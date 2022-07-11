Amazon makes 'Mass Effect Legendary Edition' and over 30 other games free for Prime Day

Amazon's free Prime Gaming downloads for Prime Day this year include some pretty well-known titles, though this round's heavy hitter is BioWare's Mass Effect Legendary Edition. The compilation bundles all the single-player base games of the original Mass Effect trilogy, remastered with improved graphics optimized for 4K Ultra HD and with adjusted gameplay. It also comes with over 40 items of downloadable content, such as promo weapons and armor.

Free Amazon Prime Gaming titles for Prime Day 2022

BioWare tweaked the elements that made us not want to replay the original games, including their clunky gunplay and the Mako all-terrain vehicle that's hard to navigate in certain terrains. As we noted in our review, the remastered games feature refined handling and aiming, as well as a less erratic cover mechanic. Levels and across-the-galaxy jumps also load more quickly than in the original games.

In addition to Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the 30-plus free titles for Prime Day also include Grid Legends, the Grid franchise entry released in 2021. The racing game will give you access to more than 100 vehicles from the start and has over 250 events you can participate in. If you're a racing game fan, you can also get Need for Speed Heat, which was released in 2019 and was the first EA title to offer cross-play between gaming systems. Finally, if you're a shooting game fan, take note that the list also includes three Star Wars games, namely Jedi Knight — Jedi Academy, Jedi Knight II — Jedi Outcast and Republic Commando. You can download all the aforementioned games for free if you're a Prime subscriber.

