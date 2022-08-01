Amazon Prime Video launches localized services for top three markets in Southeast Asia

Amazon Prime Video today launched localized versions of its streaming service in Southeast Asia’s biggest markets — Indonesia, Thailand, and The Philippines. The company is attempting to boost its subscriber base in the three markets by increasing its investment in local production, releasing original slates for each territory, and giving customers special offers like seven-day free trials and discounts.

“We’re delighted to be increasing our investment in Prime Video for customers in Southeast Asia, making it a truly localized experience—from local content specifically sourced for our customers to a localized user experience and the first full-scale local marketing campaign,” Josh McIvor, director of International Expansion, Prime Video, said in an official statement. “Our support of local production companies in Southeast Asia is a significant step towards our broader international expansion plans and our ambition to become the most local of global streaming services.”

Prime Video has been available in Southeast Asia since 2016, but until now it had never featured original content offerings, nor did it feature the local-language interfaces and subtitling that are typical in more developed markets.

To promote the new offerings, Amazon Prime Video is introducing free one-week trials and promotional subscription prices that last until December 2023 as part of its relaunch efforts in Indonesia, Thailand, and The Philippines. The discounted subscriptions will cost 59,000 Indonesian rupiah ($3.98), 149 Thai baht ($4.10), and 149 Philippine pesos ($2.69).

“Southeast Asia is a tapestry of cultures, languages, and histories, and there has truly never been a better time to be a content creator or a content consumer in this part of the world,” said Erika North, head of Asia-Pacific Originals, Prime Video. “We are committed to the local TV and film industry and believe in working with the most innovative creative talent in the region to bring the very best, most authentic, and local storytelling to life for our customers not only in the region but also Prime Video members around the world. This is just the start.”

Story continues

Originals coming to the platform include three versions of a new situational comedy improv show"Comedy Island." The new local originals "Comedy Island: Indonesia,” “Comedy Island: Thailand,” and “Comedy Island: Philippines” will each have eight comedians and celebrities taking part in comedic challenges and games. All three versions will be launching on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories across the globe in 2023.

Indonesian content offerings include two films, “Siege At Thorn High” and “4 Seasons In Java,” plus other Indonesian titles like a local version of the Italian hit “Perfect Strangers,” “Ashiap Man,” and horror film “Kuntilanak 3.”

Thai titles coming to the local service include “Three Idiots and a Ghost,” “Metal Casket,” “The 100,” “The Up Rank,” “My True Friends: The Beginning,” and “How To Fake It In Bangkok.”

Filipino content ranges from comedy-drama “Big Night” to romance “How To Love Mr. Heartless” and “Whether The Weather Is Fine.”

Viewers will also get access to Korean offerings like “Nothing Serious,” “Toy Soldiers: Fake Men 2 The Complete,” along with popular anime titles “Demon Slayer” and “Jujutsu Kaisen 0.”

There are going to be other global titles such as the newly released film “Thirteen Lives,” starring Colin Farrell and Viggo Mortensen, the Hollywood blockbuster “No Time to Die,” global Amazon Originals like “The Boys,” “The Terminal List,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” and licensed U.S. series “The Good Doctor.”

U.S.-based streaming services such as Paramount+ and Disney+ have recently expanded into more countries and territories and also invested in international content to diversify their offerings and boost subscriptions.

In June, Paramount+ launched in South Korea in a partnership with TVING. The streamer plans for 150 international originals by 2025. Disney+ had its MENA launch (the Middle East and North Africa) two months ago, and aims to expand to 160+ countries by its fiscal 2023.