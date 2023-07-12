Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $100: Save big on popular home, kitchen and tech brands
If you're cash-strapped this Amazon Prime Day, you're in luck: there are countless of deals that may just fit well within your budget. Whether you're looking for a new set of earbuds, a portable blender or anything in between, these Amazon Prime Day deals under $100 will let you take full advantage of the shopping holiday without breaking the bank.
We've compiled the best deals you can nab on the final day of Amazon Prime Day 2023 below, all curated under specialized categories including beauty, kitchen, lifestyle and more. Most of these deals are available on Amazon, but other retailers including Walmart are also offering big savings to coincide with Prime Day. Here's a selection of the absolute best budget-friendly deals.
Best Prime Day deals on Amazon devices
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $99.99 (Save $300)
Best Amazon Prime Day fashion deals
Tiktik Womens Pajama Set for $11.03 with on-page coupon (Save $18.96)
Fossil Men's Derrick Leather Bifold Front Pocket Wallet for $29.54 (Save $20.46)
David Archy Cotton Sleepwear Pajamas Set for $34.29 (Save $14.70)
Columbia Women's Anytime Casual Skort for $36.91 (Save $33.09)
Ugg Women's Scuffette II Chunky Sequin Slipper for $41.98 (Save $62.97)
Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Shearling Slippers for $44 (Save $45)
Eberjey Gisele Tencel Modal Long PJ Set for $76.80 (Save $51.20)
Best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals
Joah Lash Uprising Volumizing & Lengthening Washable Mascara for $12.99 (Save $3.98)
The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors for $13.48 (Save $1.51)
L'Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo and Conditioner Set for $16.12 (Save $2.86)
Deweisen Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror for $25.58 (Save $21.41)
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Plus 2.0 for $33.60 (Save $36.39)
Too Faced Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray for $39.79 (Save $11.76)
Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide: Collector's Edition for $27.56 (Save $14.73)
Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition for $29.99 (Save $19.96)
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury for $49.46 (Save $10.53)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $54.41 (Save $15.58)
Best Amazon Prime Day earbud deals
Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector for $16.99 (Save $12.01)
Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds for $23.40 (Save $26.59)
Soundcore by Anker Space A40 Auto-Adjustable Active Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds for $54 (Save $45.99)
Beats Studio Buds Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $89.99 (Save $59.96)
Best Amazon Prime Day health and fitness deals
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap for $24.86 (Save $8.09)
Circadian Optics Lumos 2.0 Light Therapy Lamp for $29.99 (Save $54)
Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager for $47.49 with on-page coupon (Save $82.50)
LifePro Hand Massager Machine with Heat for $59.99 (Save $20)
Best Amazon Prime Day home deals
Yankee Candle 22-Ounce Vanilla Cupcake Scented Candle for $14.69 (Save $16.30)
Intex Inflatable King Kool Pool Lounge for $15.13 (Save $4.86)
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner (black) for $23.12 with on-page coupon (Save $16.87)
Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter for $34.99 (Save $5)
Float Factory Inflatable Pool Float with Water Blaster for $71.99 with on-page coupon (Save $68)
Intex Easy Set Inflatable Swimming Pool with Filter Pump for $82.99 (Save $27)
Intex Easy Set Inflatable Swimming Pool with Filter Pump for $86.99 (Save $8)
Sunbeam Restful Heated Mattress Pad for $89.87 (Save $15.12)
Best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals
