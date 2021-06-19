U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,166.45
    -55.41 (-1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,290.08
    -533.37 (-1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,030.38
    -130.97 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.75
    -49.71 (-2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.50
    +0.46 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.90
    -10.90 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1865
    -0.0045 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4500
    -0.0610 (-4.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    -0.0115 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1500
    -0.0810 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,193.47
    -1,457.71 (-3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    888.52
    -51.42 (-5.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,017.47
    -135.96 (-1.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,964.08
    -54.25 (-0.19%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For third-party sellers, Amazon Prime Day can be a double-edged sword

Dani Romero and Daniel Howley
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Amazon's (AMZN) Prime Day 2021 kicks off Monday June 21 and runs through Tuesday, June 22 — promising 2 million deals from big-name brands like Levi's (LEVI), iRobot (IRBT), Samsung, and Redken, not to mention Amazon’s own products.

It’s not just household names that get in on the sales event, though. Small and medium businesses look to Prime Day as a means to not only boost their sales numbers, but also get to themselves in front of consumers’ eyes, building up all-important brand equity.

But the ability of smaller businesses to take advantage of Prime Day depends on how well prepared they are for the crush of orders the event can generate, and if they can handle lower margins due to the discounts.

“The healthier a third-party seller’s Amazon business is, the more valuable or the more positive Prime Day is going to be for them,” explained University of Chicago Booth School of Business Professor Christopher Krohn. “If you fail to optimize your Amazon business, then Prime Day is either not going to do very much for you, or could actually cause...lost margin.”

Succeeding on Prime Day is hard work

At the start of the pandemic, customers flooded Amazon with orders. And though vaccines are now available and states and cities are lifting pandemic restrictions, many consumers are sticking with their online shopping habits, according to Adobe’s 2021 Digital Economy Index.

And that has bolstered sales by third-party sellers. According to Amazon, Prime Day 2020 was the biggest sales event for third-party sellers, driving $3.5 billion in sales. Amazon didn’t release total sales for Prime Day 2020, but estimates by Digital Commerce 360 put it at $10.4 billion.

“It’s a win-win situation for Amazon and for the third party sellers,” said Bob Leone, professor of marketing at the Neeley School of Business at Texas Christian University.

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 5/11/21 Amazon destroyed more than 2 million counterfeit products sent by third party sellers to its fulfillment centers as part of a crackdown on counterfit merchandise. Here, Amazon packages out for delivery in Manhattan.
Prime Day can be a positive or negative for third-party sellers depending on how well prepared they are. (Image: Getty)

But being successful during Prime Day, and on Amazon in general, requires more work than simply listing your product on the online retailer’s platform. “It's a combination of having the right strategy and appropriate product offer and tactical management internally for your own business,” Krohn explained.

It’s also imperative that sellers offer a unique product. Competing with hundreds of other sellers with the same kind of product is too difficult for most third-party firms. Either they can’t get their prices low enough, or, if they can, they’re killing their margins.

“The key is you have some kind of unique product, either, if you're focusing on an underserved niche, where you have a truly unique product, or a hard to find product,” said Krohn.

Working with Amazon isn’t for everyone

While Amazon offers a massive audience of potential customers, sellers have to contend with downsides including knock-offs and counterfeits stealing sales, and the loss of control over merchandising. Larger-scale businesses that can ditch Amazon include Nike (NKE), which stopped selling on the e-commerce site in 2019.

“They want to start owning their consumers and selling off of their platform,” said Leone. “Owning your consumer is going to be something that's going to help manufacturers succeed and stay in business.”

Still, there are ways to make Amazon’s business model work for third party sellers. Understanding that their product offerings are what attract buyers, partners could strategize their product offerings on Amazon in order to maintain their bargaining power.

And for smaller sellers, working with Amazon is almost a necessity.

“If you're not in the game when Prime Day attracts quite a number of consumers, and if you're not there when all those consumers are making decisions, you're obviously not going to be the products that are being purchased,” explained University of Pennsylvania Wharton School Professor Barbara Kahn.

“The third party sellers can't afford to not be up on Prime Day, and they can't afford to not compete on price, but that doesn't mean it's a long term profitable strategy for them,” Khan added. “In fact, it's probably something they would prefer to avoid. They don't want to be in a march to the bottom of price, because they do make money on margins.”

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @daniromerotv

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden objects to raising gas tax to pay for infrastructure

    The White House made clear Friday that President Joe Biden was opposed to letting the federal gasoline tax rise at the rate of inflation to help pay for an infrastructure package that a bipartisan group of 21 senators is trying to craft. The gas tax increase was part of an early package that called for $579 billion in new spending on roads, bridges, rail and public transit. It’s unclear if it will make the final cut and the White House seems intent on making sure it doesn’t.

  • NYC's Stonewall Inn vows post-COVID comeback during Pride Month: ‘This is the gay church’

    New York's famed Pride Parade will be mostly virtual this year, but the Stonewall Inn's owners emphasized New York City’s revival, and the bar's comeback.

