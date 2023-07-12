Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $100: Save big on popular home, kitchen and tech brands

Amazon Prime Day deals under $100: Save big on popular brands in home, kitchen, tech and more.

If you're cash-strapped this Amazon Prime Day, you're in luck: there are countless of deals that may just fit well within your budget. Whether you're looking for a new set of earbuds, a portable blender or anything in between, these Amazon Prime Day deals under $100 will let you take full advantage of the shopping holiday without breaking the bank.

We've compiled the best deals you can nab on the final day of Amazon Prime Day 2023 below, all curated under specialized categories including beauty, kitchen, lifestyle and more. Most of these deals are available on Amazon, but other retailers including Walmart are also offering big savings to coincide with Prime Day. Here's a selection of the absolute best budget-friendly deals.

Best Prime Day deals on Amazon devices

Amazon Prime Day deals under $100: Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022 model, 64GB)

Best Amazon Prime Day fashion deals

Amazon Prime Day deals under $100: Fossil Men's Derrick Leather Bifold Front Pocket Wallet

Best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals

Amazon Prime Day deals under $100: L'Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals

Amazon Prime Day deals under $100: Super Mario Odyssey

Best Amazon Prime Day earbud deals

Amazon Prime Day deals under $100: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Best Amazon Prime Day health and fitness deals

Amazon Prime Day deals under $100: Renpho Eyeris

Best Amazon Prime Day home deals

Amazon Prime Day deals under $100: Intex King Kool Pool Lounge

Best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

Amazon Prime Day deals under $100: Lodge BOLD 14 Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Pizza Pan

Best Amazon Prime Day lifestyle deals

Amazon Prime Day deals under $100: Trailbuddy Trekking Poles

Best Amazon Prime Day pet deals

Amazon Prime Day deals under $100: Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner

Best Amazon Prime Day smart home deals

Amazon Prime Day deals under $100: Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock

Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Prime Day deals under $100: Apple Pencil 2nd Generation

Best Amazon Prime Day parenting deals

Amazon Prime Day deals under $100: Philips Avent Bottle Warmer

Best Amazon Prime Day lawn and garden deals

Amazon Prime Day deals under $100: Carhartt A518 Leather Work Gloves

Best Amazon Prime Day household essentials deals

Amazon Prime Day deals under $100: Seventh Generation Free And Clear Dish Liquid

Best Amazon Prime Day grills and outdoor cooking deals

Amazon Prime Day deals under $100: Igloo 30 Can Large Insulated Soft Cooler Backpack

