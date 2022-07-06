U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,825.50
    -8.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,877.00
    -59.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,778.50
    -30.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,736.10
    -5.60 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.50
    +1.00 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.40
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.12 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0247
    -0.0023 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.89
    +0.36 (+1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1960
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1320
    -0.7100 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,201.07
    +317.92 (+1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.11
    -2.92 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.20
    +112.73 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,107.65
    -315.82 (-1.20%)
     

Amazon is giving Prime subscribers a free year of Grubhub+ deliveries

Mariella Moon
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
Christine McCann via Getty Images

Amazon has announced a handful of new perks for Prime members ahead of Prime Day this month, including free deliveries from nearby restaurants. All Prime members in the US will now get access to a one-year Grubhub+ membership, which typically costs $10 a month, for free. Amazon used to have a restaurant delivery service of its own in an attempt to create a homegrown UberEats rival, but the company ultimately shut it down in the UK and the US. This time, it's teaming up with an established delivery service.

Grubhub+ members enjoy $0 food delivery fees, so long as their orders go over $12. They also get rewards that include free food and discounts on their orders. Prime subscribers can redeem their free Grubhub+ membership by going to the official perk page on Amazon, activating the offer and then sharing their Prime status with the delivery service. Even existing Grubhub+ users can claim the freebie, with their free year kicking in after their current billing cycle ends. People who cancel their Prime membership will also lose access to their free year of Grubhub+, while those who stick around will be charged $10 a month for the delivery service after 12 months.

This partnership is part of the commercial agreement Amazon has entered with Just Eat Takeaway.com, the Dutch parent company of Grubhub. Under the agreement, Amazon will receive stock warrants worth 2 percent of Grubhub’s fully-diluted common equity. Grubhub says it "continues to actively explore the partial or full sale" of the company, but whether Amazon will swoop in with an offer remains to be seen. For now, Grubhub expects this partnership to add more members to its subscription service.

Adam DeWitt, CEO of Grubhub, said in a statement:

"I am incredibly excited to announce this collaboration with Amazon that will help Grubhub continue to deliver on our long-standing mission to connect more diners with local restaurants. Amazon has redefined convenience with Prime and we’re confident this offering will expose many new diners to the value of Grubhub+ while driving more business to our restaurant partners and drivers."

Recommended Stories

  • Intel starts construction at New Albany semiconductor campus

    Intel Corp. began early construction work at its $20 billion New Albany semiconductor complex Friday. Construction is slated to occur Mondays-Saturdays on the site for about three years, with operations coming online in 2025, according to an update shared by a task force consisting of the Licking County Port Authority, Grow Licking County and the Licking County Chamber of Commerce. The complex will occupy about 900 acres of land in New Albany and is expected bring tens of thousands of jobs to the area, including construction jobs and roles at ancillary businesses.

  • Ben & Jerry's sues owner Unilever over Israel boycott row

    Ben & Jerry's is suing parent company Unilever for ending its boycott of occupied Palestinian territories, saying the decision has harmed the "social integrity" of the ethical ice cream brand.

  • Biden Dropping China Tariffs Could Be Good News for Tech Stocks

    100s of flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend, sanctions hurt Russia but Putin also threatens food supplies, Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV seller, and other news to start your day.

  • Voyager Digital Commences Financial Restructuring Process to Maximize Value for All Stakeholders

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), today announced that it has commenced a voluntary Chapter 11 process to maximize value for all stakeholders. As part of this process, the Company and its main operating subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York (the "Court"). The Company intends to seek recognition of the Chapter 11 case of Voyager in the Onta

  • Laid-off Tesla workers file emergency plea, allege small severance pay

    Two laid-off Tesla workers filed an emergency motion on Tuesday to stop the electric car maker for allegedly seeking separation agreements for far less severance than legally required. As part of Tesla's ongoing layoffs, it has been asking employees to agree to release it of all claims, in exchange for a severance of just one or two weeks' pay and benefits, the motion filed with a Texas court alleges. This is a small portion of the actual severance of 60 days of pay and benefits that the employees would be entitled to under a labor law - the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, it added.

