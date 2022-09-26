U.S. markets open in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,696.50
    -12.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,608.00
    -61.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,337.25
    -39.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,680.70
    -5.40 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.00
    -0.74 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.20
    -5.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    18.62
    -0.28 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9688
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.92
    +2.57 (+9.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0675
    -0.0182 (-1.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.8020
    +0.4820 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,802.70
    -279.09 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.68
    -13.85 (-3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.37
    +33.77 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Amazon will hold a Prime Early Access Sale on October 11th and 12th

Valentina Palladino
·Senior Commerce Editor
·2 min read
jetcityimage via Getty Images

After weeks of rumors, Amazon has officially announced that it plans to hold a second sales event this fall exclusively for Prime members. The second Prime Day of the year, dubbed "Prime Early Access Sale," will be held on October 11th and 12th in the US, UK, Canada and 12 other countries, following the same two-day format as the original event.

Amazon Prime Day has historically been an annual event in which Prime members have access to thousands of sales from the online retailer. It's been not only a way for Amazon to increase sales during the summer months, but also helps the company to drum up more subscribers for Prime. This year's Prime Day on July 12th and 13th brought a plethora of discounts on things like household essentials, clothing, electronics and more, and most of them were reserved for Prime members. However, like years past, there were select sales available to anyone on Prime Day as well.

Since Amazon has not had a second Prime Day in one year before, it's hard to anticipate what this new sales event will bring. Since it'll be held in the middle of October, we expect it to unofficially mark the start of the holiday shopping season for Amazon. It's also possible that the discounts available to Prime members only during this sales event may not come back around for everyone until Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That may encourage some shoppers to stock up on holiday gifts as early as they can snag them on sale.

Engadget will cover all of the best tech deals we can find during this second sales event, held in 15 countries including the US, Canada, the UK, much of Europe, and Turkey. If you plan on taking advantage of those sales, be sure to check Engadget for more information leading up to the event, and follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and sign up for our Engadget Deals newsletter so you never miss the latest news.

