Amazon adds clip sharing to the Prime Video app on iOS
The next time you're watching a show on and there's a moment that leaves you crying, laughing or feeling wowed, you might be able to share a clip of it with your friends. Prime Video users in the US can now try on iOS.
Perhaps due to rights issues, the feature is limited to select Amazon Original series for now — season one of , The Wilds, and Fairfax — with more shows and movies to follow. When you're watching one of those shows, you can select the Share a Clip option. The app will pause the video and create a 30-second clip of what you just watched. You can move the starting point of the clip and watch a preview before sharing it on social networks or in a message.
The feature could come in handy if you ever feel the need to explain the appeal of Hot Priest from Fleabag in the future. Maybe you'll eventually be able to share a clip of one of James Bond's narrow escapes if goes through too.