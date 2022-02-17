U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,434.00
    -36.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,630.00
    -221.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,459.25
    -140.75 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.90
    -19.60 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.53
    -1.13 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.80
    +26.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    +0.19 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9790
    -0.0680 (-3.32%)
     

  • Vix

    26.45
    +0.75 (+2.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    +0.0043 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9620
    -0.4900 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,327.97
    -1,329.22 (-3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.47
    -38.91 (-3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.58
    -58.20 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JUST IN:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

Amazon reaches deal to continue accepting Visa payments worldwide

Steve Dent
·1 min read

Amazon and Visa have resolved their simmering dispute over payment fees in the UK and elsewhere, Reuters has reported. "We've recently reached a global agreement with Visa that allows all customers to continue using their Visa credit cards in our stores," a spokesperson told Reuters.

Amazon threatened to stop accepting Visa in the UK starting January 19th, citing the high fees it charges for credit card transactions. The rest of Europe wasn't impacted as the EU has a cap on card issuer fees, but both Mastercard and Visa card issuers jacked fees in the UK following Brexit. UK regulators recently announced that they'd investigate those increases.

It seemed likely that Amazon wouldn't carry out its threat, given Visa's dominance in the payment market. Sure enough, shortly before that deadline, Amazon announced it would continue accepting the cards after all and said it was "closely working with Visa on a potential solution."

Amazon didn't ban or threaten to ban Visa cards anywhere else, but it has been charging an additional transaction fee for Visa-using customers in Australia and Singapore. That charge has now been revoked, and Visa and Amazon appear to have put the whole thing behind them. "This agreement includes the acceptance of Visa at all Amazon stores and sites today, as well as a joint commitment to collaboration on new product and technology initiatives," a Visa spokesperson said in a statement.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Aren't More Women Figure Skaters Wearing Pants At Beijing Winter Olympics?

    Josefin Taljegård of Sweden made a fashion statement in the short program.

  • Senate launches group to examine embattled US prison system

    The U.S. Senate is launching a bipartisan working group of lawmakers to scrutinize conditions within the Bureau of Prisons following reporting by The Associated Press that uncovered widespread corruption and abuse in federal prisons. The working group, being led by Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., is aimed at developing policies and proposals to strengthen oversight of the beleaguered federal prison system and improve communication between the Bureau of Prisons and Congress. The group plans to examine the conditions of incarceration inside America’s 122 federal prisons, protect human rights and promote transparency.

  • 9 Recipes That Will Make You Forget Winter Sucks

    We’ve hit the dreaded mid-winter doldrums, where we’ve got to remind ourselves that winter is still going to drag on for a few more weeks, or maybe even months. There’s snow, it’s cold, the sun still goes down early, and all we want is to gripe about summer being so far away. At least we can make summer happen in the kitchen, because we’ve got some recipes that’ll brighten up your dinner table without you having to step outside in the snow. Check out these recipes, and bring summer back for the

  • Pakistan honors Bill Gates for efforts on poverty, disease

    Pakistan awarded Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates its second highest civilian honor on Thursday, in recognition of his work to alleviate poverty and diseases like polio and tuberculosis. On a daylong visit to the capital, Islamabad, Gates was given the prestigious Hilal-e-Pakistan award by President Arif Alvi in a televised ceremony, after he met with Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office. “Pakistan’s commitment to ending polio is inspiring,” Gates said in a statement released by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

  • 7 Life-Changing Kitchen Gadgets We’ve Found on Amazon—From Garlic Choppers to Air Fryer Cheat Sheets

    They might be quirky, but they’re super handy & effective.

  • Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Financial Results; Provides First Quarter 2022 Guidance

    Q4 2021 Revenues at Upper End of Guidance; Gross Margin and EPS both Beat Guidance. Q4 Revenues, Gross Margin and EPS All Reached All-Time HighsFull Year 2021 Revenues Surpassed $1.5 Billion, along with Record Gross Margin and EPSCompany Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenues to Decrease 5% to 9% QoQ, Non-IFRS Gross Margin is Expected to be 46% to 48%, Non-IFRS Profit per Diluted ADS to be around 67.0 Cents to 73.0 Cents Q4 2021 Revenues, GM and EPS all reached new recordsQ4 2021 revenues were $451.9M, up 7

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 126% to 248% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Whether you realize it or not, stock market corrections, and even crashes, are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. According to a select group of analysts and investment banks, the latest correction could yield massive upside for a trio of supercharged growth stocks. If Wall Street's high-water price targets come to fruition, these fast-paced companies could rocket higher by 126% to as much as 248% over the next 12 months.

  • 1 Number That Proves PayPal's Dominance

    You wouldn't be able to tell how strong the business is by looking at just the stock-price performance in recent months.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Palantir Stock Falls As Earnings Miss, Revenue Outlook Edges By Estimates

    PLTR stock fell as fourth quarter earnings missed estimates while March quarter revenue guidance edged by expectations.

  • Why These 2 Cloud Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Thursday

    Concerns continued to linger Thursday morning, and that weighed on sentiment for how the trading session would go. The cloud computing arena has been a huge moneymaker for investors over the past several years, with many companies standing out from the crowd to produce amazing returns. This morning, shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) posted large new losses after releasing their latest financial results, as investors didn't see enough positive news to help them regain their confidence about the two cloud companies' long-term prospects.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Nvidia Can’t Catch a Break. The Stock Is Falling but Is Still a Buy.

    The chip maker delivered what Wall Street was expecting, and more, when it reported fourth-quarter earnings late Wednesday, and yet the stock is falling.

  • Zuckerberg Makes Big Changes at Facebook (It's Funny and Ridiculous)

    Mark Zuckerberg wants to completely cut off all ties between Facebook and the controversies that have marked the daily life of the social media giant over the past five years. This attempt at purification began last October when he changed Facebook's name to Meta and imposed the concept of metaverse in conversations and business circles. Zuckerberg now wants Facebook employees to be called 'Metamates'.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Still a Great Invesment?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned -3.23% for the third quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 0.58%, the Russell […]

  • Fastly Earnings Beat Estimates. Why the Stock Is Tumbling.

    The content delivery network operator saw its shares tumble 26% in late trading after its outlook disappointed investors.

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Palantir’s Revenue Topped Estimates. It’s a Shame About the Earnings Miss.

    The data analytics software company also issues first-quarter revenue guidance better than Wall Street estimates.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.