  • Rents hit all-time high as increases accelerate into summer

    The national median rent increased 5.5% to $1,527 in May, the highest level on record and the fastest rate since March 2020.

  • The lifting of mask mandates is 'huge for all restaurants': NYC restaurant chef-owner

    "I think we all felt like the COVID police," said Dirt Candy chef and owner Amanda Cohen.

  • Man caught with £60,000 worth of drugs after being stopped for not wearing mask

    Paul Green, 38, was found with heroin and crack cocaine at a station in Wigan.

  • Office Workers Don’t Want to Return and Microsoft Has Software for That

    (Bloomberg) -- Employees are resisting calls to return to the office, but Microsoft Corp. wants companies to know it has an answer for smoothing things out while some workers remain remote.The software maker on Thursday showed off design changes to its Teams teleconference and collaboration software meant to ensure remote workers are just as involved in meetings as those seated in company conference rooms. Microsoft later this year will release “front row” in Teams, which moves the video gallery

  • U.S. Supreme Court rules for Nestle, Cargill over slavery lawsuit

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out a lawsuit accusing Cargill Inc and a Nestle SA subsidiary of knowingly helping perpetuate slavery at Ivory Coast cocoa farms, but sidestepped a broader ruling on the permissibility of suits accusing American companies of human rights violations abroad. The 8-1 ruling authored by Justice Clarence Thomas reversed a lower court decision that had allowed the lawsuit, brought on behalf of former child slaves from Mali who worked at the farms, filed against the companies in 2005 to proceed. The court ruled the claim could not be brought under the Alien Tort Statute, which lets non-U.S. citizens seek damages in American courts in certain instances, because the plaintiffs did not show that any of the relevant conduct took place within the United States.

  • Investors say Eindhoven poised to become Netherlands' No. 2 tech hub

    Eindhoven might not immediately spring to mind as a high-tech hub, but the Netherlands city is keen to position itself as a center for deep tech in Europe. The Technical University of Eindhoven, High Tech Campus Eindhoven, and locally based corporates like ASML and Philips have been eyeing initiatives across Europe and applying what they’ve learned to the region’s strategy. Philips launched in Eindhoven in 1891 and played no small part in the municipality’s ambitions to become a tech hub.

  • The Pharmacist Who Never Came Home

    Gary Bender was 15 when his father left him in charge of the family store.

  • 5 Courses On How To Boost Your Small Business’s Success On Amazon

    Advertising is one of the most effective ways to get your products or services in front of a large audience, and when it comes to reaching millions of potential customers around the world, Amazon is undoubtedly your best bet. Since 89% of shoppers are more likely to buy products from Amazon than...

  • Adani Loses $13 Billion in Four Days in Worst Wealth Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s dream run up the global wealth rankings is faltering after a media report raising questions about some offshore investors triggered a rout in his conglomerate’s six listed stocks.The 58-year-old tycoon has lost more money this week through Thursday than anyone else in the world, with his personal fortune tumbling by about $13.2 billion to $63.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Just days ago, he was closing the gap with Mukes

  • 12 Can't-Miss Apple Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

    Let the savings commence.

  • The real culprit for the selloff in the stock market? Hint: It wasn’t the Fed

    The Federal Reserve was just the spark; the tinder was the excessive bullishness of market-timing traders

  • Kyrie Irving officially out for Game 7, Steve Nash not certain of Irving's timetable if Nets advance | Nets News Conference

    Nets head coach Steve Nash informed the media that guard Kyrie Irving is officially out for Game 7 against the Bucks and doesn't have a timetable for his star player if the Nets are to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Nash is proud of how his team has overcome so much adversity this season and is optimistic of their chances of winning and advancing to the next round.

  • China's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Sichuan

    China's crackdown on cryptocurrency "mining" has extended to the southwest province of Sichuan, where authorities ordered cryptocurrency mining projects closed in the major mining centre. Cryptomining is big business in China, accounting for more than half of global bitcoin production. Other popular mining regions, such as Inner Mongolia, have cited cryptocurrency mining's use of electricity generated from highly polluting sources such as coal in orders targeting the industry.

  • Amazon Prime Day Might Be the Best Time to Buy an Apple Watch

    The Apple Watch Series 6 is already on sale.

  • Regé-Jean Page opens up about watching 'overwhelming' sex scenes in 'Bridgerton'

    The breakout star of Netflix's super-successful period drama chose to warn his parents about the steamy scenes they would have to watch.

  • How to Get the Most Out of Amazon Prime Day

    In what many consider the "Black Friday" of the summer, Amazon Prime Day will happen on June 21 and 22, offering sale prices on thousands of items. See: Amazon Prime Day Is Coming Early -- Here Are...

  • What’s NASA doing at CLT airport? The work was singled out by space agency leader

    The space agency’s demonstrations at CLT have saved more than 1 million gallons of jet fuel, according to NASA.

  • Senator says climate must be a part of infrastructure package: 'We are running out of time'

    As lawmakers offer dueling infrastructure proposals in an effort to get a bipartisan bill across the finish line, New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich is looking to a different option: pushing forward with the President’s climate priorities, through budget reconciliation.