Amazon Prime Video launches local service in Nigeria

Tage Kene-Okafor
·2 min read

Amazon Prime Video today announced the launch of the localized version of its streaming service in one of Africa’s biggest markets—Nigeria. Just as it did in Southeast Asia some days back, the tech giant is attempting to boost its subscriber push in new markets like Africa by increasing its investment in local production, unveiling slates of localized originals and introducing discounted Amazon Prime membership offerings to customers.

Amazon Prime Video launched in Africa in 2016 as part of its global push across more than 200 countries worldwide, bringing some serious competition to Netflix’s global plan launched that same year. However, versions of the service available in the region have never featured the local-language interfaces, subtitling, and original content offerings typical in more developed markets.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

That changes today in Nigeria and the whole of Africa as the company plans to launch in other markets like South Africa. In a tweet by its official account, Prime Video Naija, the company said that customers in Nigeria can stream original TV shows and movies within its ecosystem, such as The Boys, All or Nothing, Reacher, and All the Old Knives. According to its website, the service will cost ₦2,300/month (~$4) after a seven-day trial. Thus, for the first time, users in Nigeria will be able to subscribe to Prime Video using the local currency, and unlike how most have accessed the platform for specific region-specific content in the past, they would not require a VPN to stream content on the service.

Amazon Prime Video’s first Nigerian show is Gangs of Lagos, a local original crime action movie that follows three friends’ lives as they navigate the streets of Isale Eko in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city, scheduled to be ready for launch later this year.

Prime Video and other streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, Canal+ and Showmax are vying for Africa's 2026-projected 15 million video-on-demand subscribers. According to Digital TV Research, an analytics firm, Prime Video has 600,000 subscribers in Africa and might add 1.5 million new subscribers compared to Netflix's 3 million subscribers in the next four years.

To gain more market share in the streaming wars, Prime Video has been collaborating with filmmakers and content creators in Nigeria regarding the production of original and licensed content. The past couple of months have seen the service make strategic moves such as close theatrical outlet agreements with Anthill Studios, Inkblot Productions and Evoke Studios, hire Insight Publicis as its creative agency based and recruit senior executives like Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, head of Nigerian Local Originals, to help it develop original video content in Nigeria, Africa’s largest film industry.

This is a developing story...