  • Oil from U.S. reserves sent overseas as gasoline prices stay high

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency reserves release to lower domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices hit record highs. The export of crude and fuel is blunting the impact of the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden to lower record pump prices. Biden on Saturday renewed a call for gasoline suppliers to cut their prices, drawing criticism from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

  • Crypto lender Voyager Digital files for bankruptcy

    In its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on Tuesday, New Jersey-based Voyager estimated that it had more than 100,000 creditors and somewhere between $1 billion and $10 billion in assets, and liabilities worth the same value. Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedures put a hold on all civil litigation matters and allow companies to prepare turnaround plans while remaining operational. "The prolonged volatility and contagion in the crypto markets over the past few months, and the default of Three Arrows Capital on a loan from the company's subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, require us to take deliberate and decisive action now," Voyager Chief Executive Officer Stephen Ehrlich said in a statement.

  • Only one thing will send gas prices back below $4 a gallon, analyst says

    Despite West Texas intermediate crude oil futures dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, serious gas price relief may be unlikely happen until motorists make adjustments by driving less.

  • Oil Steadies Below $100 After Plunging on Recession Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied below $100 a barrel as banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said a plunge driven by fears a recession will hurt demand was overdone, and the outlook for energy consumption in China improved.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production

  • Pfizer Dives As CureVac Tees Up A Patent Suit Aimed At Its BioNTech-Partnered Covid Shot

    Pfizer stock crashed into its 50-day line Tuesday after Germany's CureVac sued its Covid vaccine partner, BioNTech, for patent infringement.

  • Food Inflation Fears Abate as Cooking Oils and Grains Plummet

    (Bloomberg) -- Worries over surging global food costs are easing as prices of everything from cooking oils to wheat and corn tumble to the lowest levels in months on increasing physical supplies and as investors reduce their bullish bets on futures markets.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontAmerican Factories Are Making S

  • Exxon profit set to soar again; White House wants more oil

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Wall Street analysts sharply increased their Exxon Mobil Corp second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, after the largest U.S. oil producer projected it could almost double its first-quarter earnings. Exxon's preview, released on Friday, signaled strong results ahead by oil companies and refiners and brought renewed criticism from the White House and fresh calls for a windfall profit tax by U.S. lawmakers under pressure from voters feeling pain at the pump. The White House repeated its call for oil companies to "use their record profits to expand refining capacity, increase supply, and most urgently reduce costs for the American people."

  • U.S. Oil Plunges Under $100 As Recession Fears Mount; Gas Prices Set To Tumble

    U.S. crude prices fell below the $100 mark for the first time since early May Tuesday, setting up a near-term tumble for domestic gas prices - but further cementing the case for a near-term recession.

  • Gas price fluctuations are 'a function of capitalism': Strategist

    St. Paul Research Chief Market Strategist Alan Knuckman explains the volatility in gas prices indicating a three-week decline, oil companies adjusting their pricing, and commodity prices amid inflation and the current economic environment.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Amazon becomes Bellevue's 2nd-largest employer, passing T-Mobile

    It was only a matter of time: Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) is now the second-largest employer in Bellevue, behind only Microsoft Corp. The company had 7,500 employees in Bellevue by the end of 2021, according to the city's latest comprehensive annual financial report. Over 2021, Amazon passed T-Mobile's Bellevue headcount of 6,400, which had only gained 100 employees since 2020.

  • Airbus cancels deal with Qatar Airways for fourth A350 -sources

    PARIS (Reuters) -Europe's Airbus has raised the stakes in a dispute with Qatar Airways over damage to the painted surface of long-haul A350 jets by revoking the contract for a fourth airplane, three people familiar with the matter said. The two companies are locked in a dispute over the impact of surface scars on the jets, with Airbus insisting the aircraft are safe and the Gulf carrier claiming there are unanswered questions over airworthiness and refusing to take deliveries. In May, a British judge rejected a bid by Qatar Airways to force Airbus to stop formally trying to deliver more A350s to the carrier, the aircraft's largest customer.

  • China’s Roads Are Bustling Again, But Covid Concerns Still Linger

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s demand for gasoline and diesel is nearing a return to pre-virus levels as the nation cautiously emerges from strict virus lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production Out of ChinaUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65

  • Oil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to Forefront

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted its worst trading day in almost three months as recession fears gripped markets, outweighing a fundamentally tight supply market. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionWest T

  • Ford’s U.S. Sales Increase 32% in June, Outpacing Broader Industry

    The auto maker’s revenue benefited from pent-up demand, previously placed orders and a new all-electric truck that went on sale this spring.