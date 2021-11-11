Amazon adds clip sharing to the Prime Video app on iOS

The next time you're watching a show on Prime Video and there's a moment that leaves you crying, laughing or feeling wowed, you might be able to share a clip of it with your friends. Prime Video users in the US can now try a clip feature on iOS.

Perhaps due to rights issues, the feature is limited to select Amazon Original series for now — season one of The Boys , The Wilds, Invincible and Fairfax — with more shows and movies to follow. When you're watching one of those shows, you can select the Share a Clip option. The app will pause the video and create a 30-second clip of what you just watched. You can move the starting point of the clip and watch a preview before sharing it on social networks or in a message.