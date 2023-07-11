Amazon Prime Day TV deal: Save 21% on an LG C2 Series, the best OLED TV we’ve ever tested

Get our favorite TV, the 65-inch LG C2 OLED, and save $403 during Amazon Prime Day.

Get a new LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED for $1,496.99 (save $403), during the annual Prime Day sale event through tomorrow, July 12. That’s 21% off Amazon’s list price. This one’s selling fast, so don’t wait too long—it’s the best overall TV you can get.

LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED for $1,496.99 (Save $403)

This isn’t a Prime-exclusive offer, so you can get fast, free shipping regardless of what type of Amazon account you’ve got. There are a number of different screen sizes available, including various other discounts, but the 65-inch is currently the best Prime Day TV deal.

Our tester pointed out things like brightness, picture quality, sense of depth, and rich colors as some of the standout features of the C2 Series. “Last year’s C1 was as close to TV perfection as it gets for the money, and for months I’ve been wondering if LG is even capable of improving upon that formula,” our reviewer wrote in September. “It turns out the company can, and that I’m a big dummy for wondering that in the first place.”

The C2 supports Auto Low Latency, Variable Refresh Rate, and a native 120Hz refresh rate, so gamers can look forward to incredible 4K gaming experience at 120 frames per second. If you’ve got a PS5 or Xbox Series and want to play games on your couch, this is as good as it gets.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day TV deal: Save on an LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED