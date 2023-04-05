Amazon to Promote Indian State Content Before Elections in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is partnering with India to stream movies and TV shows from state-run studios as well as provide internships to students from government film institutes ahead of national elections next year.

India’s broadcasting ministry and Amazon signed an agreement on Wednesday, the online retail giant said in a statement, adding that the move “strengthens our commitment to globally promote and showcase India’s creative talent and stories through our multiple services.” Amazon’s India unit will also introduce a special feature to promote books and journals from the ministry’s publication arm.

India is a key growth market for Amazon and its Prime Video streaming service, but it’s also a country where the U.S. tech giant has faced antitrust challenges, legal battles for hurting religious sentiments in its TV shows and allegations of undercutting mom-and-pop stores. The tie up comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a third term next year.

The partnership with a government ministry is a rare move for the Seattle, Washington-headquartered company. Last year, it committed to spend £10 million ($12.5 million) over three years as it announced a collaboration with the United Kingdom’s National Film & Television School to give students career opportunities in company-commissioned productions.

