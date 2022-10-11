Amazon Prime Early Access sale cuts Western Digital and SanDisk storage by up to 65 percent

Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is here, which for many of us, means getting more storage on the cheap. Western Digital and SanDisk are happy to oblige, with savings of up to 65 percent on microSD cards, portable SSDs, high-speed NVMe M.2 SSDs and more. Standout deals include SanDisk's Ultra 512GB microSD card ($43 or 56 percent off), the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD ($160 or 65 percent off) and the WD 16TB Elements desktop external HDD ($240 or 47 percent off).

Buy Western Digital and SanDisk storage at Amazon

If you need storage on the go for video editing and other data-hungry applications, SanDisk's rugged 2TB Extreme Portable SSDs are ideal. The 2TB 1,050MB/s model is currently on sale for $160, saving you a full 65 percent on the regular $460 price. If you need even more, the 4TB model is also discounted to just $300, for a savings of 57 percent ($400 off). And finally, if more speed is in order, SanDisk's 2,000MB/s Extreme Pro Portable SSDs also have heavy discounts, with the 2TB model at $220 (57 percent off) and the 4TB model a real steal at $360 (60 percent off).

SanDisk has you covered on the memory card side as well. For smartphone, drone, or GoPro storage, the 512TB Ultra microSDXS UHS-I cards are on just $44, or 56 percent off the regular price. And for more speed, grab the SanDisk Extreme 1TB card for $128, which is 49 percent off the normal $250 price. And SanDisk has big discounts on CFexpress Type B cards for the latest Fujifilm, Canon and Panasonic mirrorless cameras, with the 128GB model available for just $110, for a savings of 56 percent.

Finally, Western Digital has some solid options for PC and PS5 storage updates. You can grab the 1TB WD_BLACK SN770 model (read and write speeds 5,150MB/s and 4,900MB/s) for $80 and save 38 percent. And if you more speed and space, the WD_Black SN850 2TB model (read speed 7,000 MB/s and write speed 5,300 MB/s) is just $208, saving you 31 percent.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the Engadget Deals newsletter.