Chicago Metallic Commercial II Non-Stick 9-Inch Round Cake Pan for $11.09 (Save $1.83)
ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer for $11.89 (Save $7.10)
BergKoch 13-Inch Grease Splatter Guard for $12.99 (Save $4.79)
Royal Craft Bamboo Charcuterie Board for $17.10 (Save $7.87)
Lodge 10 1/4-Inch Cast Iron Skillet for $19.90 (Save $14.35)
Lodge BOLD 14 Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Pizza Pan for $69.70 (Save $5.30)
Best Amazon Prime Day lifestyle deals
Odoland Portable LED Camping Lantern with Ceiling Fan for $16.79 (Save $8.20)
Kipida Solar Heating Camping Shower Bag for $19.88 (Save $6.11)
Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw for $21.32 (Save $2.67)
Stillman & Birn Beta Series Sketchbook for $22.37 (Save $5.24)
Drive Auto Products Car Trunk Organizer for $25.21 (Save $4.78)
PackTowl Personal Quick Dry Microfiber Beach Towel for $31.05 (Save $13.90)
Corkcicle 12-Ounce Insulated Stemless Glass for $32.13 (Save $3.86)
Tommy Bahama 5-Position Lay Flat Folding Backpack Beach Chair for $55.53 with on-page coupon (Save $28.46)
Franklin Sports Portable Disc Golf Basket for $67.99 (Save $17)
Best Choice Products Therapeutic Foot Massager for $69.99 (Save $30)
Sun Ninja Pop-Up Beach Tent Sun Shelter UPF50+ for $99.95 (Save $60)
Best Amazon Prime Day pet deals
Fukumaru Elevated Ceramic Cat Bowls for $15.98 with on-page coupon (Save $22.01)
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Wobble Bowl for $20.87 (Save $6.62)
Angry Orange Odor Eliminator and Pet Stain Remover for $25 (Save $19.99)
Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner for $99.99 (Save $40)
Best Amazon Prime Day smart home deals
Kasa Smart Light Bulb 2-Pack for $14.99 with on-page coupon (Save $10)
Kasa Matter Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring Two-Pack for $27.99 with on-page coupon (Save $12)
Chamberlain myQ-G0401 Wi-Fi Smartphone Garage Door Opener Control for $29.98 (Save $35.85)
Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock for $32.88 (Save $27.11)
Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals
Blink Mini Indoor Plug-In Smart Security Camera for $17.50 (Save $17.49)
iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard & Windshield Universal Car Mount Phone Holder for $18.95 (Save $14.91)
Blavor Solar Charger Power Bank for $19.55 with on-page coupon (Save $25.44)
Rybozen 4K Audio Video Capture Card for $23.39 with on-page coupon (Save $26.60)
Sony SRS-XB13 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $34.99 (Save $25)
Logitech MK850 Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $71.99 (Save $28)
Ctek MXS 5.0 Fully Automatic 4.3 Amp Battery Charger and Maintainer for $94.95 (Save $23.76)
Best Amazon Prime Day parenting deals
Happiest Baby Sleepea 5-second Baby Swaddle for $23.96 (Save $8.99)
Columbia Big Kids’ Powderbug Forty Winter Boots for $28.68 (Save $41.32)
Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack for $31.56 with on-page coupon (Save $58.43)
The Honest Company Clean Conscious Diapers, 100 Count for $43.34 (Save $7.65)
Contours Journey GO 5 Position Convertible Baby Carrier for $72.66 (Save $67.33)
Best Amazon Prime Day lawn and garden deals
Phunaya Adjustable Storage System Garden Tool Organizer for $18.98 with on-page coupon (Save $5)
Fiskars Long-Handled Steel Digging Shovel for $28.99 (Save $17)
FELCO F-2 Classic Manual Hand Pruner for $59.55 (Save $14.44)
Worx WG520 12-Amp Turbine 600 Electric Leaf Blower for $63.94 (Save $16.05)
Best Amazon Prime Day household essentials deals
Seventh Generation Free & Clear Dish Liquid 6-pack for $14.57 (Save $6.25)
Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags, Jumbo 4-Pack for $23.74 with on-page coupon (Save $1.25)
Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper 18 Mega Rolls for $29.77 (Save $3.22)
Best Amazon Prime Day grills and outdoor cooking deals
Leifheit Pizza Stone Square w/ Wooden Spatula for $34.21 (Save $28.78)
Igloo 30-Can Large Insulated Soft Cooler Backpack for $53.99 (Save $14.70)
Royal Gourmet PD1301S Portable 24-Inch 3-Burner Table Top Gas Grill Griddle for $99.99 (Save $40)
