Amazon to Promote Indian State Content Before Elections in 2024
(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is partnering with India to stream movies and TV shows from state-run studios as well as provide internships to students from government film institutes ahead of national elections next year.
Most Read from Bloomberg
UBS Chairman’s Top-Secret Prep Paid Off in Credit Suisse Moment
Bernard Arnault’s Fortune Soars Past $200 Billion for First Time
China’s Yuan Replaces Dollar as Most Traded Currency in Russia
Traders Shun Risk as Data Rekindle Recession Worry: Markets Wrap
India’s broadcasting ministry and Amazon signed an agreement on Wednesday, the online retail giant said in a statement, adding that the move “strengthens our commitment to globally promote and showcase India’s creative talent and stories through our multiple services.” Amazon’s India unit will also introduce a special feature to promote books and journals from the ministry’s publication arm.
India is a key growth market for Amazon and its Prime Video streaming service, but it’s also a country where the U.S. tech giant has faced antitrust challenges, legal battles for hurting religious sentiments in its TV shows and allegations of undercutting mom-and-pop stores. The tie up comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a third term next year.
The partnership with a government ministry is a rare move for the Seattle, Washington-headquartered company. Last year, it committed to spend £10 million ($12.5 million) over three years as it announced a collaboration with the United Kingdom’s National Film & Television School to give students career opportunities in company-commissioned productions.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Thanks to Putin, Business Is Booming for Germany’s Defense Contractors
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.