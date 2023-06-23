Is Amazon Prime Day still worth it?

Is Amazon Prime Day 2023 worth it? Here's what to expect at this summer's big sale.

Inquiring minds are wondering: is Amazon Prime Day actually worth it? The past, whether you're talking about eating at a dine-in Pizza Hut or renting movies at Blockbuster always seems a little more glittery than the present. The same applies for Amazon's semi-yearly shopping holiday: Prime Day. This year, Amazon Prime Day will be a two-day event taking place on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, and promises to provide can't-miss deals on big-name items. But is Amazon Prime Day even worth the trouble anymore?

Is Amazon Prime Day worth it?

“Any day you can save money is a good day,” says Reviewed Executive Commerce Editor Tercius Bufete. “After a decade of shopping and reporting on Amazon Prime Day, it still remains incredibly fun to find deals for myself, my friends and family, and, of course, our readers.”

What began on July, 15, 2015, has turned into a yearly shopping event of Black Friday proportions for the massive online retail monolith. In what some may call an act of hubris, Amazon claimed it would "offer more deals than Black Friday." Since then, the Prime members-only shopping holiday has inspired both passion and disappointment from anxious shoppers looking to scope out great deals.

"A few years back, I scored a really good deal on Prismacolor Colored Pencils," says Cindy Wong of Gainesville, Florida. "But I feel in recent years I don't really see discounts on anything worth buying.

The shopping day isn't without its occasional annoyances, even from ardent Amazon fans. "I hate how Alexa will beg you to use it during Prime Day. I'm not using voice orders on Prime Day or any day, for that matter," says Leticia Monroe of Albany, NY. "It's a pretty dim feature."

Amazon Prime Day survival tips

Still, there's plenty to look forward to with this year's Prime Day, so long as you approach the shopping holiday with some sort of plan in mind.

“Please do your research ahead of the event, shop Reviewed-recommended products in addition to brands you know and love, and make a budget," says Bufete. “Turning your nose up at a discount will, invariably, cost you money down the road.”

Reviewed Executive Editor of Partner Content Kate Ellsworth still raves about scoring a great deal on a Waterpik on Prime Day 2021 that her husband uses every day.

As an e-commerce writer that's been working professionally for almost as long as Prime Day's existence, I can say that there are items you can almost always bet on being on sale: electric pressure cookers and Alexa-powered devices like Fire TV and Echo Dot. Big ticket items like gaming laptops and OLED TVs will occasionally also get modest discounts, but especially vigilant shoppers may score an even bigger one with timely and limited Lightning Deals.

Of course, even those of us working behind the scenes won't know the big deals until the 11th hour (if we're lucky). Reviewed will be plucking out the best deals on everything from Reviewed-approved TVs to best-selling garden hoses, and everything in between updates that will last all of Prime Day, the week leading up to it, and even a few of the deals you can still enjoy when the holiday ends. The Reviewed team, including Tercius, is excited to make Prime Day 2023 a streamlined process for excited and anxious shoppers such as yourself, whether or not the deals are as great as in previous years.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year, the sale is a great opportunity to score some doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products. This includes huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up today to start saving.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

This year, Amazon Prime Day will take place on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.

Do you have to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members. The event features the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop for these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

