Amazon's Prime Gaming titles for November include 'Control Ultimate Edition'
Amazon is offering another solid batch of games to members at no extra cost next month. Remedy's excellent (which includes both DLC chapters), and are the big-name titles you'll be able to claim starting November 1st. The lineup also includes Rogue Heroes, Liberated, Puzzle Agent 2, Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter, BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers and Secret Files: Sam Peters.
Meanwhile, Prime Gaming has with Riot to give League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, Valorant and League of Legends: Wild Rift players some goodies. Over the next 12 months, you can snag esports emotes and Riot Points for League of Legends, weapon skins in Valorant and much more. Prime Gaming will sponsor Riot esports events too, while members can expect some surprises to mark of League of Legends animated series on Netflix.
Along with freebies for those games, Prime subscribers can claim swag for Apex Legends (including a character and weapon skin for the latest legend, Ash), Rainbow Six Siege, Amazon's own game and other titles in November. You can pick up consumables and in-game currency for Genshin Impact too.
Members still have a few more days to claim the current Prime Gaming perks. Those include , Alien: Isolation and the terrific .