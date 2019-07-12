Amazon Prime Day's hottest deals

Amazon's (AMZN) Prime Day event is running for two days this year, July 15 and July 16, and that means plenty of chances for you to get your hands on some sweet, sweet deals.

We're talking about sales on everything from big-screen TVs and mattresses to home goods and outdoor firepits. If you've been holding off on buying a big-ticket item or need to refill your cupboard, Prime Day is as good a time to buy as any.

To help you prep, Amazon has shared a preview of its hottest sales for the big event. And if you'd rather stretch your legs and head to the store, you can check out the deals at major big-box retailers like Target, Walmart, and Kohl's that are offering sales to get in on the Prime Day rush.

Amazon's Prime Day kicks off on July 15 and lasts through July 16. More

Amazon products

Tech products can be some of the most expensive items to buy. So if you're in the market for a deal, Prime Day has you covered. Since it’s an Amazon event, the company is naturally putting a slew of its own devices on sale. Here are some of the biggest sales.

$25 off the Fire TV Stick standard edition — $14.99

$25 off the Fire TV Stick 4K — $24.99

$50 off the Echo 2nd-generation — $49.99

$70 off the Echo Show 2nd-generation — $159.99

$50 off Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet — $79.99

TVs, electronics, and video games

I'm a sucker for a deal on any kind of gadget, and Prime Day has them in droves. There are TVs, game consoles, speakers, smart home devices, and more, all available at steep discounts. Who needs to pay their rent on time anyway?

50% off select Sony LED TVs

Up to 50% off select gaming PC desktops, laptops, and accessories

Up to 40% off select headphone brands

30% off Netgear routers

33% off Sony PlayStation 4 Pro bundle

Save on a Nintendo Switch console and get a $35 Nintendo eShop gift card

$40 off the Oculus Pro headset with 32GB of storage

30% off select iPhone cases and accessories

Save 30% on select smart home devices

Home goods

Looking to spruce up the bedroom? Maybe you need to replace that old bathroom faucet? Prime Day is packed with deals on a host of home goods ranging from mattresses to blenders and more.

Save 30% on Classic Brands, Ashley, and Linenspa mattresses and furniture

30% off select Moen products

Get up to 20% off Toto products

Save 10% on a NewAir 126-can beverage center

35% off brands including Hefty, Energizer, Finish, and others

Reduced prices for Sodastream machines

Savings on Vitamix blenders

Savings on Dyson and Roomba vacuums

30% off select Black+Decker tools

Outdoor and sporting equipment

If you're trying to get in better shape, or simply want to maintain your Adonis-like body, Amazon's Prime Day has tons of deals worth looking into.

30% off items from CamelBak, Marmot, ExOfficio, Columbia, and Pure Fishing.

Get 20% off Nautilus Fitness products

Save 20% on the Bowflex Max Trainer M7 cardio machine

Save 20% on Gaiam Essentials yoga mats

Take 20% off Schwinn exercise bikes and equipment

Fashion

Prime Day is also bringing deals to the fashionistas out there. The sales event has deals on a variety of clothing options to help turn your wardrobe around.

Get 60% off Eddie Bauer clothing and accessories

Save 30% on Adidas clothes, shoes, and accessories

Take 30% off Calvin Klein clothing for men and women

Save 30% on Lacoste products

Get 40% off on Under Armour items

Save 30% on Alo Yoga and True Religion products

Take 50% off J. Crew Mercantile clothing

Services

Amazon is also giving Prime subscribers deals for trying out the company's various services this year.

Prime members who try Prime Book Box for the first time get 30% off of their first box.

New Kindle Unlimited Prime members get their first 3 months free.

Prime members can get a 30-day free trial of IMDB Pro and save 60% on an annual membership.

Get $10 off orders of $40 or more with Prime Pantry.

AmazonFresh customers can save up to 50%, and new AmazonFresh users will get $15 off orders of $35 or more.

New Amazon Music Unlimited users can get 6 months free when they buy select Echo devices.

Prime members who spend at least $10 at Whole Foods Markets will get a $10 credit to use during Prime Day.

Twitch Prime users can participate in free giveaways of "Apex Legends" and EA Sports titles.

Prime Video users can get 50% off 3 months of service when they subscribe to Showtime or Starz Prime Video Channels.

More from Dan:

Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com; follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn,YouTube, and reddit.



