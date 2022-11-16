U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

Amazon Prime will continue to focus on 'exclusive experiences' and savings, exec says

Alexandra Garfinkle
·Senior Reporter
·3 min read

Amazon (AMZN) Prime is wrapping up a year that expanded its offerings, from entertainment like "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" and "Thursday Night Football" to offering partnerships with third-parties like mobile food delivery platform Grubhub.

"We are going to continue investing in Prime benefits, offers, and exclusive experiences to ensure that members see disproportionate value and choose Amazon to fulfill their needs and wants," Jamil Ghani, VP of Amazon Prime, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above).

For Big Tech, the holiday season has been looming as we come to the close of what's been an incredibly difficult year. The tech collapse in recent months has seen big names like Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), and even Apple (AAPL) get slammed as investors grow increasingly cautious about a once seemingly untouchable sector. The tech-centric Nasdaq is down about 28% year-to-date, as of open on Wednesday.

HAGERSTOWN, MD, USA - MAY 5, 2017: Image of an Amazon packages. Amazon is an online company and is the largest retailer in the world.
HAGERSTOWN, MD, USA - MAY 5, 2017: Image of an Amazon packages. Amazon is an online company and is the largest retailer in the world.

Amazon is also facing serious headwinds this holiday season, as the company's been tied up in the tech rout caused by high inflation, a hawkish Fed, and the consumer slowdown. Competitors such as Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) have been preparing for a soft holiday season, and e-commerce is no longer riding the pandemic high that was spurred on by shelter-in-place orders.

Still, Ghani said he's fundamentally optimistic about how Amazon Prime will perform over the holidays, making the case that savings — an increasingly important pillar of Prime membership — are especially important to consumers in tough times.

"Right now, with everything that's going on in the world and in the economy, I think [savings are] more important than they've ever been," he said.

Amazon Prime offers savings across a wide array of products and services, from other Amazon-related subscriptions to credit cards.

Notably, Amazon has gotten hammered in tech's return-to-Earth moment. In its Q3 earnings last month, the company reported misses on revenue and sales for its cloud business, Amazon Web Services, and clocked lower-than-expected projections for Q4. Amazon shares are down nearly 40% year-to-date, as of market open Wednesday.

This week, Amazon also began laying off employees, cuts that are reportedly expected to affect as many as 10,000 workers. Layoffs won't affect Prime, said Ghani.

'Disproportionate value'

When Prime launched in 2005, the offer proposition was simple, but compelling — two-day delivery for $79 a year.

In the last 17 years, Amazon Prime membership has grown in parallel with Amazon itself. It's now available in 25 countries, with north of 200 million paying Prime members globally. To attract and keep those members, Prime benefits have also expanded, emphasizing savings on everyday products and services. For example, members using Amazon Prime credit cards can earn rewards, and the company has said that, in 2021, more than 70% of Amazon Pharmacy customers saved on prescriptions using Prime benefits.

"The future will definitely be about bringing more convenience, simplicity and fun to Prime members’ lives," Ghani said.

Looking ahead, we'll see more investments in Prime across the board and the membership will remain at the crux of Amazon's long-term plans. For now, Prime's even continuing to attract members amid slowing consumer spending, according to Ghani.

"We have more going on for our members than ever before," he said. "Sign-ups to the membership continue to be strong, and renewals are incredibly strong, because members are getting disproportionate value for their membership."

Allie Garfinkle is a Senior Tech Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @agarfinks.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance.

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

