppers can find the lowest prices of the season on electronics, home decor, clothing and more during this big sale. You will need an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month, to take advantage of many of the deals.

See: 5 Electronics That Are a Waste of Money

More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

But there’s good news. Amazon Prime Day offers many opportunities to save even if you aren’t currently a paying Prime member.

Sign Up for a Free Trial

You can sign up for a free 30-day trial now and take advantage of Amazon Prime during Prime Day. SNAP and Medicaid recipients can also sign up for a free trial of Prime Access, which offers the same features as Prime, and pay only $6.99 per month after the trial offer ends.

Likewise, students pay just $7.49 per month for Prime Student and get access to other deals and savings, including free GrubHub delivery for up to six months for new Prime Student members.

It pays to sign up now, because Amazon is already teasing some of the deals, which include Omni Fire TVs at steep discounts, 62% off Ring video doorbell packages, and deals on kids tablets and Kindles. Amazon is also advertising Invite-Only deals to Prime members, BI reported. Some of the sales include a 43-inch Fire TV for $99, reduced from $400, and a Bulova men’s watch for $179, normally $450.

Shop Refurbished Electronics on Amazon

You don’t always have to buy electronics brand new or wait for Prime Day deals. Amazon offers excellent deals, daily, on refurbished items. You can grab the following right now, with or without Prime membership:

Lenovo ThinkPad T460 Core i5 (Renewed) ($153, originally $188)

Dell OptiPlex 7010 Tower Computer Intel i& ($272, originally $292)

Samsung Galaxy Bud Pro R190 Bluetooth Earbuds ($69, originally $139)

Take Advantage of Non-Member Deals

Amazon is known for its low prices year-round, and many deals and sales are available to non-Prime members. It doesn’t hurt to shop Amazon during Prime Day even if you aren’t a member.

For instance, we spotted these sales for non-Prime members this week.

DASH Mini Waffle Maker ($10, originally $13)

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4-pack ($23 with coupon, originally $30)

Ask a Friend with Prime to Order for You

We’re sure Amazon frowns on this, but if you spot a Prime Day deal you absolutely need or want, you can always ask a friend with Prime to order for you and have it shipped straight to your home.

Approach your friend in advance to find out if they would be willing, and figure out which P2P service, such as Cash App, Paypal, Venmo, or Zelle you will use to send the money.

Shop Sales at Other Online Retailers

While Amazon celebrates Prime Day other online retailers stay competitive by offering deals of their own. Best Buy typically offers savings on LED and OLED TVs during Prime Day, while Wayfair slashes prices on home décor, rugs, and furniture. Also check Walmart and Target online for sales during Prime Day and the weeks leading up to Amazon’s spectacular summer sale.

Shop Smart By Making a List

It’s easy to get swept up in the excitement of Prime Day and make purchases you don’t need just because they are cheap. First, remember that Amazon and other retailers have sales and deals all year long. Even if you don’t buy a new Alexa smart speaker, a cheap netbook, or a new TV during Prime Day, you’ll have other opportunities on Black Friday, Cyber-Monday, and even year-round.

Make a list of the items you want and the price you’re willing to pay. Then keep an eye out for deals starting now. Set alerts on a price checker site like CamelCamelCamel so you’ll get a notification when the item goes on sale for a price you’re willing to pay.

Take Our Poll: What Kind of Money Advice Would You Most Trust From a Celebrity Expert Such as Warren Buffett, Mark Cuban or Suze Orman?

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: 6 Worst Purchases To Make in an Economic Downturn

Prime Day provides an opportunity to take advantage of summer savings. You can get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping, spruce up your backyard oasis, or buy gifts for summer birthdays. Just remember, even if an item is on sale, you’re not saving any money if you’re not going to use it or you don’t need it.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Amazon Prime Day 2023: How To Save Even If You’re Not a Member