How Amazon Prime members and SNAP card holders can cut the cost of grocery deliveries

Amazon has rolled out a lower-cost grocery delivery subscription for Prime members and for lower-income customers who get food assistance.

The new subscription offers announced Tuesday are for unlimited delivery on orders over $35 from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh markets, and several other grocery and specialty retailers on Amazon.com.

The program would reduce the cost of grocery deliveries because monthly subscribers wouldn’t have to pay individual delivery fees on most orders.

SNAP card holders who aren’t members of Amazon Prime wouldn’t have to join Amazon Prime’s membership program to participate in this program — this is another new feature of the roll-out. Prime membership can cost $139 a year.

“Our goal is to build a best-in-class grocery shopping experience — whether shopping in-store or online — where Amazon is the first choice for selection, value, and convenience,” Tony Hoggett, senior vice president of worldwide grocery stores at Amazon, said in a statement.

You have questions? We have some answers.

How much is the Amazon subscription service?

Without SNAP: The grocery delivery subscription is $9.99 a month for Amazon Prime members to get their orders from Whole Foods and the others.

With SNAP: For Prime members who belong to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or for non-members with SNAP, the service is $4.99 a month. You can use your Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to pay for the groceries at Whole Foods and the others.

The deal for both EBT and non-EBT holders is to get unlimited delivery on orders $35 and over from the participating retailers.

Information on joining Amazon Prime is on the Amazon website or at www.amazon.com/dp/B0CJ9DGD6N/.

What are delivery fees without this new service?

▪ Whole Foods Market delivery fees are $9.95 for all orders. Additional fees apply for one-hour delivery windows on all orders.

▪ Amazon Fresh delivery fees are $9.95 for deliveries under $50, and $6.95 for orders of $50 to $100. Orders over $100 are free. Additional fees apply for one-hour delivery windows on all orders, where available.

The monthly $9.99 or $4.99 subscription cost would pay for itself after one qualifying order, Amazon says.

Currently there are no physical Amazon Fresh stores in Florida but you can order online. Amazon fulfills the orders. There is talk about Amazon Fresh — which has stores in California, New York, Illinois and elsewhere — opening a market in Florida’s Bradenton area.

Do you have to be a Prime member to get the deal?

If you have a registered SNAP EBT card, you don’t have to join Amazon Prime. You can use the service for the $4.99 discounted monthly fee. This is new. These low-income consumers would get the same grocery subscription benefits without Prime membership fees.

“We have many different customers with many different needs, and we want to save them time and money every time they shop for groceries,” Amazon’s Hoggett said.

Otherwise, yes, you have to be a Prime member.

What stores are involved in the program?

Whole Foods Market, which has many locations throughout Florida and the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area. Other chains include Amazon Fresh, Rite Aid, Cardenas Markets, Save Mart, Bartell Drugs, Pet Food Express, Mission Wine & Spirits.

Can you still pick up orders yourself?

You can still order groceries and drive to the market to pick them up. In South Florida, that would mean you would opt for Whole Foods Market. Rush pickup orders (defined as 30-minutes from order to pickup) have a $4.95 fee. Pickup is free on all standard orders.

If Amazon Fresh opens a physical store in Florida, then the same option and pricing applies.

Prime membership cost

▪ General Prime membership is $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

▪ Prime Video membership is an additional $8.99 per month.

▪ Amazon Prime student membership pricing is $7.49 per month.

▪ SNAP, Medicaid and other select government assistance recipients can qualify for Prime Access, which offers a discount on the monthly Prime membership. Visit www.amazon.com/primeaccess and verify your eligibility to pay $6.99 per month.